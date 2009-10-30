10-Year-Olds Gang Rape 8-Year-Old Girl in Playground

Two 10-year-old boys have been arrested after gang-raping an 8-year-old girl in broad daylight at a local playground.

The boys, both 10 and said to be best friends, met the girl and her sister one morning at the playground near their local community centre in London.

They took the 8-year-old girl, a friend of theirs, off to a secluded spot and allegedly took turns raping her.

The girl did not sustain any injuries during the assault.

Once she was released, she fled home and told her parents, who promptly alerted police. The boys were arrested later that day.

The attack was also apparently witnessed by the girl’s 6-year-old sister.

After being charged the boys were released on bail back into the custody of their parents whilst investigations continue.

A local politician expressed his shock at the incident:

“I have never heard of two ten-year-olds being accused of raping an eight-year-old girl. It’s just totally shocking. It’s like the James Bulger case, you can’t believe children of that age would be capable of something like that.”

Presumably he leads a sheltered life…

Via the Daily Mail.