Linda’s Seki-la-la Kanojo “Not An Ero-Manga”

Popular ero-mangaka Linda‘s latest manga “Seki-la-la Kanojo” is attracting much attention for its extreme erotic content, but the manga itself is being published as a normal non-adult manga in a general seinen magazine, Young Animal Arashi, without so much as an over-18 mark…

You can inspect some of its approved for all ages contents below:

































Assuredly not an ero-manga. Even Amazon agrees.