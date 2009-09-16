Square Enix’s “NieR Replicant” Gets Hot Futanari Action

Upcoming Square Enix game series NieR, to be comprised of NieR Gestalt on the Xbox 360 and NieR Replicant on the PS3, has already attracted attention for the revealing attire of some of its female characters, but it seems it has more in store: one of the main “female” characters in NieR Replicant, Kainé, is revealed to be a futanari…

Her introduction runs along these lines:

Kainé

A female warrior and partner of Nier, she was part-possessed in a demonic attack, and became a hermaphrodite (futanari). As a result she was bullied from an early age, and out of resentment came to emphasise her female characteristics excessively through her choice of clothing. However, her demeanour, attitude and speech are extremely rough and masculine.

NieR Gestalt (below) is thought to be an effort to appeal to international markets, though what the addition of a futanari says about Square’s hopes for the Replicant PS3 version is not entirely clear, though certain recent releases seem to come to mind…