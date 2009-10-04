BiriBiri Massacred by Censors

The yuri love between BiriBiri and Kuroko present in the first episode of To Aru Kagaku no Railgun proved too much for many of the major broadcasters of the series, and some improbably dense steam formations are visible shielding any hapless late night viewers from the corrupting influence of Mikoto’s nude torso…

It seems unlikely that the DVD version will exceed the Tokyo MX version in raunchiness, but fans will doubtless hope all the same…