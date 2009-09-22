Sega: “PS3 Will Have PS2 & Dreamcast Emulation”
Sega has accidentally leaked a confidential document which suggests the PS3 could be gaining full PS2 emulator capabilities after all, along with the ability to play Dreamcast titles.
The document can be viewed below:
(it apparently somehow found its way onto a Sega public FTP)
SCEA Meeting Aug 5th Notes
Aug 6 2009 ? DRAFT FOR COMMENTS
Sony PS3
・SCEA reiterated plans to sell 13 million PS3s this year
・Big announcement back half of year they can’t talk about (potentially price cut of PS3 to reach hardware goals)
Motion Controller
・Spring 2010 launch (March in JP)
Yakuza
・Could put Japanese games directly on PSN for download in a special Japanese Import section (pricing $9.99 to $39.99 for full game).
Valkyria 1937
・Could bundle with PSP as well.
Sonic Anniversary
・Could put out collectors edition with all old sonic games on one BD disc.
PS2 emulator for PS3 (confidential)
・SCEA wants to sell all PS2 titles on PSN (GTA Vice City/Sonic/etc)
・For co Marketing money show PS3 controller on TV ads ? similar to EA Madden Spots, NCAA, etc…
DC Digital Titles
・If we provide a list of DC titles SCEA will let us know which ones they’re interested in having exclusively.
PSP Titles
・For SKU differentiation it’s best to offer features that are slightly different from PS3 version.
・Titles that are coming up on PSP are Assassin’s Creed II, GTA China Wars, Resident Evil, Little Big Planet ? all massive franchises.
Sony is of course on the record as emphatically stating that there is no chance of PS2 emulation on the PS3, ever; though considering their denials of the PS3 Slim it does appear that they are not worth taking seriously as a source on their own products…
I can see them [Sony] pulling a Funimation (E.g. One Piece leak.) and saying "Hey, you guys fucked up, and now we're never going to add BC for PS2 or support for Dreamcast games."
"PS2 emulator for PS3 (confidential)"
Should have added "don't include it in the file that's post on the public FTP server".
Lol. Those who are into Sonic and SEGA-related news know very well that these guys shouldn't be trusted with supposedly confidential info, what with the generalized leaks and everything.
Not that Sony themselves were able to keep the PSP Go! and the Chinese knock-off PS3 model under wraps, lol.
Yeah, keep telling yourself that after I play a remake of perfect dark on XBLA and you play an emulation of a ps2 game for 30 bucks.
Japanese import store is victory for us and
japanese devs
"Sony is of course on the record as emphatically stating that there is no chance of PS2 emulation on the PS3, ever; though considering their denials of the PS3 Slim it does appear that they are not worth taking seriously as a source on their own products…"
If Sony didn't keep to the "we don't comment on rumors or speculation" line like most smart companies do, they really should.
If they recreate Jet Grind Radio in 720p+, I'll be all over this.
Looks like a lot of maybes in there. The PS3 doesn't have an equivalent of the memory in the PS2's GS chip, so it's unlikely that it'll ever be able to emulate it in software.
Nice to see that it'll still all about trying to get exclusivity deals where Sony is concerned though. As opposed to just making money by releasing games that people want, on hardware they have.
You could sense already 6 months ago that theyr were going to sell PS2 games on the PSN store...
Holy fuck, playing Sword of the Berserk on the PS3?
This is bull, why would SEGA have a SCEA document anyway & talking about other companies games, but if this is true FUCK YEAH (you guys are gonna waste a lot of money buying shit that everybody has on previous/original consoles, but same thing happens on XBOX though, fuck these guys r retarded)
They don't have Sony's document. It's a note composed of upon meeting with Sony.
I see no evidence of a Dreamcast emulator. It only states they want to sell digital copies i.e. ports.
Good to see I'm not the only one to see the resurrection on the Dreamcast in the Xbox 360. And the original Xbox was the equivalent of the Saturn.
Now excuse me while I go play Jet Set Radio Future and Panzer Dragoon Orta on my 360.
... PT, I think I love you.
