China Driving Forward
- Date: Sep 11, 2009 16:33 JST
The latest in Chinese automotive innovation makes for interesting viewing, with at least one potentially marketable, if distasteful, idea on display…
The sub looks neat too.
Well, if you hook that up with the car that runs with water made by some guy a couple of years back, it SHOULD work but... The smell man!! DAMN!
LOL at all the anti-chinese comments. xD As a chinese myself, I gotta say, china is really being retarded nowdays. All they do is copy Japan's stuff and claim it's theirs. God, when will all this racism and plagiarism end? Fuck, why can't we just forget the damn past? Why we still gotta bitch about World War 2 or shit? I know it was terrible, but we are in 2009. And not all Japanese people are like that. Seriously, China, grow up.
Racism works both ways, my dear. There are shops in China with signs saying "no dogs or Japanese" and shops in Japan with signs saying "no Chinese". Think before you speak.
And THAT is not even racism. It's ethnic tension. "Race" is biologically defined and all of the world's population, with the exception of a few tribal people, fall into three categories of race: Mongoloid, Caucasoid, Negroid. Chinese and Japanese people both belong to the Mongoloid race.
As for WW2, that's a stupid thing to say. It's like asking the Jews to forget that the Nazi Germans slaughtered about 6 million of their population. People can only forgive, they don't forget. Are you sure you're Chinese?
Yes, I am Chinese, but people still can't put the past behind them. Remember the "Chinese men lust after Japanese women for revenge" article? And even if Japan has shops like these, that is still no way to respond the same childish way. It's just adding more fuel to the fire. I could care less if racism is used in a minimal level, but to use it an a extreme level of making stores forbidding a race from entering is just going overboard. It's like the struggle between white people and black people. Believe me, I know how terrible world war 2 was. My great grandfather was murdered very brutally. My grandma even watched him get killed. However, even though it was terrible, that is still no excuse for racism. Not all Germans are Nazis and not all Japanese people are cruel. People need to realize that we are in 2009 and not 1940's. If China really is against Japan and Korea for what they did in the past, they should take the appropriate response and just ignore them, rather than fighting each other like children in a playground. It is time for peace, let it stay.
From the quill of the "Barbarian of Gor"...
Let's not mock the Chinese. I like them actually.
I got the lowdown on China from a hot Chinese chick I dated. The long and short is, imagine if the "Counterculture" revolution of the 60s had actually won and we had a long term "President Hoffman" who had some good things and some ideas that failed miserably.
To them, it literally seems like that, compared to the horrible and brutal emperors and the in-between "Capitalists" who somehow managed to make life even worse. We didn't discuss politics that much, it just came up with those Australian kid arsonists and I just said "Bet they'd shoot 'em in China" and she got mad and explained, but we made up and later, given the scope of the burning and the deaths it caused, yeah they woulda been shot...
We were mostly discussing eating, since I like Oriental food. She's a bit plump, btw, but I don't care:-) She mentioned "Thousand Year Egg" was the result of the "Slave Society" Mao had overturned. An emperor decided to re-decorate the imperial palace, gold versus jade or something and his viziers said it would cause 80 million to die of starvation and he went ahead with it, also strengthening the army to brutally crush rebellion over it. Almost all "Delicacies" are rooted in acts of desperation, so imagine digging though ash piles since even the trash is eaten and finding an egg that dropped from a large cooking pot into the ashes and sat buried for months...
That's why China is still a 3rd world country, even having satellites and Olympics. Sadly, the govt is still backward thinking, the mainland Chinese give a bad name to other Chinese from other countries.
for a government that 'is still backwards thinking' they sure managed to bring a country which was stuck in between total buttrape from japan, civil war destruction and communist experimentation failures into a economic powerhouse, military threat and western butthurt in LESS than 30 years.
something the for which the west used more than a hundred years.
and that the US is quoted to 'interested in having a good relationship despite differences' (CNN just now) sure is a prove for 'backwards-thinking' only because they dont produce so much sick shit you you guys to fap as Japan.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqrAA0xDKmE
Chinese Farmer flying with his home-made Plane!
Seriously,I have the feeling that Chinese would be most likely the only race on earth that would survive a WWIII plus an Alien-Invasion plus 2012 Breakdown AND the Zombie-Apocalypse all together at the same time.
Seeing that China still possesses, as the only first-world industrial country, such amounts of people with postapocalyptic ingenuity which is commonly only found in countries like Somalia or Kongo, while other first world countries are sinking in a pool made of fat, effeminacy and amikawaiiuguuu~, makes me feel pretty bad about our future.
