Train Chikan Gropes & Rapes Schoolgirl “I Couldn’t Stand It”
Police have arrested a chikan who brazenly assaulted a schoolgirl on a train, dragging her off to the station toilets in order to rape her.
The man, a 49-year-old IT worker, groped the nether regions of 15-year-old high school girl one morning on a train and followed her onto the platform of a Shinjuku subway station when she went to change trains.
He then punched her in the stomach and then ordered her to “come over here.”
He took her to a male public toilet some 200m away, where he raped her.
The assailant was not captured even after inflicting this outrage on the girl, as arresting the felon took police a whole month, from the start of October when the attack occurred to the end of October when they finally made an arrest, based on evidence from CCTV cameras.
He fully admits the crimes, saying “I groped the schoolgirl on the train, then took her to the toilets and raped her.” Explaining his bestial conduct, he says “I just couldn’t stand it any more, I had to do her.”
Although of course there is no question of the admitted rapist being entirely at fault, it is almost unbelievable that the girl chose to accompany him to a secluded spot 200m away when surrounded by the general public and station staff in the middle of the busy morning commute, with his every intent being obvious from his actions on the train…
Via Jiji.
“I just couldn’t stand it any more, I had to do her !
HAHAHAH The Lulz strikes!
I must say a lot of these events could have been avoided if many of the victims raised their voices in protest, assuming the assailant isn't carrying a weapon
Did no one notice a grown man punching a girl in the stomach in public? Really? Is this part of that Japanese attitude of looking away and ignoring any disruptive public incident?
Shoot this bastard in the head already. He deserves living down there in hell.
This whole comment rating thing is not really working out...
That and why is the girl that's at fault for not "doing anything", why don't guys STOP RAPING GIRLS you disgusting 3D pigs.
You cannot comprehend the power of true horniness, that is all.
LOL
the same can be said of women raping little boys, u disgusting 3D PIGS!
Its also possible she did cry for help and no one cared to stop it since she wasn't their friend/daughter/sister and/or assumed someone else would stop it.
Look at the scene in Richmond, 20 people did nothing to stop another 5/10 people from raping a poor highschool girl.
Humanity has degraded.."someone else will do something.." mentality
So um... this is the exact same scenario that takes place in RapeLay (when you rape Manaka for the first time).
If thats the loli I pretty much dropped the game after that scene, I like loli's but I prefer them to be enjoying themselves, she clearly wasn't and was even crying and begging him to stop the entire time. I am surprized it took this long for rapelay to get banned tbh. I mean the scene with the mother and the 2nd oldest girl wasn't that bad, but the loli just made me not wanna play anymore.
At the very least he didn't blame it on Eroge.. it was on his own accord.
i'd give the victim the benefit of the doubt,,, if she is/isn't a virgin ,,,
Who would give damn about a girl's virginity if they aren't completely sick or a f*cking moron. By the way,"it is almost unbelievable that the girl chose to accompany him to a secluded spot 200m away when surrounded by the general public and station staff in the middle of the busy morning commute, with his every intent being obvious from his actions on the train…" nice point you got there Artefact.
The best thing about the new comment system is that all the good shit people say is neatly closed up and easy to find.
This is why we need equality now.
Also stop the double standard, it's unsightly.
Maybe he was just trying to say hello to a cute little girl on the way home~~
And talking seriously, probably he had a very bad day at work, was really depressed, human nature makes males _need_ to fuck somewhat frequently (thats why we fap everyday).. and well... a loli is a loli, much more arousing than older women.
He was wrong in punching her, but I dont know how to blame a poor depressive tired male that probably had to work lots of hours and just couldnt stand against his human nature at the end of the day.. plus he even admitted the act....
I will probably get negative points but well, I talk from an objective way.
Basically I think laws are wrong, 3d women are overrated by the world itself.
You're bullshitting, right?
Are you retarded or something?
Was there no one to help this girl out? He just punches her in broad daylight and no one does anything about it? You couldn't get away with that kinda shit where I'm from, whats wrong with Japanese people.
thats fucked they should leave rape in anime or "rape fantasy" japanese porn...then again that mite be the reason why ppl do it monkey see monkey do?
I think the comment system is being abused. Going through the comments, almost every post has been voted down. Same people/person with numerous accounts voting everybody down?
it was me and i did it because i COUNLDN'T STAND IT ANYMORE !!!!!!
Hey maybe she was retarded or something. But I could see her being intimidated, even in crowded Shinjuku.
man its outrageous to imply it was her fault, the guy punched her in the stomach and is going to intimidate her, he probably would of killed her if she didnt come with him whether she is a virgin or not doesnt change it from rape. Rape isnt about the sex, the rapist does it because of the power he feels.
If she wasnt a virgin it may of been less painful for her but no less traumatic.
Sounds like someone has played RapeLay a little too much. :D
Of course she followed him, the dude preceded his demand for compliance with a punch to the gut. I'm going to give her the benefit of the doubt and assume she thought it was either be raped or be horribly savaged then raped.
ah humanity, the most fucked up specie on the face of this beautiful planet. pathetic worms we are, scumbbing to even the most simple primal urges. when said primal urges causes man to take action, he is condemed by his fellows, who all equally lust for the same thing. Three million fucking years of evolution, and this is where we are, not much better than an animal but still we impose superficial values on ourselves and others around us. Those who sees themselves as martys of this new world order are nothing but damned hypocrits. this world, needs a new leader, a light to guide them, much like religion has blinded the fools, but better. Humans should allow nature to do its share, only the strong should survive. The week and the meek can burn, and those who allow themselves to be taken advantage of, should not be allowed to complain.
