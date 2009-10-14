Bakemonogatari Sales Monstrous Indeed

The first volume of Bakemonogatari has gone on to sell an astonishing 56,000 copies in two weeks, the lion’s share in Blu-ray format.

The sales of the series have now beaten every other TV anime save various generic giant robot anime, crushing Haruhi and K-ON! completely, and with even more sales likely sales of 60-70,000 seem quite possible.

All this for an anime which was broadcast with whole scenes missing due to the rather extreme production schedule Shaft seems to enjoy…