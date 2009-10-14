Linda’s Seki-la-la Kanojo “Not An Ero-Manga”

RSSChannel

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:33 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    damnit, I'm hard now. But I need to leave the house for lunch.

    FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:55 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Doesn't the fact it was printed in Seinen already work as the "Adult only" bit, I mean Seinen is intended for adults, it can be compared to R rated movies or M rated video games.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:31 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thats soooo not ero. So its AOK for under 18s to read it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:23 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well it's OK for under-18s to have sex in most countries so I don't know why they can't look at a drawing of some breasts.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:44 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    cute not loli!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:04 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Holy shit! Ichimaru Gin is in this!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:08 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    depiction of sex without the appearance of genitals= still porn

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:27 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sex is a part of life and as such is depicted in many books, movies, TV series etc that are not porn. It's perfectly legal to have a non-erect penis, female pubic hair or breasts on TV after a certain time. Maybe not in America, but then you are all descended from a bunch of insane puritans.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:25 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This kind of stuff happens in Berserk too, and that's a seinen manga. You see loads of rape scenes and even jailbait pussy. Not everyone is as terrified of sex as Americans, you know. You accept that someone getting brutally murdered might not get an 18-certificate but you are bemused by the fact that sex might not?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:44 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Berserk is brutal, but since when was it in a general interest magazine? It was always advertised as disturbing and messed up, but Linda thinks her shit smells like roses by saying that this isnt an ero-manga,

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:23 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    are you referring to ero-manga as shit? it was roses to begin with... lol

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:39 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is basically hardcore porn, how does it get into a general interest magazine? I've seen this kind of stuff from doujin circles and porn mags. Is it because there's no mosaic?

    If thats the case, then I am fucking confused. These images are a lot more suggestive than a censor mosaic....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Aero
    Comment by Aero
    06:18 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's a shojo... don't pay heed that it's labeled as a seinen... is just a "shojo" ;)

    Reply to Cerenado
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:58 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is a joke right?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Miroku74
    Comment by Miroku74
    02:06 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    NON-eromanga?! O_O

    Did I drink something funky again? Or just wake up in Bizzaro World? 'Cuz I LIKE!!

    Reply to Miroku74
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:19 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pfft, I've been watching stuff like this since I was nine.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:45 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ero-rating-fail

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:45 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Linda's the artist I most love to hate. But goddamn it I'd be a liar if I said I didn't own and fap to this

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:40 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love linda's work! It's top quality stuff for people that have the taste for it. It kind of blends exaggerated fantasy with realism and it's also quite detailed (but not overly detailed and messy like some manga out there), but some people just call that too squishy or even fat. Maybe they like Tohru Nishimaki better in the big boobs art department? Personally I hate Nishimaki but I love this, I think it's far more well done, makes Nishimaki look cheap and lazy, lol.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:59 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm surprised it's Linda's stuff being labeled "not an ero-manga" though because this artist's stuff, even though the buxom women are very well drawn and detailed, is usually too rough and has the rape atmosphere. There's usually bondage and gang banging going on. Even here, I really think that woman is getting forced on... I love how the women are drawn and I like the detail in the squish and squeeze effects (it's realistic) but theyre always too upset and usually never enjoying the sex.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by HyperKnuckles99
    00:39 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's approved for all ages as in all ages should see it.

    Reply to HyperKnuckles99
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:23 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    it's like i'm reading yomeiro choice.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:40 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    too big tits, can't get aroused on this, thus it can't possibly be an ero mange, right?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:14 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah, all mangaka should go to you first before approving their manga's genre. if you are aroused by it, then it's ero right?

    better yet they should all come to me first. I'll take this momentous job off your hands. I'll set it all straight, dont worry! :-)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:29 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only in Japan could extended sex scenes be deemed non-sexual.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:14 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Terrible terrible country...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Angel Xtreme
    Comment by Angel Xtreme
    07:27 16/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The hell, if this isn't an Ero-manga, I have lived all these years in a big lie!!!
    Now I wanna know what is a real Ero-manga!!! (According to Linda's definition)