And that's right, we've already seen Saturn (a fifth generation console) emulation on both the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox (both sixth generation consoles) in the form of the original Panzer Dragoon, plus some SEGA AGES 2500 Series titles (Dynamite Deka, Virtual On), so it's only logical to see Dreamcast emulation/ ports on seventh generation systems (infact, you can check out two NAOMI-based titles right now, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and the badass, absurdly fast and Xbox 360 exclusive Virtual On: Oratorio Tangram).
Lol, people ask for Backwards compatability back and Sony just gives you a turd.
Really, the only awesome thing here is Dreamcast games on PSN. But I'd much prefer playing the PS2 games I ALREADY OWN, on a PS3 instead of having to rebuy them on a downloadable service. And crappy thing with the PSN, if you delete it you have to rebuy it. Not with Live. Who's greedier there?
Fuck that shit, backwards compatability for all versions of PS3 NOA!
Even better idea, Anon: play your PS2 games on a PS2, wait for the PS3 to go all the way down to $100. At this pace it won't be more than two years from now, you won't regret it one bit.
That's a good idea. How may PS3 owners have PS2 available. I think almost all because they are the fanbase that Sony already have since PS1/PS2. Buying the same games for the PS3 means that you've paid twice to get that game that you might already have. Now, that is a fail plan by Sony for gamers who have these games. Who got shitted on for buying the same game twice?
PS3 is going to take over from now on.
PS3 is going to take over from now? Is that because they are actually yapping this year because they actually have a fanbase? Cmon, your still 8 million sales behind, if you dont catch up by 2011, that only means M$ wins.
And 360 has more highly rated exclusives than PS3. Not only that but 360 has more games in generaL, in almost every genre, FPS, TPS, Adventure, RTS, RPG, JRPG, simulation.
PS3 ripped off Wii too with motion controls since motion controls were on Wii first then suddenly came on PS3 with sixaxis. Now they getting a motion controller just like Wii. At least M$ has Natal, an innovative idea into the gaming market. Avatars are a ripoff of Mii's but PS3 has copied more off Wii than 360.
Go fuck yurself and enjoy watching your "4D" porn on PS3.
Actually, you only have to re-buy any videos you download. PSN keeps track of any game purchases you made. I didn't have to pay for 1943 or SF2 Turbo when I sold my 40GB and got a Slim. Nor did I have to pay for the World at War DLC I had.
best news ever dreamcast had so many excellent games. now to go find a copy of shenmue and makken X
Hope for SF3: Third strike to finally arrive on PS3? ;_;
I want to play SHENMUE!
But of course I'm not buying a dreamcast
Hmm...import PS2 titles on PS3...can I make one request? Ahem...
Ohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohplease make Darkstalkers Collection one of the lucky titles!!
Smart move, if can't compete with 360 with the exclusives they have and their "better" online functions (sujective, haven't tried it), then think backwards to the strength Sony had - PS2 ! With so many people who still have tons of PS2 game disc, PS3 will be a more multi-function console: Blu-Ray, PS1+2+3 ! Woo, that's PS6 shall we call it ? Even if the PS2 games are just PSN DLCs, still good news to me coz I have missed out a lot good games like ICO and Persona4.
I think there's something interesting here that most people seem to be missing..
No where was true backwards compatibility mentioned in that memo.
I could honestly see this turning into a case of having to buy all of your old PS2/Dreamcast games all over again from the PSN, rather than just being able to insert the original disc into the drive and play.
You know... If people have all these ps2/DC games, then I would assume they have a dreamcast or PS2. So what's the fucking point in playing it on the PS3, especially if you have to buy it as download content anyways.
It was the same with FF7. Sony didn't do shit to make it worth purchasing again, and instead of a full on port it's an emulation of all the consoles.
My PC can do anything PSN can do for free.
I still think XBLA is better, considering they port the games with enhancements. i.e Banjo Kazooie, Banjo Tooie, Perfect Dark, etc. Not to mention a better community of indie developers, simply because of XNA. Compared to XBLA, there's no chance of PSN would ever be as successful.
