Sega: “PS3 Will Have PS2 & Dreamcast Emulation”

Sega has accidentally leaked a confidential document which suggests the PS3 could be gaining full PS2 emulator capabilities after all, along with the ability to play Dreamcast titles.

The document can be viewed below:

(it apparently somehow found its way onto a Sega public FTP)

SCEA Meeting Aug 5th Notes

Aug 6 2009 ? DRAFT FOR COMMENTS Sony PS3

・SCEA reiterated plans to sell 13 million PS3s this year

・Big announcement back half of year they can’t talk about (potentially price cut of PS3 to reach hardware goals)

Motion Controller

・Spring 2010 launch (March in JP)

Yakuza

・Could put Japanese games directly on PSN for download in a special Japanese Import section (pricing $9.99 to $39.99 for full game).

Valkyria 1937

・Could bundle with PSP as well.

Sonic Anniversary

・Could put out collectors edition with all old sonic games on one BD disc.

PS2 emulator for PS3 (confidential)

・SCEA wants to sell all PS2 titles on PSN (GTA Vice City/Sonic/etc)

・For co Marketing money show PS3 controller on TV ads ? similar to EA Madden Spots, NCAA, etc…

DC Digital Titles

・If we provide a list of DC titles SCEA will let us know which ones they’re interested in having exclusively.

PSP Titles

・For SKU differentiation it’s best to offer features that are slightly different from PS3 version.

・Titles that are coming up on PSP are Assassin’s Creed II, GTA China Wars, Resident Evil, Little Big Planet ? all massive franchises.

Sony is of course on the record as emphatically stating that there is no chance of PS2 emulation on the PS3, ever; though considering their denials of the PS3 Slim it does appear that they are not worth taking seriously as a source on their own products…