Top 10 Professions Japanese Men Most Want to Date
- Categories: H, Japan, News
- Date: Nov 18, 2009 19:13 JST
- Tags: Dating, Fetish, Image Gallery, Marriage, Money, Rankings, Relationships
Japanese men asked what profession they would most like to date give a rather depressing but not altogether unexpected list of costume fetishes and sexual fantasies, in stark contrast to the female list of glamourous top earners…
1. Model
2. Nurse
3. Stewardess
4. Entertainer
5. Childcare worker
6. Beautician
7. Seiyuu
8. Fashion related
9. Doctor
10. Hostess
Fortunately, “schoolgirl” appears not to have been a choice. The least sought after were politicians, IT workers and consultants, along with any other positions of power, wealth or authority.
Just as women were most interested in the top earners, it seems men have an even more focused interest in the professions they perceive as more attractive, which is precisely the cleft in preferences predicted in most sociological research…
It says 'date' not marry lol so I wouldn't read too much into it
They do realize that nurses nowadays wear scrubs right?
At first I thought "Why models?" then I saw that picture of Ami and understood immediately.
I would probably go with a Philosopher, Rocket scientist or massage therapist or some kind of combination of all of them, Yep nothing more attractive on a woman than a big brain. Big Pair of Brains
not surprising although 7.Seiyuu was a bit strange since only otaku would even remotely say something like that. too bad they didn't have schoolgirl or variations of it, that would take like the top 3 spots at least.
Otaku's must be speaking in one voice.
Why are there no maid in the list?
because, in real life japan, most maid are from 3rd world country ie little brown girls.
not my top 10!
Just wondering, what is the difference between a model and beautician?
A beautician applies make-up to a model.
Child-care worker was pretty random IMO.
Japanese men have weird tastes.
American and/or Western men would have a different list (and I'm sure "porn star" would be 1st place).
No housewife as some predicted.
As for me I couldn't care less what my wife's profession is as long as shes not a whore/porn star/anything else related.
This is my list:
1) Porn actress
2) Stripper
3) Whore
4) Any work, as long as she's perverted(except for SadoMaso, because that's retarded)
Yup! It's about sex...
;)
(Can't say I blame them. I'm a man too.)
Hmmmm.....yes sir... I think I'll just have everything on the menu..
Give yourself 3 points if you get the Futurama referance
7. Seiyuu
Where can I find more art like this? Or rather, which artist drew this picture? Thanks :)
OMFG. These are about the BOTTOM 10 professions I'd want my girl to work in! And I'd actually love to date an IT professional, a politician or a consultant. Fucking patriarchs. You can all go fuck yourselves.
Seiyuu is No. 1 for me and i like how these are accompanied with pictures.
Based on the picture at the top of this article, I was expecting the list to include miku, policewoman, and Chinese assassin. It also lead me to believe that schoolgirl was such a popular choice that it was accidentally included twice.
Wait, schoolgirl isn't a profession!
Im giving credit for the Flight Attendant, they are so pretty and helpful :D
I agree for #s 10, 5, 4 and 1
can anybody tell me where the Entertainer pic came from? I love that look lol.
She looks like Lunamaria from Gundam Seed though
Seems like nurse and doctor on this list would go hand-in-hand. But, looking @ list, nurse has more sex appeal than a doctor, unless we're talkin' school nurse.
Nobody wants a sandwich maker?
I'd be okay with just about any profession as long as it doesn't take up too much of their time, but obviously high income and handy skills are a plus.
I would probably never want to be with a politician or celebrity though.
After reading some of the male posters on here, becoming a crazy cat lady looks more and more attractive every day.
No School Girl? Japan you LIAR!!!
Seems like nurse and doctor on this list would go hand-in-hand. But, looking at the list, nurse has more appeal than a doctor, unless we're talkin' school nurse (see pic). I'd go after either one.
The childcare worker works for the maternal instincts (does well with children) makes this one appealing. +1 for me.
