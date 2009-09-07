Strike Witches Shooting Game for Xbox 360 Due

The latest Strike Witches event has brought with it the announcement that Strike Witches will finally get a game adaptation in its natural genre, almost universally thought to be vertically scrolling shooting action.

The only details released so far are that the developer is CyberFront, the platform is the Xbox 360, and the genre is shooting. A release date is not given, but with the second season in the works we might think it likely to coincide with this.

For whatever reasons, the Xbox 360 is the normal platform for “STG” games, having quite a number of titles already released.

With the release of games like IdolMaster and Dream C Club, and now Strike Witches, it seems the Xbox 360 is targeting a very specific demographic in Japan…

In the mean time, the free doujin alternatives may still be of interest.