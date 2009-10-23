Shotacon Twins Jailed “Manga Victimises Children”

Two twins who downloaded a variety of shotacon materials have been jailed for possessing “virtual child pornography,” with the judge condemning them for “victimising” imaginary children.

The men, both 20 and residents of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, were reported to police by a sister-in-law after she came accross “distressing” images on their computer.

Police searches soon found a substantial collection of shotacon material on their computers, saying 90% were “cartoon drawings called Japanese Anime.”

The pair, one of whom is said to be an active homosexual, were subsequently charged with possession of child pornography, both for the minority of real images and their manga collection, which under Canadian law is considered “virtual child pornography.”

The state prosecutor insists that victimising fictional children is a very serious offence:

“Every one of these images involves the victimization of children. The victimization wouldn’t happen in the first place if there weren’t people there to look at this material.”

The judge was equally scathing, saying the drawings “victimize” children:

“This is a crime that victimizes young people around the world. It creates a market which then re-victimizes the most vulnerable in society. The images can only be regarded as disgusting and perverse.”

The judge handed down a three month prison sentence for each of the twins, ordering they be registered as sex offenders, provide DNA samples and refrain from contact with children, presumably including imaginary ones as well. A sex offenders’ treatment programme will attempt to cure them of their deviant lusts.

In a final twist to the case, the court accepted arguments that the pair, having been branded pederasts for the rest of their lives, would likely be in danger if housed amongst the general prison population. As a result they get to serve their sentence only on weekends, and in protective custody.

Although drawn imagery depicting underage sexual activity is constitutionally protected free speech in the USA, and has been upheld as such despite a variety of efforts to ban it, Canada possesses no such checks to the power of legislators, and consequently draconian laws against “virtual child pornography” are freely enforced.

Via ngnews.ca.