LULZ on the entertainer pic. (^o^)
I guess the reason why schoolgirl is not on the list because 'schoolgirl' is not a profession lol
They seem to be influenced too much by anime/games xD
There are no signs of houseworker/teacher/cook and other "normal" jobs for women,most of them are related to acting/modelling which should be desired least because the women have too many males contacts/friends and no freetime for actual daily life that a married couple should have (not enough contact is not good and leads to divorces >_> especially doctors/nurses/models/stewardesses have many overtime hours/night shifts/trips so they are less likely to become a good wife... except if they give up their job when they marry)
what is 7 it says Seiyuu??
Is housewife not a profession? Too bad ladies....
Housewife is not a profession because women normally aren't already married when they leave school and move out, so they have to find a job somewhere.I think you might mean a similar job like maid/housekeeper or maybe you want to hint at divorced/widowed housewives. Fact is, however, that Japanese women, still at a high rate, give up their jobs when they mary,bear children and raise them until they're old enough to work/study and then start to work again, so there might be no housewives since all these professions will be exchanged for the new profession : housewife sooner or later :)
Hostess and Seiyu FTW :)
yesssssssssssssssssssssssssss
Model an Entertainer? I don't think these guys thought this through. Well, at least for me, dating a Model or Seiyuu would be very stressing: always being mindful of where you let yourself be seen with her, how you look next to her, learning to ignore other males that lust after her or badmouth her. [If I were dating Hirano Aya I would probably hate SC lol]
Same with the Entertainer and Hostess, I know I would have to put a lot of effort into getting used to the fact that my girlfriend takes off her clothes in front of other men or otherwise plays with their lust as her job.
Knowing a handful of childcare workers myself, I know they can be very sweet and patient, but I can't help wonder if these men aren't mistaking roles here? I know sweetness and innocence score a lot of points with japanese men, bit if I were dating a childcare worker I wouldn't expect her to treat me as sweetly as she treats the children under her care, they're still adults, and rarely are adults all smiles and hugs.
So...Where is profesional killer?
JAPAN I AM DISSAPOINT.
No. 4: ZAFT Red Coat MS Pilot
I go with musicians...
Here is my list
1)Tsundere
2)Ojosama type
3)Silent
4)Yandere or Energetic (tie)
5)Normal
I could care less about their profession because I don't believe profession = personality (most of the time anyway)
Shrine Maiden.
I want to date an idol.
Pretty Shallow
Well, as they say, if you ask a bunch of conventional people a conventional question, then expect to get a conventional answer.
You've always got to ask where the source is coming from. If you're reading Seventeen magazine, expect to hear exactly what stereotypical white female teens think (or at least what the people who market to them THINK that they think).
Honestly, what guy is going to sit there and be all, "dude, I want to be the lower earner and under my wife's thumb"?
If you're the average person and someone stops you on the street to ask you a question, the first thing that will come to your head is an idealized fantasy. This does not prove that every man is somehow a vapid genital-thinking caveman.
It does seem interesting how the more primal fantasy-driven part of the brain seems to be more caught up in a knee-jerk response, but it isn't surprising. Not only are we as human beings interested in things because they turn us on, but we also want to impress and fit in with the other human beings around us. If a man is asked about something personal in a group, he is far more likely to identify with the other male's fantasies to fit in. Add Japan's crazy conformist culture, and voila! The results you see above.
Or maybe men really ARE crotch-thinking cavemen.
You decide.
i don't really care. I just want the atires
While I don't think a woman's job is that important I tend to seek girls into the same jobs over and over...
My list:
Visual artists (like a magnet)
Writers (like a magnet too)
IT workers
Taylors (of the kind that work in theaters)
Actresses (the more neurotic the better but it never lasts)
Singers (just like above)
Surprisingly, writers and photographers were near the bottom of the list. I would've thought that the artistic types would be more popular.
and giving horny teenagers sponge bath's when they break their bones cause teenagers are fucking useless and should die.
Men are just as shallow as women.
There's no way around it, one has to do with looks and the other with money.
A guy wouldn't marry a fat girl just like a girl wouldn't marry a poor guy. (The ones that answered the list, anyway.)
Both are fucking terrible and shallow.
Thank you! Finally someone who makes sense. Now bout dem fat bitches...I hate me dem fat bitches. I's shuu doo.