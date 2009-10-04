BiriBiri Massacred by Censors
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Oct 4, 2009 07:15 JST
- Tags: A Certain Magical Index, Censorship, Comparison, DVD Extras, Oppai, Yuri
The yuri love between BiriBiri and Kuroko present in the first episode of To Aru Kagaku no Railgun proved too much for many of the major broadcasters of the series, and some improbably dense steam formations are visible shielding any hapless late night viewers from the corrupting influence of Mikoto’s nude torso…
It seems unlikely that the DVD version will exceed the Tokyo MX version in raunchiness, but fans will doubtless hope all the same…
Ok, imma speak my mind. It's not like I care about a few frames of poorly drawn loli breasts. On the contrary, I totally doesnt care. I'm just pissed at the fact they actually TRY to hide such insignificance. If there's a kid in this world, who after seein them would go like "OMG, ohshiqweqkoewkpqowe squish squsah splash" and have his brains explode, then suddenly goes and rapes some random loli on the street - well his a one fucking idiot. If all this censorship aimed at such people, the producers involved should have a brain examination.
Morons. Idiots. Fucking retards. Bitches. Ебаные муховыеблядские недоебаные пидорасы.
Im not gonna watch this shit ever again. Thanks a lot supid assholes.
Each one gets a special DVD set I bet. lol
this is a great way to lose viewers on the broadcasted versions... both internationally and otherwise...
so why do it at all?
"You can't censor their love"
"Sure we can!"
Snow White Screen is awesome...Whose gonna watch that?
btw, % increase in making people BLIND.
no moar topics about this gay animu
Gay? Sure you're not talking about yourself?
troll!!!
Apparently, Kuroko actually enjoys fondling and has a fetish on white thick steam..
123
Lol at the pointless censoring i mean i've seen this episode on the internet uncensored and it's not exactly bad just some rather friendly brest fondiling action, it's not like your seeing mikoto naked or anything that would be a decent reason to censor somthing but this is just pointless.
Can't we ban censoring
At least we got to se Toma in the first episode(in the End credits)for about a half second.While i did think the first episode was very well done, i still say Index should have gotten her sequel first considering the Index storyline is far far from over.
Did anyone else notice they are still saying that Mikoto is STIL the 3 most powerful of the 7 level 5's in Academy city.This might meen that Accelorator(most powerful level 5)is still alive.
And how did you got the impression that he was dead?? He was pretty much alive when the fist season ended so unless JC Staff decides to give us something like "Sorry guys, Accelerator died in the making of this spin-off" you'll see him again.
More important, this episode takes place before the beginning of Index, they haven't even met!!
Truth be told it's pretty much the same thing that happened in the manga. Although wait for her to do something like stealing her panties while she is actually wearing them.
Wow!!! This First Ep Was Really Good I Cant Wait To See More =)
There all FLAT, wtf?
Sir? You haven't watched anime much? :P
And thats a bad thing?
shit.and no deletion
Seriously, the owner of all this sites should be able to delete those motherFuckers who post those annoying "first" posts.
Then BAN them for ever doing it again.
Sixth
Fourth after idiot.
There are less stories on the weekend.
In after first
the one DL wasn't censored. and a hehehe..even. exit stage left.
Is this loli?
I like how the channels written in English are the only ones that didn't censor it.
You're fucking welcome, Japan.
TVK fucking sensor it
Note the Japanese characters on their icon, dipshit.
Tokyo MX FTW!
I won't take any other raws.
Senseless censoring...
Better than censoring in my country. If they haven't ban the series, they'd just cut the whole scene out, not even fog.
That's why I never go to the movies. I wait for the DVD to come out, and buy it online from another country.
Hey, it's the same with me too! They just cut the whole scene out, even if that scene took up 15 minutes. The show would just have a longer commercial break. I HATE CENSORS
ARAARH WTF
In the land where 12 year old children try to grab teachers' penises and ask how biggu their dikku is
what is this world coming to?!
Heh, the sixth one is the US version... ^_^
You cracked me up, Schrobby XD
american uncensored everything FTW!
So true LOL hard!
actually k America censor a lot of thing even if the character is over 18yrs old if it ain't real porn. Ex. Ryoko from Tenchi Muyo having a swimsuit for US ver.
Well I lol'd. Well played, sir.
Hah!
Damn you Four Kids!!!!
Didn't 4kids shut down?
For the love of god, I hope so.
US version is moe
Ahh... outpost nine, great shit. http://www.gaijinsmash.net [www.gaijinsmash.net]
noooooooooooo, DVD censore >.<......motherfuker
Students eager to learn. I see nothing wrong with this.
If your gaijin perimeter sense isn't working then obviously you deserve to be groped.