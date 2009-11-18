Top 10 Professions Japanese Men Most Want to Date

Japanese men asked what profession they would most like to date give a rather depressing but not altogether unexpected list of costume fetishes and sexual fantasies, in stark contrast to the female list of glamourous top earners…

The ranking:

1. Model 2. Nurse 3. Stewardess 4. Entertainer 5. Childcare worker 6. Beautician 7. Seiyuu 8. Fashion related 9. Doctor 10. Hostess

Fortunately, “schoolgirl” appears not to have been a choice. The least sought after were politicians, IT workers and consultants, along with any other positions of power, wealth or authority.

Just as women were most interested in the top earners, it seems men have an even more focused interest in the professions they perceive as more attractive, which is precisely the cleft in preferences predicted in most sociological research…