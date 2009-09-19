Police Exhibit Sexy Pantsu Collection

A man arrested for 300 acts of pantsu theft, totalling goods worth some $20,000, has had his collection opened to the public thanks to tireless police.

The man, a 39-year-old Kanagawa resident, apparently stole the pantsu in a long series of robberies for the purpose of selling them in online auctions, where considerable demand for such items exists.

He was finally arrested after breaking into the home of a student and assaulting her, making off with money and pantsu.

Police have charged him with robbery and rape (in connection with which incidents is not clear).

Police have been kind enough to allow the public to photograph the recovered hoard, for reference.

Via Sankei.

Japanese pantsu robbers are apparently as brazen as ever…