If this is true, I'm buying a PS3.
Maybe now I won't have to sell my Dreamcast games and my PS2 games that aren't full compatible on my PS3. And maybe I won't need to get a new PS2 after all.
Nobody said the discs would work. You have to buy it on PSN again. Original DC games will never work on ps3 controllers.
As for PS2, you're better off keeping a PS2. Or go buy one for 30 dollars. No point paying full price for games that are emulated.
ALL PS2 games???
IT'S ABOUT TIME! If they make it so that ALL PS2 and Dreamcast games are compatible with the PS3, I will buy one IMMEDIATELY.
That was the main reason why I passed up the PS3, besides that it was too expensive.
OMG, Dreamcast games...what the hell was on that system that was good that the Ps2 didn't have?
Lot's of good arcade perfect games. Sure after the Dreamcast "died" a lot of games found their way to the PS2 but a bunch of classics Dreamcast games never got a proper port, like Jet Grind Radio, Shenmu or multiple doujin STGs (shmups) that came out after the 'death' of the dreamcast. The dreamcast is still regarded by many as one of the best consoles of all time for it's wide range of games and low ratio of shovelware crap.
Alright, the ps3 isn't that bad,it contains blue ray, stronger disc's, access to psn, internet, the ability to play dvd/cd and has hd quality, although it would have been better if it had full ps2 compatibility, it and the games were cheaper, and what ever other problem you have with it, but if you ignore those few things the ps3 is a great system, they've already decreased the price a bit, and most psn games will be cheaper than the actual disc (mostly)
The current rumour according to industry magazine MCV is that Sony will put the whole PS2 back-catalogue on PSN for payed download rather than allowing the use of existing hard-copies. It'd explain the removal of the previous backwards compatibility (which was already software based in some regions), claimed at the time to be a cost-saving measure.
But it's all rumour at the moment.
Sony + Sega is a winning combination.
I'm really glad about PS2 PSN games in the future since I totally skipped that generation (Yeah, I wasn't part of the 150 million buyers of the PS2, so what?)
But I am a proud owner of one of the 10 million Dreamcasts, goes to show that I care about good systems and good games.
The Xbox is the spiritual successor of the Dreamcast, since Microsoft paid money to Sega to learn its tech and ease its transition out of hardware manufacturing. That is why the Xbox and Xbox 360 feel very similar to a Dreamcast. (Although of course, the DC was way more reliable than the 360)
Man, now I'm itching to play Record of Lodoss War and Berserk again ^_^.
"The Xbox is the spiritual successor of the Dreamcast"
My breakfast is now splattered on my keyboard you twit.
Yet its true look at the DC and the Xbox controller. Then look at how many Sega games came out that are classics on DC that came out for the Xbox.
No it's true. Dreamcast was pushing the internet idea and the Xbox took it one step further. There is alot of stuff that the Xbox adopted from the Dreamcast and improved it. I mean even the idea of the memory card going into the controller was taken from the Dreamcast.
Yeah, except the Dreamcast did it better because nobody is ever allowed to like Microsoft. EVER.
(Agrees with you in truth.)
But the Dreamcast wasn't infested with shooters and EA-published crapware. Instead of "spiritual successor," how about "corporate usurper?"
I'd say this is a missinterpretation.
The PS3 used to have backwardscompability already and Sony took it out completely over time. Why would they add it back in? Simply because they'll offer PS2 and appearently Dreamcast games as Downloads via PSN you have to pay for.
Simple as that.
So the fact that it states "・SCEA wants to sell all PS2 titles on PSN (GTA Vice City/Sonic/etc)" means we have to buy games that we already own? :S
Zone of the enders 2nd runner will obviously be a first download for me but i already have it? :S So how will this work?
Dreamcast Emulation seems pretty fail since it's library pales in comparison to the PS1
May you slowly burn in hell and while there you should educate yourself.
Sure it can't compete to PS but that doesn't mean it has any good games
it didn't have any good games(should have slept first)
you, my dear Anon, seems like never played any dreamcast game, especially Shenmue...
*spits in the face of this anon*