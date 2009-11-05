Topless Idol Gallery
A gallery of idols wearing no tops, with a wide variety of oppai on display in the usual wide variety of sizes and shapes…
A gallery of idols wearing no tops, with a wide variety of oppai on display in the usual wide variety of sizes and shapes…
"Yes, they are real, and they can cut glass."
you guys fap to much soon your thing will die ???
Once again, I bow to my sensei...Artefact!
Thanks once again!
#37 is awesome for long nip lovers but #95 poor nips looked diseased with all the bumps. Too bad because the girl is cute. Imagine she offers you up her boobs just like in the pic, would you nibble???
last pic is a trap!
but still fap fap fap
Maybe an older lady trap but I don't see how in the flying fuck it could be a dude.
They should make a game out of it "Spot the Trap" and the prize can be a list of the real and fake boobs mailed to the winner - so i guess the real prize is peace of mind.
and...
From what i've heard, lavender stimulates fatty build up if applied regularly so there is a posible 'man-boob lotion' out there.
That last picture is quite impressive.
I'm just thinking what would happen if there was a trap gallery and the pictures were all zoomed out into their original size, showing the true identities of these traps. How would you try to get rid of the memory that you once fapped only to that picture? lol
You won't
93 and 65'a name please..
You know there's Google search by image. Oh wait, it's from 2009.
Mmmm Tatako Kitahara, my favorite.
Hell yeah! She is the hottest.
Wow what is this...?
I gotta go clean myself off...
Nomnomnomnom
oh shit, I fucking love hard nipples, except last one, that's gross
The nipples on the first idol were fucking amazing.
Take a closer look at the hands on the last one, and there's no way those nipples are elongated like that.
IT'S A TRAP!
You'll never know that it's a trap unless you're there...
Anyone know the first idol's name?
Anyone know the first idol's name
Does anyone know who 67 is =((
This girl is not asian, she's European.
Her name's Eva Wyrwal, sorry!
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/gallery/topless-idol-gallery/Topless%20Gravure%20Idol%20Oppai%20078.jpg
Thank god, the last pic was censored.
#67=WIN
#67 Wins.
It's most definitely a guy in the last pic
I`m late,so exciting!!!
anyone knows the 1st one's name?
face great,,boobs great,,but when it comes to their pussy,,ruined my mood (they never learn to shave ar?)
lucky this is a topless pics (still some pics can see their pussy)
Come on girls,,what so sexy with unshaved pussy ???
SO GROSS
nice
Я бы вдул.
yummy yummy!!
great for sucking all day
Repeats!
... not that i mind
The quality of titty in this gallery shall go down history <3
Japanese girls have such nice breast compare to American girls. I don't see any sagging at all
I Luv 007 <3
nice breast!
now i really realize that i'm a boobs fetish
*except the last one
err....pic #72, is that leah dizon?
One of them has an especially manly face , cant be bothered to count down to it.
can u tell me how to view the gallery please?
i'm totally newbie here. thx.
i wanna suck those nipples
3rd one is photoshopped to death. That aside, quite hot gallery. Was expecting some kind of gay porn on last picture... And got nice surprise instead. Thanks.
REON!!!!!!!
FINALLY, n excuse to stare at breasts in the street!
loooovely. buuttt
i don't get why you guys don't put up the models names.
they need to be known am i right?
I agree. I'm tired of being unable to look up more pics of a particular model because there are no names. It's a complete tease.
that last pic is awesome ^_^ i give it a 10/10 score..
maybe its a trap like the rest of the gallery >_<
I love how out of an entire gallery of beautiful asian women, we're all fixated on the last picture of a man-boobs with nipples longer than fingernails.
Sidebar:
I couldn't recognize any of these girls. You know you're out of touch when this happens... T_T