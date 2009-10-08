Winny Creator Found Innocent
In a surprise decision, an Osaka court has found Isamu Kaneko, the creator of Japan’s hugely popular anonymous P2P file-sharing program Winny, innocent of all charges.
The 39-year-old computer scientist was initially accused of being an accomplice to the crimes of the users of his software, despite having no contact with them or any culpability other than being the developer of the software.
In 2006 he was found guilty of abetting copyright infringement and fined $15,000, with the prosecution seeking a year in prison.
However, he appealed the verdict, and the Osaka High Court finally reversed the previous decision and proclaimed him innocent. A presiding judge ruled that “merely being aware of the possible infringing uses does not constitute abetting the crimes.”
Although the logic of his prosecution would suggest that the likes of Microsoft should be held responsible for enabling criminal activity through the use of its Windows operating system, software which is found in the possession of most computer using criminals, most observers thought a guilty verdict a foregone conclusion.
Via Sankei.
A tool is a tool. No matter how helpful and positive an invention is, some person will find a way to use it for harm. No matter how dangerous or harmful something is, someone will find a way to use it for good. It all depends on the user.
Children's cold medicine could relieve you of your cold. Or it could be used for murder or suicide. Too many of those pills and someone is gonna die.
Fire & gas (whether by themselves or together) = VERY dangerous, VERY harmful. You could burn or kill yourself, or someone else. But look how many helpful applications we have for them!
“merely being aware of the possible infringing uses does not constitute abetting the crimes.”
Now if Sweden authorities were equally fair to TPB's four...
Amazing. This is a nice message for freedom and liberty. I was hoping for this, and kind of knew it would end up like this, because as was mentioned in the article. All he did was make the app, and you can choose whether you'd want to share with everyone or not.
Microsoft SHOULD be held responsible for frustrating the public at large with inferior under-supported and otherwise malnourished operating systems.
P2P creator should have a bronze statue of himself riding a saber-toothed tiger and holding a broadsword erected in the middle of akiba.
GOOD. P2P is never wrong.
Rough TL: What's wrong is not the P2P (system), but the world's law.
Correction there mate:
"It is neither good nor bad, but thinking makes it so."
W.Shakespeare
from: Hamlet Act 2
there never right or wrong, just thinking make it so
All he did was create a tool. He cannot be held responsable for how people use this tool.
The person at fault is the one who USES the tool. If someone used a hammer to smash a guy's head in you arrest the man that used the hammer, not the one that made it.
You are comparing apples and oranges, using only the "tool" concept. On top of that, you are comparing an amoral computer programme with a weapon; one out of many, which suggests that the particular weapon was chosen more for shock effect than a logical comparison. Since sensationalism has now been revealed as the goal rather than a fair comparison, the arguement is false, illogical and specious.
BTW, if you refer to the nuclear weapons, your logic is doubly flawed:
-the weapon had only been used twice in the 65 years since its creation; how does this compare to blades, slug throwers, poison gas, etc.?
-whenever the weapon has been 'improved,' at least in modern times, it was either by detonating a real weapon underground or by using computer simulation. How often have the previous listed weapons 'improved' in computer simulation, rather than applying it to its intended victim?
-the weapon, in its two uses, resulted in the deaths of 120,000 humans (I will not go into future deaths due to ionization radiation). For only being used twice, that makes the weapon 'cleaner' that the incindiary bombings of Dresden, Coventry or Tokyo; whereas the death toll due to the above listed weapons has exceeded the millions in each category, with no sign of letting up.
And they say nuclear war would be (future indeterminate - could be - is better) unrestrained
Just forget the "sides" and the "ifs", no mater who is the enemy, I (or most of the people) can't imagine myself giving the order to drop those bombs on all that people... what "would be" is by no means an excuse to this massacre.
In that case the responsable for the millions of dead is the jerk who pressed the launch button. Probably the president of USA.