    Reply to Angel Xtreme
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:51 16/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why would this deserve an 18 rating? Movies with scenes like this don't get one. All I see are tits. There's no genitals shown. What's the problem? How about this supposed "pro-otaku" site stop trying to impose western values onto Japan? If they thought the magazine needed to be restricted, it fucking would be. Grrrrr.......this had better not do anything to endanger my twice monthly Young Animal shipment from Japan. It's easily the best manga magazine going, and not just for the hot girls and ecchi, but other stuff too (DMC, Umi no Misaki, VF, Berzerk, etc).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:28 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ichimaru Gin...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of metatron
    Comment by metatron
    14:37 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is a children's book XDD

    Reply to metatron
    Comment by FoolyDooly
    11:32 16/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's Art. ... I think

    Reply to FoolyDooly
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:01 16/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    MPD Psycho was in a shounen magazine.

    I'm not surprised by these things anymore...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of youxilanzi
    Comment by youxilanzi
    12:36 25/03/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    thx for share

    Reply to youxilanzi
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:19 23/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    섹스해보고싶어
    매일이거보면서 자위하는데

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:16 01/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know, "For the kids"...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:38 26/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    2152

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of sambie
    Comment by sambie
    09:29 10/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    great----

    Reply to sambie
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:09 16/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    it's not porn if there's no light saber dick or mosaic-gina.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of lecoeurl
    Comment by lecoeurl
    14:10 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't care ero or non ero. I wanna see them.
    Anyway, I see a guy seem like Gin from Bleach. :D

    Reply to lecoeurl
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    no pussy or cock visible

    underage teens can deal with a lil nipple can't they?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:13 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, if that happens they'll go into a bloodfrenzy. Well known fact.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:59 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The most important question is......WHEN WILL SOMEON PICK THIS UP AND TRANSLATE IT!??!

    The three girls prostitutes or something....and whats witht he weirdo with the mustache?!

    And WTF is Ichimaru Gin doing there!?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:37 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    C'mon Artefact, just because it's fappable doesn't make it ero, does it?
    FAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAPFAP

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:25 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    im sure most people have already fapped to things that dont have a 18+ rating before... like your's truly - your friendly neighborhood anon ^_^

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:03 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Think they'll still send a C&D for posting the scans even though you posted the Amazon link?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of motaku96
    Comment by motaku96
    12:53 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    How can that not be 18+? Well, they didn't show any genitals, so maybe that's what they're going for.

    Reply to motaku96
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:53 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Young Animal Arashi is a Seinen manga. It isn't marketed at children. It's targeted at 20-30 year olds. Most children would have difficulty with the amount of kanji that doesn't provide furigana pronunciation.

    The only thing that surprised me when I read it in the convenience store was the amount of sex, not the depiction of sex. Young Animal has always had stories focused on the AV industry and sex in general. So it's not out of place in that magazine.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:36 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't get it, are some of you guys crushing some of these sankaku poster's hopes here and calling old Art out?

    Is he not giving us the whole truth, by not outright saying this is still in an adult magazine that people other than adult men likely won't touch?

    or is he contradicting himself by saying "as a normal non-adult manga in a general seinen magazine" which is really the same as "as a normal non-adult manga in a general ADULT MALES' magazine"

    or is he just outright lying by saying "all ages contents" (or more like, just exaggerating a less powerful untruth for the sake of giggles)?

    Art, tell us, have you made an error or are the naysayers missing a point? :(

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:32 22/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    He's just exaggerating it. There is nothing stopping cashiers and stores selling Seinen manga to people under the age of 18.

    But it's not like the article implies. It isn't published in Shounen Jump with a "kid-friendly" sticker on it.

    It's published in a magazine aimed at 20-30 year olds. Not restricted to, but marketed to.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:47 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    hmm, well there is the amazon link. it apparently has the manga up for sale outside of the seinen magazine, without labeling it as an ero-manga?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:10 15/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Since it's not consider porn-equivalent, we can classify it as soap-equivalent.

    Reply to Anonymous





