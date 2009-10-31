Police have arrested a chikan who brazenly assaulted a schoolgirl on a train, dragging her off to the station toilets in order to rape her.

The man, a 49-year-old IT worker, groped the nether regions of 15-year-old high school girl one morning on a train and followed her onto the platform of a Shinjuku subway station when she went to change trains.

He then punched her in the stomach and then ordered her to “come over here.”

He took her to a male public toilet some 200m away, where he raped her.

The assailant was not captured even after inflicting this outrage on the girl, as arresting the felon took police a whole month, from the start of October when the attack occurred to the end of October when they finally made an arrest, based on evidence from CCTV cameras.

He fully admits the crimes, saying “I groped the schoolgirl on the train, then took her to the toilets and raped her.” Explaining his bestial conduct, he says “I just couldn’t stand it any more, I had to do her.”

Although of course there is no question of the admitted rapist being entirely at fault, it is almost unbelievable that the girl chose to accompany him to a secluded spot 200m away when surrounded by the general public and station staff in the middle of the busy morning commute, with his every intent being obvious from his actions on the train…

