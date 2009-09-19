Police Exhibit Sexy Pantsu Collection
A man arrested for 300 acts of pantsu theft, totalling goods worth some $20,000, has had his collection opened to the public thanks to tireless police.
The man, a 39-year-old Kanagawa resident, apparently stole the pantsu in a long series of robberies for the purpose of selling them in online auctions, where considerable demand for such items exists.
He was finally arrested after breaking into the home of a student and assaulting her, making off with money and pantsu.
Police have charged him with robbery and rape (in connection with which incidents is not clear).
Police have been kind enough to allow the public to photograph the recovered hoard, for reference.
Via Sankei.
Japanese pantsu robbers are apparently as brazen as ever…
Why did the police put the pantsu on display? Were any of the previous owners going to claim them? Do you have any idea where they've been? Trash 'em.
When I was in College, I took my laundry out of the living complex dryer and when I got it home I found a pair of pink, size small, Victoria's Secret Panties and that the Pantsu fairy had left me... (I guess some co-ed just left them in the dryer that I used, and I didn't notice before putting my own clothes in) Or, is it not hot if they've been washed?
Washed Pantsu fairy panties are okay, lol!
20 000$? Expensive pantu...
fancy pantsu, even.
Yep, I'd take all dem pantsu and make a blaket, so I could be nice and snug on chilly nights...
He doesn't know how to walk into the store and buy some does he.
It would be epic to pull an expert job break-in and re-theft of all that stuff right out from under the police. The lulz would be epic.
How do you think they used to train Ninjas?
Oi, Japanese...
Holy shit at that number of pantsu, that amount is more than my mother's and sister's combined! LOL
Id wish I had all those panties :D
like tomoki sakurai from anime sora no otoshimono! He has a huge colletion of pantsu!
and then what happen to those panties? just make exhibits all the year?
or somebody...
I salute you.
LOL. That's some business there. XDDDD
Oh well...
Serves him right for stealing. XP
What do they sell on Yahoo auction these days?
For some reason I don't feel as impressed when it happens in real life. Perhaps 2D pantsu is cuter.
Well I hope he didn't assault the girls he got caught by via hitting them and such and used the known Japanese way of hitting a girl which is reaping them in stead, since after all, its not good to hit a gir.
If he just raped her everything would have been ok.
To they like it if it is from a foreign girl? I could make a lot of money like this. Just buy a lot of underwear, wear them for a day and then sell them.
i liek foreign pantsu. send me contact info and i will purchase.
will not accept brown stains unless part of the textile pattern.
1. They caught him stealing pantsu, but how to they know the confiscated pairs also were stolen (or does that not matter in Japan)?
2. Some of those pantsu look like they belonged to obasans (conservative style, large sizes) - there's a market for those (wait, don't tell me....).
3. He let his fetish get in the way of business. Yeah, if he stole them he didn't have to pay for them, but the risk is too high. He should just have hired a few women to 'manufacture' used pantsu by those women simply wearing them.
I reckon it's the thrill of being able to steal those pantsu in the first place that made him do it. Rather than get someone the 'manufacture' them for him.
Where's the fun in that eh?
Unfortunately for him he got caught, play with fire and you're gonna get burnt.
Oh, crap. I still lost to this guy. I need moar mission later (=_=")
how do you distinguish stolen pantsu from regular pantsu on online auctions?
wouldn't it be easier to just buy them in bulk and sell them "pre-used" by pissing all over them?
Nice point there.
Maybe by smelling it?
Bwahahaha.
No. You can tell by some "stains" on the VERY private part. LOLs
Happosai is that you?
Happosai is older. Seems he got a scholar... ^_^
Japanese are gross... sickfucks....
Happosai's newest understudy. The guy's 39, not somewhere near 100.
haha ..
its definitely him
that old geezer
Damn, 1st anon just snatch dat word right outta mah mouth!! XD
maybe its one of his students
No, he would never sell them. He'd keep them all for himself.
And smear his musky cream on it.
fail.
>who the hell is Happosai?
oh god newfag detected
youre stupid for not knowing the master of the masters....ranma has been and always be a staple in anime legends
inb4 lol i troll u
Ff course not. he will wear them on his head or sniff them, like he always did in the series.
Chamo-kun is that you?
Nope, I don't think he use them for fap purpose instead he'll iron them and keep them as clean as possible.
Happosai is a Ranma character that's an old pantsu-stealing leecher :D
who the hell is Happosai?
Nah Pissing would give a "pee" like smell when sniffed!
Why doesn't he just buy them then wear em.
Job Done.
No robbery incurred (except for the person who bought and sniffed his crotch)
men have different smell than women cos they have hormoans, not pheremoans. or somthing like that.
"Police have been kind enough to allow the public to photograph..." For the public to enjoy!
I imagine the sort of people who purchase pantsu online are the Japanese equivalent of French wine testers.
Give them a pair, and they're probably able to tell you the girl's birthday, hip size, and favorite food.
So I doubt a pair of manpanties would attract many repeat customers.
I know how to deceive a japanese pantsu tester.
rub nair around your ballsack and spray some of paris hilton's fragrance down your crack and across your pubic region.
for added effect, find used tampons and smear across the crotch area of pantsu.
lolwut?
Wow!!! The amazing skills of a Japanese pantsu buyer. This people should work for secret services.
mmmmm.... man crotch.