Linda’s Seki-la-la Kanojo “Not An Ero-Manga”
- Categories: H, Manga, News
- Date: Oct 14, 2009 16:45 JST
- Tags: Ero-manga, Image Gallery, Linda, Oppai, Seinen, Voluptuous, Young Animal
Popular ero-mangaka Linda‘s latest manga “Seki-la-la Kanojo” is attracting much attention for its extreme erotic content, but the manga itself is being published as a normal non-adult manga in a general seinen magazine, Young Animal Arashi, without so much as an over-18 mark…
You can inspect some of its approved for all ages contents below:
Assuredly not an ero-manga. Even Amazon agrees.
Doesn't the fact it was printed in Seinen already work as the "Adult only" bit, I mean Seinen is intended for adults, it can be compared to R rated movies or M rated video games.
Thats soooo not ero. So its AOK for under 18s to read it.
Well it's OK for under-18s to have sex in most countries so I don't know why they can't look at a drawing of some breasts.
cute not loli!!
Holy shit! Ichimaru Gin is in this!
depiction of sex without the appearance of genitals= still porn
Sex is a part of life and as such is depicted in many books, movies, TV series etc that are not porn. It's perfectly legal to have a non-erect penis, female pubic hair or breasts on TV after a certain time. Maybe not in America, but then you are all descended from a bunch of insane puritans.
This kind of stuff happens in Berserk too, and that's a seinen manga. You see loads of rape scenes and even jailbait pussy. Not everyone is as terrified of sex as Americans, you know. You accept that someone getting brutally murdered might not get an 18-certificate but you are bemused by the fact that sex might not?
Berserk is brutal, but since when was it in a general interest magazine? It was always advertised as disturbing and messed up, but Linda thinks her shit smells like roses by saying that this isnt an ero-manga,
are you referring to ero-manga as shit? it was roses to begin with... lol
This is basically hardcore porn, how does it get into a general interest magazine? I've seen this kind of stuff from doujin circles and porn mags. Is it because there's no mosaic?
If thats the case, then I am fucking confused. These images are a lot more suggestive than a censor mosaic....
It's a shojo... don't pay heed that it's labeled as a seinen... is just a "shojo" ;)
this is a joke right?
NON-eromanga?! O_O
Did I drink something funky again? Or just wake up in Bizzaro World? 'Cuz I LIKE!!
Pfft, I've been watching stuff like this since I was nine.
Ero-rating-fail
Linda's the artist I most love to hate. But goddamn it I'd be a liar if I said I didn't own and fap to this
I love linda's work! It's top quality stuff for people that have the taste for it. It kind of blends exaggerated fantasy with realism and it's also quite detailed (but not overly detailed and messy like some manga out there), but some people just call that too squishy or even fat. Maybe they like Tohru Nishimaki better in the big boobs art department? Personally I hate Nishimaki but I love this, I think it's far more well done, makes Nishimaki look cheap and lazy, lol.
I'm surprised it's Linda's stuff being labeled "not an ero-manga" though because this artist's stuff, even though the buxom women are very well drawn and detailed, is usually too rough and has the rape atmosphere. There's usually bondage and gang banging going on. Even here, I really think that woman is getting forced on... I love how the women are drawn and I like the detail in the squish and squeeze effects (it's realistic) but theyre always too upset and usually never enjoying the sex.
It's approved for all ages as in all ages should see it.
it's like i'm reading yomeiro choice.
too big tits, can't get aroused on this, thus it can't possibly be an ero mange, right?
yeah, all mangaka should go to you first before approving their manga's genre. if you are aroused by it, then it's ero right?
better yet they should all come to me first. I'll take this momentous job off your hands. I'll set it all straight, dont worry! :-)
Only in Japan could extended sex scenes be deemed non-sexual.
Terrible terrible country...
The hell, if this isn't an Ero-manga, I have lived all these years in a big lie!!!
Now I wanna know what is a real Ero-manga!!! (According to Linda's definition)
Why would this deserve an 18 rating? Movies with scenes like this don't get one. All I see are tits. There's no genitals shown. What's the problem? How about this supposed "pro-otaku" site stop trying to impose western values onto Japan? If they thought the magazine needed to be restricted, it fucking would be. Grrrrr.......this had better not do anything to endanger my twice monthly Young Animal shipment from Japan. It's easily the best manga magazine going, and not just for the hot girls and ecchi, but other stuff too (DMC, Umi no Misaki, VF, Berzerk, etc).
Ichimaru Gin...
This is a children's book XDD
It's Art. ... I think
MPD Psycho was in a shounen magazine.
I'm not surprised by these things anymore...
You know, "For the kids"...
it's not porn if there's no light saber dick or mosaic-gina.
I don't care ero or non ero. I wanna see them.
Anyway, I see a guy seem like Gin from Bleach. :D
no pussy or cock visible
underage teens can deal with a lil nipple can't they?
No, if that happens they'll go into a bloodfrenzy. Well known fact.
The most important question is......WHEN WILL SOMEON PICK THIS UP AND TRANSLATE IT!??!
The three girls prostitutes or something....and whats witht he weirdo with the mustache?!
And WTF is Ichimaru Gin doing there!?
C'mon Artefact, just because it's fappable doesn't make it ero, does it?
im sure most people have already fapped to things that dont have a 18+ rating before... like your's truly - your friendly neighborhood anon ^_^
Think they'll still send a C&D for posting the scans even though you posted the Amazon link?
How can that not be 18+? Well, they didn't show any genitals, so maybe that's what they're going for.
Young Animal Arashi is a Seinen manga. It isn't marketed at children. It's targeted at 20-30 year olds. Most children would have difficulty with the amount of kanji that doesn't provide furigana pronunciation.
The only thing that surprised me when I read it in the convenience store was the amount of sex, not the depiction of sex. Young Animal has always had stories focused on the AV industry and sex in general. So it's not out of place in that magazine.
I don't get it, are some of you guys crushing some of these sankaku poster's hopes here and calling old Art out?
Is he not giving us the whole truth, by not outright saying this is still in an adult magazine that people other than adult men likely won't touch?
or is he contradicting himself by saying "as a normal non-adult manga in a general seinen magazine" which is really the same as "as a normal non-adult manga in a general ADULT MALES' magazine"
or is he just outright lying by saying "all ages contents" (or more like, just exaggerating a less powerful untruth for the sake of giggles)?
Art, tell us, have you made an error or are the naysayers missing a point? :(
He's just exaggerating it. There is nothing stopping cashiers and stores selling Seinen manga to people under the age of 18.
But it's not like the article implies. It isn't published in Shounen Jump with a "kid-friendly" sticker on it.
It's published in a magazine aimed at 20-30 year olds. Not restricted to, but marketed to.
hmm, well there is the amazon link. it apparently has the manga up for sale outside of the seinen magazine, without labeling it as an ero-manga?
Since it's not consider porn-equivalent, we can classify it as soap-equivalent.