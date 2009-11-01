PC-98 Eroge Classics Gallery

NEC’s PC-9801 personal computer system dominated the Japanese computer market for much of the 80s and 90s, and the platform soon spawned the nascent market for “dating simulators,” or rather visual novels and eroge, which despite the handicaps of low resolution and as few as 8 colours soon evolved into a vibrant artistic medium.

The Vippers share some of their favourite erotic illustrations of the era below:













































































































































































































Animated:







Those interested in seeing more may wish to look at the similarly themed Retro Eroge Gallery, with more pictures and even some of the legally released classics available in yet another such article.