Top 10 Seiyuu of Legend
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 3, 2009 07:16 JST
- Tags: Aya Hirano, Idol, Megumi Hayashibara, Rankings, Seiyuu, Statistics
Oricon has conducted a survey of the Japanese public, asking them which seiyuu they consider “legendary,” and the results are instructive, covering every kind of voice actor and actress from acting geniuses with decades of experience and hundreds of roles to idol-seiyuu distinguished by their taste in swimsuits…
1. Nobuyo Ōyama / 大山 のぶ代 (Doraemon/Doraemon)
2. Akira Kamiya / 神谷 明 (Kinnikuman/Kinnikuman, Hokuto no Ken/Kenshiro)
3. Masako Nozawa / 野沢 雅子 (Dragon Ball/Son Goku, Ge Ge Ge no Kitaro/Kitaro)
4. Yasuo Yamada / 山田 康雄 (Lupin III/Arsène Lupin III) (RIP)
5. Minami Takayama / 高山みなみ (Detective Conan/Conan, Kiki’s Delivery Service/Kiki)
6. Kōichi Yamadera / 山寺 宏一 (GitS/Togusa, Cowboy Bebop/Spike Spiegal)
7. Noriko Hidaka / 日高 のり子 (Ranma ½/Akane Tendō, Inuyasha/Kikyo)
8. Mayumi Tanaka / 田中 真弓 (One Piece/Luffy, Urusei Yatsura/Ryuunosuke Fujinami)
9. Megumi Hayashibara / 林原 めぐみ (Evangelion/Rei Ayanami, Slayers/Lina Inverse)
10. [Joint] Keiko Toda / 戸田 恵子 (Anpanman/Anpanman, Thomas the Tank Engine/Thomas)
10. [Joint] Aya Hirano / 平野 綾 (Haruhi/Haruhi, Lucky Star/Konata Izumi)
Obviously this list is taking into account sheer mainstream success rather than otaku fervour or ability to rally a horde of stalkers into buying CDs, so it is inappropriate to complain of a lack of idols, not that this will stop devotees howling about the omission of Rie Kugimiya or similar…
In case you were wondering about Nobuyo Ōyama, now 73, she once looked quite different:
Megumi Hayashibara should be no#1
followed by Yui Horie
Megumi <3
No Hirotaka Suzuoki? No Shuuichi Ikeda?
Japan, I am disappoint.
1. norio wakamoto
2. norio wakamoto
3. norio wakamoto
4. norio wakamoto
5. norio wakamoto
6. norio wakamoto
7. norio wakamoto
8. norio wakamoto
9. norio wakamoto
10. norio wakamoto
The fact that he wasn't on the list invalidates it.
What fuck is this. Where`s Norio Wakamoto?
Just remembered why Noriko Hidaka sounds familiar to me. She's Soujiro Seta from Kenshin.
Speaking of Kenshin, i'm surprised Sakamoto Maaya isn't in the list.
She's also Noriko from Gunbuster, and Erica from Sakura Taisen.
Nobuyo Oyama looks, in the first picture, quite beautiful... like a very classy lady
Inoue Kikuko (17 years old) should be on the list.
Aya She's good but not Legendary -_-"
Where is MAMIKO NOTO? <3
Megumi Hayashibara is legendary.
All your new seiyuu are losers.
Megumi Hayashibara deserves a higher place.
For once Japan puts together a list that is not a failure.
\o/ Indeed these are/were some of the greatest. \o/
RIE KUGIMIYA!!
should've split the list between genders so we could have 10 males and 10 females...
Seriously....Aya is way too overrated.
I'd mention Miyano Mamoru also. I think that his work is awesome
The American list
1) Yuri Lowenthal
2) Yuri Lowenthal
3) Yuri Lowenthal
4) Yuri Lowenthal
5) Yuri Lowenthal
6) Yuri Lowenthal
7) Yuri Lowenthal
8) Yuri Lowenthal
9) Yuri Lowenthal
10) Every VA that ISN'T Yuri Lowenthal
Seriously...that guys in ****ing everything.
Number one would be either Steven Blum or Tara Strong, hands down. Them's some legends in voice acting.
Yep, those two. What kind of name is Yuri Lowenthal anyways...
Haha, I get the idea that lately someone is really pissed at Hirano, it's the second or third time I see news trolling her, not that I care though...
WTF!!!!
Where is Norio Wakamoto !!!!!!!
Hayashibara-san should be top-5 at least. She's made a plethora of roles you couldn't possibly remember them all! She was even Shantoto in Disidia!
I guess Thomas the Tank Engine sounds a lot better in Japanese then it does in English if Thomas' seiyuu can make it in the top 10 (unless she only made it because of nostalgia).
Nobuyo Ōyama when she was young she looked hot. Now she's a grandma.
#4, the guy who plays Lupin, looks just like the character!
BTW, is it me or does Japan have really crap taste in anime? Their polls are continuously ridiculous, either based mostly in recent (crappy) animes, like when K-On topped every poll or it's rooted in shows for little kids like doraemon.
BTW....no Hocchan?!?!?
Is Nobuyo Ōyama / 大山 のぶ代 (Doraemon/Doraemon) seiyuu still doing Doraemon's voice nowadays? Last I heard, she has retired and Doraemon is now voiced by someone else.
Hirano Fumi...Lum. Always and forever my favorite.
Number 9 Megumi is my favorite from that list, so many roles she did that I loved... number one is Lime from SMJ XD
Love her music as well.
Toru Furuya?
Where the heck are Seki Tomokazu, Ueda Yuji and Kappei Yamaguchi..?
All hail Hayashibara-sama, btw :3
Sorry, they're not legendary... They're just veterans!
the most similiar to the character is lupin seiyuu ^^
There is far more than ten seiyuus, who deserve to be on the list. For example: Sumi Shimamoto - Kyoko Otonashi, Hiromi Tsuru - Madoka Ayukawa. This two roles alone made them legendary.