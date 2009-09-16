Square Enix’s “NieR Replicant” Gets Hot Futanari Action
Upcoming Square Enix game series NieR, to be comprised of NieR Gestalt on the Xbox 360 and NieR Replicant on the PS3, has already attracted attention for the revealing attire of some of its female characters, but it seems it has more in store: one of the main “female” characters in NieR Replicant, Kainé, is revealed to be a futanari…
Her introduction runs along these lines:
Kainé
A female warrior and partner of Nier, she was part-possessed in a demonic attack, and became a hermaphrodite (futanari).
As a result she was bullied from an early age, and out of resentment came to emphasise her female characteristics excessively through her choice of clothing. However, her demeanour, attitude and speech are extremely rough and masculine.
NieR Gestalt (below) is thought to be an effort to appeal to international markets, though what the addition of a futanari says about Square’s hopes for the Replicant PS3 version is not entirely clear, though certain recent releases seem to come to mind…
You generally don't see a person crotch when you first met them but you'll decide if you think their attractive then don't you? Attraction actually has nothing to do with actual gender or genitals but the image of gender.
hmm...I wonder if she has balls? I could just think that her penis is an over enlarged clitoris..."her real story is that the demon just made her have a giant clitoris".
Shut up.
please shut the fuck up lol
Actually, most men never consider the actual genitals when thinking about if they are attracted to someone. You look and if they are attractive you react. You don't know if they are a man or woman for sure(especially if your in Brazil or Tailand) but that has nothing to do with wether or not your attracted to someone.
Straight men see feminine features and like them, even if there is a penis that they don't know about.
I don't mind dick as long as it's impressive. To meet some beautiful woman who happens to have a dong bigger than my own would be insanely hot for me.
I like this!
Will it get to the states without being castrated, so to speak? That'd be cool. The religion nutbags would scream bloody murder. At the same time, the "Intersexual" community would love it.
And, perhaps this might surprise people, but I have nothing against naturally inter sexed people. They were created that way, so they are between men and women. Now, people who CHANGE sexes...ewww... but each his own. I work alongside such a person and I've never given "Her" a hard time over it.
Did you do the right thing and ask her out? D:
SE gone nuts! If she really is a futa.
Errr you don't become a futanari through speaking like man. That'll just make you a lesian or tomboy.
She has a penis, dumbass.
:D
I'd make her mai waifu anyways. ;_;
A hermaphrodite?!? MADNESS.
wait, how big of a penis are we talking here?..
It still has a functioning vagina?....
Humm. Screw it.
Approved.
If its going to have a dick,at least it has a nice rack and a cute ass.
Approved.
Balls!
LOL hermaphrodite xDD
I honestly don´t know wich version is better.
nier
add to not play list
never heard of it before this article, now im preordering it.
faggot
Rule 34 hard at work.
Sexy
That's what I'm talking about! I'd still tap that...O_-
I'm waiting the dojins, lots of them!
Hawt.
Caster Semenya was asked to promote the game by running with Kainee's costume
I'd tap her. ^^
She's hot. Plus she's a futa, so she still does have female parts.
Same here, as long as she doesn't give me bukkake after an orgasm.
Husband technically.
Eww. That's some lame shit, please keep Futas for Eroge and fighting games not rpg damn it.
lol genre elitism for dumbed-down console RPGs
I don't care I don't have any of the current generation of console it's just I'm tired of Japan's obsession with really feminine looking man.. Poison from SF, Shion from KoF, now this.
didnt knew about this game
now its on my "must buy" list and added the other one to my "30 exclusive games on 360 to appeal my attention and justify me buying one"
though the character art didn't quite materialize the same way in 3d, i can see where the artist was going with it. she might not have a cock & balls, at all.
you can tell by the character art that the skin on her left arm & leg are gray, which she covers in bandages. that might be the male demon part of her, in which case, she would technically be a hermaphrodite. half female human, half male demon. that's just my different way of interpreting squares whole hermaphy thing.
if thinking differently makes you rage, well fuck it, she can have a throbbing demon dick too. to each their own.
Just that the last bit there decides if you play the game with your pants on or off
Futa? hahaha, sorry, but in the US version she will be censored and be nothing more than a mere girl.
No it won't, that's called discrimination. If they did, they would be saying individuals with both sexual organs warrant being shunned and somehow cause negative effects on the general public.
i like how most of the comments are anon....I wouldn't fap to a real hermaphrodite. my faps are for no real hermaps and I rather see girl on girl futa anime sex not man on futa. Chicks with dicks is cool in my anime/gaming.
Watch as this game fails in sales. Weeeeeee!Q
Puro kayo Futa, Puro kayo Futa mga futang ina nyo
Sorry guys, but futanari is just so ghey XD
Nothing wrong with it though...I'm a fujoshi so I like boys' love moments - though her vagina and breast are quiet disturbing XD
But still, this is just weird, a hetero guy liking futanari...Dunno...Nah...If you get turned on to a chick masturbatin' with her penis...At least admit you have bisexual tendencies ^^U
It's quiet the same with 'explicit' traps...I mean if you actually see the 'plus object'...XD
Boy lookin' like girl ---> still hetero
Boy lookin' like girl showing erection ---> at least bisexual to a certain level...
Anyways, it's no judgement...Have nothin' against futa or traps ( I actually draw traps myself :P )...It's just weird if someone states he's 100% hetero and likes them...^^U
HOOOOT, reminds me of Bible Black.
why..why is this the thing now? Putting a penis on a perfectly fine women. Why does placing a fucking dick on a women become hot? No, that's borderline gay. You're putting a dick, on a women and saying its not gay, why is more penis hotter? You guys are G a y.
What the hell is the connection of her being a hermaphrodite to the storyline or gameplay?
Will she swing that dick of hers to kill foes or something?
I think SE has just put a major dent in their company for doing this.
I'm buying this game.
^ End topic.
Considering the general hissy fits displayed when dealing with characters whose sexual preference lies with their own gender..
Well.. Herms will be in for an even rougher ride really.
And this was supposed to be a response to message 293012
You can tell that there's going to be SO much porn of this, can't you?