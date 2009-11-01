PC-98 Eroge Classics Gallery
- Date: Nov 1, 2009 20:29 JST
NEC’s PC-9801 personal computer system dominated the Japanese computer market for much of the 80s and 90s, and the platform soon spawned the nascent market for “dating simulators,” or rather visual novels and eroge, which despite the handicaps of low resolution and as few as 8 colours soon evolved into a vibrant artistic medium.
The Vippers share some of their favourite erotic illustrations of the era below:
Animated:
Those interested in seeing more may wish to look at the similarly themed Retro Eroge Gallery, with more pictures and even some of the legally released classics available in yet another such article.
I like these classic games than modern eroge, really. It looks artistic than the modern CGs, sadly enough I don't know many games and people stop making this kind nowdays.
Some of these are uncensored!! Man, back in the day...
classic stuff is good stuff. stuff of legend perhaps.
Is it bad I recognize most of the images? LoL
Anyway, where is Metal and Lace images and Cobra Mission?
Wow, this takes me back to went I first heard of/started collecting hentai in the mid-90's. I remember staying up late at night downloading these CG sets manually image by image, on a 28.8k dial-up modem via Netscape, and keeping them stashed on floppies (upgrading to 56k and Zip disks in the late 90s). Pretty sure I still have those sets buried somewhere inside the HDD where I store all of my hentai. But I don't think I'd be able to get off to most of that stuff now, though not because of the quality of the art, but because I've developed more extreme tastes as time went by.
This is the real shit.
since 98'
i don't even recognize 1 of them
This takes me back~
So much better than the shit now adays.
If anyone would post a list of what games these are, i will be forever greatful.
Pretty nice O:
Damn I so love these old CGs. Chances are good that I have more of this stuff than I have 'modern' eroge CG sets. It's nice to see these old games and their CGs pop up on the net more often recently.
Why don't we list the ones we recognize:
8-14 Pokkii
63-71+88-90 Hacchake Ayayo-san (There are 5 of these games, Ayayo 3-5 look a lot better.)
72-81, 91 I think the game was called Bran Marker.
82-87 Some of Alice Soft's Rance games.
92-97 I think it was called Ayumi-something and is from Alice Soft too.
105-107 Everybody should know this.
Some of the others look so damn familiar, but no matter how hard I think, I can't remember the titles. I should browse through my PC-98 folder again sometime D:
Sadly, don't know what 105-107 is :(
92-97, it is unmistakenly Ayumichan Monogatari ... One of the best PC98 Eroge ... The only catch is hte lack of seiyu voice ...
no paradise heights? Sad T__T
There's some really nice art here. The classic style is really hot.
OMG Invisible dicks everywhere!!
This anon is a dickboy.
I think its pretty awesome considering the limited means they had when it came to making game art!
KNIGHTS OF XENTAR FTW!!!!11one
The lack of Three Sisters Story in this article is disturbing.
Now I worry just how old everyone in Sankaku is...
WOW... O_O That's CHO classic.
Okay, so the question must be asked: where can we actually get our hands on these games nowadays without knowing Moonspeak? (I cut my teeth on Aypio's game SEX as well as ISLE, Sexy Fighter (Chinese) and a Chinese one I can't remember that had purple text. Couldn't read it but didn't have to be able to anyway... SO WHERE CAN WE GET THEM?!
Sweet Urushihara Satoshi works...
A few days late again, but this article made my day. Ah for the days before you had to 'woo' your virtual chicks and such absurd inventions as 'routes' and 'love', 'medium endings' and 'harem endings'. There was only rape and nukige. Oh, and shitloads of kickassery. Thank you Artefact.
Where's meh Star Platinum!
memories...
A couple of western composers made a tribute album to these kinds of games - they even did the pixel art backgrounds and characters! http://yogurtbox.com/
032-034 is so wrong '__'
mmmff old school faps...
So much 80's art, it's like I'm really watching Cream Lemon.
I SHED MANLY TEARS. This evokes a feeling... like what we would felt if we get to meet face to face with Azumi Kawashima. Or perhaps the young, still untainted with hatred Agnes Chan.
*sheds manly tears while fappin' with the force of a freight train*
Something that crossed my mind... 20 odd years is barely enough to get a science textbook updated in meattime, however in computerland it's so long ago that a whole generation stand between us and the world for which those images were created. Doesn't it cause a little awe to stare at them, and remember that in a mere 20 years the PC-98 platform arrived, pretty much ruled the japanese market - and then was so completely gone that most people this side of Earth never heard of it?
Ah! This brings back memories! The very first eroge I played was Doukyusei by ELF on the PC98. Eroge these days have sounds and better graphics. But most of them won't ever reach the kind of impact that those classic titles had in their days. I am curious what kind of progress they will make in another 10 years.
gotta love some old style especialy pics from 56-59 and 62.
Ahh for the case of Retro vintage NEC PC-9801 eroge art 092.png to Retro vintage NEC PC-9801 eroge art 097.png, they are pictures from Ayumichan Monogatari ... which is one of the best Eroge of PC98 era ... Really moe despite of censorship ... The ONLY catch the lack of voice from Seiyu ...
Somehow this turns me on much more than shitty moe blob modern hentai. Put the quality aside, the art and design of this old games are much sexier.
Wow, beautiful classical memories~
Oh wow these are awesome...
Talk about bringing back memories.
I'm not sure if I should be happy or sad that some of these bring back memories...
Though many of them are almost ingenuous in their attempts at erotism, I really like those old games' images. To me they're like a window to times past... When hardware would fall that much short of imagination, and yet gamers wouldn't get into it any less than they do today.
I remember when Dragon Knight was all the rage ;p
I'm more interested in these old eroge from a historical standpoint, I guess. By accident I once downloaded "Akumu 95" (which I think is actually from 1997), and I was less interested in playing and fapping to it than I was in studying it. Fucking interesting.
This gallery would have been more interesting if more historical context would have been provided.
What year did it come out?
What was it? Was it any good? A short review perhaps?
well I haven't exactly played any vn with 90's style art or graphics but when I look at these picture I feel like I'm at a museum or something. I can't exactly fap to artish things like those nude greek statues. It's just interesting how people used to fap to this. Hopefully no one will look at the current generation of hentai and vn's and think the same thing.
Akumu 95 is a fucking classic.
Raping a busload of virgin schoolgirls? Hellz yeah
wow.not bad.at thet time PC eroge that i play just a fighting game that can strip bra if win 1st round, and strip all when win 2nd.haha.and also have hentai pic in every stage.but cannot defeat this gallery
I can't believe the quality they had back then.
The amazing thing is that apparently they had to jump through programming hoops to get the machines to play them - the most common PC-98 machine only had a 8-10MHz CPU and something like 4MB ram
This proves hentai doesn't change no matter how many years... just the artwork