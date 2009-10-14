Bakemonogatari Sales Monstrous Indeed
The first volume of Bakemonogatari has gone on to sell an astonishing 56,000 copies in two weeks, the lion’s share in Blu-ray format.
The sales of the series have now beaten every other TV anime save various generic giant robot anime, crushing Haruhi and K-ON! completely, and with even more sales likely sales of 60-70,000 seem quite possible.
All this for an anime which was broadcast with whole scenes missing due to the rather extreme production schedule Shaft seems to enjoy…
Faith in Humanity + 1 !!!
Faith in crabs + 1
it was simply amazing, this at least gives hope that
people aren't brain dead and due know how to appreciate
a great story, not to mention is also remarkable to see good story this days.
Impressive. I think it deserves it.
Yay more money for Shaft~!
Please make more Tsukuyomi :D
The most refreshing, non cliche anime in awhile.
Music, settings, scenes and attention to detail and characters are brilliant.
It came at just the right time when I thought if I saw another harem anime I was going to blow my brains out.
Thanks for being original.
Yeah because
Popularity=Quality
Amirite?
No, in this case it's Quality=Popularity.
It deserved these huge sales. This anime is one of the best i had ever watched ;)
Well, I think we can count on a second series now. By the way, when are those online episodes airing?
I actually think the text flashes etc are one of my favourite things about this anime, they are after all, intentional. But they ran out of man power and time for episode 10, but that was only one episode out of the 12 others (and in a few months, 15) that had amazing animation and art style. I just adore how abstract it is at times, it's amazing!
Here's hoping they animate Kizumonogatari and all the other monogatari light novels.
A rare case of the Japanese liking something I like.
I'm glad to see this is doing well it the best show of the season, no wait, the year!
ah forgot to buy mine!
bakemonogatari is the picasso works of anime!!
so beautiful and deep yet rejected n misunderstood by most who cannot comprehend it.
so sad you shonen action people..
picasso just cried in his grave
I demand Season 2 nao!
I still don't get why Bakemonogatari sells so well, it strikes me as pretty mediocre and only noteworthy compared to the low quality anime of Summer 2009. Does this have something to do with the popularity of the novels?
that just means you're stupid and ignorant
ignorant people cannot detect good quality in an anime
Seriously
good character designs+good animations+ryo/supercell=fucking WIN!!
Hah, felt a little of this sentiment.
I wonder if this show wouldn't have been as popular if it wasn't for the polarizing effect of endless-hate.
Then again, such conjecture is useless.
Thats mean u r truly not a fan of anime
Fanboyism detected.
Ever think that maybe your tastes in anime aren't the same as everyone else's?
[[[[[[[[[[[[ KyoAni got stapled ! ]]]]]]]]]]]
just imagined Haruhi gettin stapled by Senjougahara... :3
I would be happy enough to see Senjougahara silencing her by sticking a stapler and a boxcutter inside her naggy mouth..
Yo KyoAni, I'm really happy for you and Imma let you finish BUT SHAFT had the most anime DVD and Blu-ray sales of ALL TIME! Of ALL TIME!
That was genius.
This is awesome. SHAFT needed the support, and now, Bakemonogatari 2 becomes possible. :3
i wish 4 a season 2 of this gr8 anime
mmm that's a sexy picture
+1 almost can't concentrate on the article.
rararagi-san?
You stuttered intentionally there, didn't you?
Shit, I couldnt sit through the first 4 episodes. It was Epicly boring. I dont get you ppl....
That's because it's an anime that relies heavily on its witty dialogue and unique SHAFT art style.
Naturally people who may like shit like K-ON and Haruhi will find it hard to keep up.
I didn't even watch K-on...and Haruhi S.1 was ok I guess, I'd give it a 8-8.5
i smell a smart ass who watches this witty anime for the sake of looking smart
indeed
Because you are boring people and live a boring life and... you are RETARDED!
fap fap fap....
so which giant robot anime are we talking here...
geass, macross and gundam seed
Oh please, Everyone knows it's megaman.
feels mega man
Again. I predict a 60k sales.
Let's hope they can now afford to actually animate their next production.
They always could afford fully animated scenes. They just usaully chose not to do it out of lazyness.
Actually, they're low on staff members atm. They can't get it all done on time.
Indeed.. Really enjoyed the show.:)
Good for Shaft. Bakemonogatari was one of the best, if not the best anime of last season.
More like this please.
Are you kidding? I could barely get through 10 minutes of that crappy anime before I finally turned it off. I can't believe there's any appeal for that, Haruhi, K-On, or any of the anime that's come out this past year. Nothing's good.
Why are you still watching anime then? Oh wait, let me guess, because of Naruto and generic harems? Well, just continue staying away from quality and depth and everyone will be happy.
lolol. Dont feedz da trollz.
and truly deserved!
I hope Haruhi and the other garbage burns in hell!
+1
agreed
he's too lazy to right the whole word due to production schedule...
^ infinite
+ infinity.
*noob* can someone tell me what 'inf' means ? ^^u tried wiki, but it had nothing <.< thank you. *bow*
infinite fail!
It's not hard to put 2 and 2 together and realise what it means.
Hahah. When the guys at KyoAni don't have money to buy food they can eat endless eight DVDs since nobody buys them anyway. LOL
Agreed
+1!!
+inf
+9000
Anon @ 21:54 burned in hell together with hazuki!!
I have a lighter!
a lil' kid, aren't you?
This, also I can't wait for the other episodes.
When do they come out?
What!? I thought it was on October 28.
January is Tsubasa Cat Vol.2,so not until the start of 2010 people :/ sorry.I was hoping sooner too.
Bakemono would wins hands down for best anime last season if it it wasnt for Spice & Wolf.
Still I love both and my pocket are crying. My shelf are fatter tho with 2 new titles.
S/W season 1 was far superior to season 2 oddly enough. I found the last 6 episodes of season 2 very good though.
But Bakemonogatari does take the cake this year for most interesting display, depiction of story and overall ingenius in its design. Its very different from your cookie cutter anime and thats probably its greatest appeal.
Not to mention the awesomely cute girls and wonderful seiyuu cast.
Definately the best anime of last season, and the most interesting characters in a long long time. I get sick of anime when it's all fan service, tentacle rape, pantsu, harems, and the likes. I like substance, and Bake brought substance. Hell, the greatest joy in the series was self-proclaimed Tsundere's sharp as shit tongue and the abuse she dished up. Though, the loli ghost and the teaser fan service wasn't bad or out of place either. Lol, biting, stapling, gut twirlingly good stuff!
and every other anime in this season... though ookami to koushinryou was really the best one
Sales figures are hardly a litmus test for quality. Shaft's works are indeed fantastically campy, though. Cheers for Shaft, and I hope someday they'll finally do something about their plague of still frames.
have you actually SEEN Bakemonogatari???
Sure, there are a lot of still frames, but the picture quality and such is AWESOME!!!
feels bleach man
lmao at xavi
go enjoy you naruto and bleach man.
go enjoy ur easy uneducated dialogues.
Only the character animations (and these were quite rare) were high quality. The background was a horrific textureless copy pasta. One of the worst anime titles I've watched considering animation quality in general.
I can give it a good rating about character development and originality but other than that it was full inconsistent babbling.
I did enjoyed it but nowhere near the hype it's getting.