Hitler, might have been right.
too much rapelay
I mean, just kill all rapist?! o.o
Best solution to get this type of men from earth. I would defend a girl any time, but i wonder if i would get charged if i "accidently" kill him in range because he laid his filthy hands on a girl. ô.o
I guess i would get a life sentence. =.=
But really, nobody helped? -.-
Obviously we cannot do anything in that case. So at least I add this pic to my collection - and will say - HE LOOSE. Keep this under control, anyone, if it`s a pert of you. Like I do.
I just don't understand this mindset. How could you punch someone in the gut and then immediately want to have sex? No remorse? No empathy?
The guy sure is cruel....
I'm no moral fag by any means in fact I consider moral fags my mortal enemies but this guy should be locked up.
This is not someone who had consensual sex with a minor he raped her like an animal with no self control.
I love articles like this.
Things like "It can't be helped." or "I couldn't stand it."
Shit is gold, I swear. I'm laughing my ass off.
Something tells me that public groping will be acceptable. If that's the case, then I welcome Japanese women groping boys in public too.
Wow, I'm going to go out and look for girls needing to be saved. What a convenient situation. Then again, the girls might not want help since nobody wants to make a scene...
I just joined this forum to see what the discussion about Japan was like..
So far all I have found is discussion of pedophilia.. and child rape...
Don't worry, it's the magic of anonimity.
Now they'll call you a closet pedophile and sick moralist for not supporting what they like.
If this stupid slut would have known her only role in life is to sexualy service men(as all women should) then this wouldnt be an issue. Any man should be free to have sex with whom ever he chosses and it should be illegal for a female of any age to say no.
So basically, what you're insinuating judging by the comment, 22:27, is that if the shoe was on the other foot, you would be forced to sexually service a stranger that you have never met before in your life, based soley on the gender you were born and raised up as, with an extensive history, both intellectually, mentally, emotionally, and socially, even despite the degrees you may have obtained in your lifetime to be a Lawyer, Doctor, or other highly-intellectually taxing job that pays well, you would be nothing more than a cum-slut for a random hobo on the street, who may have contacted herpes?
As well, if a man is allowed to choose anyone who he may have sex with and the 'victim' cannot say no as required by law, and he chose you as his little sex-bucket of joy, and forced you to dres up in a cute little schoolgirl outfit while he fucks your mouth and ass sore, would you -still- say this?
I doubt it.
People failing to help is a defence mechanism.
1. Guy in UK runs from his house and lays into a gang breaking into his car. He ends up dead.
2. Similar scene in UK. This guy lays into the mob and breaks some thug's jaw. He got charged with assault and went to jail.
The system turns us into cowards.
The trait of being frightened to get involved is common worldwide, but is worse in Asia. I live in China and saw (from floor 5) a crowd gather round a screaming woman. She kept running up to, and touching, a 'bundle' against the wall of the apartment block. People stopped and stared, but nobody did a thing to help. People started using their mobile phones - not to call the emergency services - to call their mates to come and watch the show.
Eventually I learned that the 'bundle' was her husband who'd jumped from an 11th floor window. He had a history of mental problems. It would be comforting to assume he was dead soon after hitting the ground. He was when they got him to hospital, but who knows?
Do her neighbours suffer any angst for not helping? Do the passengers on that Japanese train lose any sleep when they discover that girl got raped?
Probably not.
To Anonymous/22.27 who thinks females should not be allowed to refuse him - I guess you're joking. If not...
I bet you don't have a girlfriend!
Line 1. The words 'would have' need to be deleted and replaced with 'had'. (You're American?)
Line 2. You need a space between 'men' and the bracket.
Line 2. You need an apostrophe after the 'n' in 'wouldnt'.
Line 3. The word 'chooses' is spelt like this.
And if you believe that any man should be free to have sex with whomever (yes - it's one word!) he CHOOSES, then I hope you get your arse reamed next time you catch a train. I'll be the one standing round watching!
What an ass I say cover his genitalia in fish oil and shove hungry ferrets down his pants.
I mean really you can buy school girl sex there or just have a prostitute dress up as a school girl so why rape?
This is a tragedy but the worst part is what often happens when authorities over react because of a call to arms by the moral right see the US.
I say they should just legalize tasers then the grouping will quickly drop to acceptable levels.
They should send that guy to prison in the U.S. and let news that he's a rapist who assaulted a 15 y/o schoolgirl hit the general pop. I'm sure that will open his eyes (and ass) to his horrible crimes, and the severity of them.
He will be punished accordingly and might even get abused with a broom handle by Yakuza.
As for mentioning the US prison system the US justice system is a cancerous mole that should be burned off the face of the earth ASAP.
Caveman clubbing for girls days, replayed right there.
He is nurturing his inner caveman.
maybe the foreplay on the train aroused her and she wanted it baaad
RAPEPLAY, BIATCH.
He forgot to take pictures and blackmail her family.
I thought you're supposed to punch the girl AFTER you have sex with her. Like, to get rid of the baby, you know.
The girl should've called for help the first chance she had though, especially since she was groped first on the train...
SURPRISE ABORTION
Preceded by SURPRISE SEX!
Well, in this case, the guy had the order mixed up a little, but nevertheless...
REVERSE SURPRISE ABORTION
HYPER GUT BUSTER DOUBLE RESERSAL ABORTION P-P-PUNCH