Artefact,
your obsession for shitting on china has already gone to the point that you (finally) wont hesitate anymore to distort the truth in news(if it still can be called so)you posted,,
these pics ,some are just a PS work as a joke
some are just a spare time enjoyed by some wealth person,
some are just for fun
for example, in last pic,the guy used 2 years to build a submarine using only recycled junks just to fulfill his childhood dream(it has already cost him some money(i dont remember clearly some 5,60thousands RMB)) ,,however it fianlly finished,though ugly but effective(thus the news report)
YOu really disgust me....
I second this motion. This site is for lolis, not a shit dump for your personal ideas.
Uahahahahaa.. oh Jesus hahahahhaaa, just can't stop laughing, Home-made China quality!!! ROFL
That submarie was EPICCCCCLU COOOL.
Cool a Submarine :3
Awww... You left out the helicopter, and that bike with non-circular wheels that I saw a while back. :( .
I think it's cool that the submarine actually works.
And what the fuck is this? A bathroom in your car? XD LOL China. Btw, not all chinese people have a grudge against japanese or Korean people. It's the fuck head government and stupid politicians that's being racist. God, all i want is peace.
ME BIG AMERICAN MAN GRRRRRRRRRR!!!!
"If Japan is so great and original, why have they ripped nearly all aspects of their society and culture from China "
I lol'd. It's a bit of a double standard really. If it's on a big scale, it's called "being inspired", "cultural import" or "borrowing". Example: Tokyo Tower and the Eiffel Tower.
Political discussions on sites such as these remind me why you should never expect high level discourse from perverts.
Artefact: I've said it before and I'll say it again, I understand that your sole purpose is to drive site traffic (and I've known doubt you're succeeding outrageously), but goddamn this site is becoming a schadenfreude paradise.
I hate China because I'm anime fan and must support then Japanese.
Old man turn trash to a vehicle. Wonder if he can make a flying vehicle with trashs?
that is the brownest chinaman I have ever seen. I guess it is because he drives a convertible.
Also, personal (and larger) submarines are in use by south american drug smugglers already so no news there.
China is our own little big Post-Apocalyptic wasteland to build cars out of rubbish and invent some neat shit.
Once the USA succumbs to it's own tyranny I plan on making a journey over there to battle for survival until I grow old and become the legendary westerner who braved the toxic snow and gaseous marshes of human waste. I will be the Wanderer.
CHINA.. *wink* SEE YOU SOON..
Driving forward,but at the wrong way.
What?? No drivers side car toilet? I will still have to pull over.
Let's come to the conclusion:
China sucks donkey balls and most Chinese are retards for doing nothing against that.
and you got that conclusion by looking at pictures with mobile toilet and personal submarine. yeah...
Don't feed the troll.
Okay there, pissing on the highway.. most wacked inventions's i've seen so far
MUST...GET....PERSONAL SUB!!!!
At least they're not Ita-sha...
no wonder americans likes jap,cause only japs supply those whore to the stupid boring yankees,anonymous,dont u relise hows ur japs blood came from,ur r poor lad
Even if its not orginal idea aleast they made these things.
1. The Chinese probably don't want and don't need to overthrow their government. It's bringing them a lot of economic progress. Face it, China couldn't give two shits what you and I say. They only want to make the country richer and stronger.
2. One can only assume their government is unwanted. Most people there seem quite happy with the government. I've been to China.
3. They probably couldn't overthrow it even if they wanted to. Think back to Tiananmen.
that sub is so fucking sweet!!!!
Car seat urinal? But what if someone wants to do number 2?
FUCKING GENIUS.
lmao making fun of other countries doesnt make urs any better xD
Actually that built in piss-hole doesn't sound half bad....
They won't be complaining when they're driving on the highway and need a piss or a shit LOL.
Toilet idea I like, nothing like something to take a dump in when you are stuck in traffic with no latrines in sight. Bottles can only hold liquid :\
Toilet idea is fail. The same can be accomplished by bringing a shallow box with you. Unless you're having a case of the runs, in which case you were pretty fucked anyways.
Whow... submarine...
the old man's car and submarine feels very post-apocalyptic cyber-punkish...
Like Mad Max Huh.....
My thoughts exactly. It reminds me of Hokuto too.
The sub looks neat.
Toilet seat in car is by far the most incredible invention I have ever seen....