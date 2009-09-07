Strike Witches Shooting Game for Xbox 360 Due
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Sep 7, 2009 00:46 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Events, Loli, Pantsu, Shooting Games, Strike Witches, Xbox 360
The latest Strike Witches event has brought with it the announcement that Strike Witches will finally get a game adaptation in its natural genre, almost universally thought to be vertically scrolling shooting action.
The only details released so far are that the developer is CyberFront, the platform is the Xbox 360, and the genre is shooting. A release date is not given, but with the second season in the works we might think it likely to coincide with this.
For whatever reasons, the Xbox 360 is the normal platform for “STG” games, having quite a number of titles already released.
With the release of games like IdolMaster and Dream C Club, and now Strike Witches, it seems the Xbox 360 is targeting a very specific demographic in Japan…
In the mean time, the free doujin alternatives may still be of interest.
why is xbox region locked and ps3 is not? xbox is gay. Idol master will never be released in English. which makes xbox gay for having region locks, xbox sucks lol. xbox could've been good if it has no region lock.
quit bitching and buy 2 xboxes!
one to play american games
the other for playing jap anime games
Q. "How many Xbox 360s does it take to play both .jp and .us games?"
A. FOUR.
* One to play .jp games
* One to play .us games
* One to be a .jp "hot spare" when the primary .jp unit RRODs
* One to be a .us "hot spare" when the primary .us unit RRODs
A JP 360 plays the vast majority of US-region 360 games. And you don't need a spare, there's a 3 year warranty for the RRoD, which is still valid on JP360 consoles imported to the US.
screw that, It takes one ps3 too play 2 different language games,No point in buying two xbox's when one ps3 is cheaper and saves room.
you cant see pantsu in vertical scrolling! they should make it upside down vertical scrolling
I am so proud of you guys; seeing how Erica is wanted as much as I want her. ;_;
Want. Nuff said.
Not wanting Erica is seriously a capital Sin, my friend.. :3
Sanya and Erica <3
Shit, my 360 isn't modded... and the game will never be released in Europe :(
the other reason xbox is gay is if they find out its modded too play regional games you get banned off xbox live.
Who's the girl in the middle on 1st pic? Me likey.
While everyone discusses which is the superior console, I'd just like to comment on how much I enjoy the first picture.
Indeed, same here.
Gee, I want some of these more moe anime games on PS3 !
shooter? as in -scrolling shooter?
But I want a gotdang Star Fox rip-off ;(
Has Junko Takai's seiyuu identified yet?
I'm personally glad the 360 is an otaku system. It keeps my import 360 unit nicely fed with titles.
Well, damn. A shmup? And a doujin shmup to play in the meantime? I surrender--I'll reluctantly give the source material a watch first.
Anyone care for a CSS party?
Vertical shooter? An unexplored genre open to innovation, i see.
The only plausible reason why the recent releases is on the Xbox 360 is probably due to M$ pressuring these companies through the use of money (i.e. for every Xbox 360 sold, x yen goes to the developers, probably at a higher than usual rate)
Then again M$ has ALWAYS kill of their competitors using such unscrupulous tactics. (remember when M$ wanted Canonical to charge for Ubuntu?)
It's not just moneyhats. MS is known for giving Japanese devs/publishers 360 dev kits for free. On top of that, the 360 is the easiest platform to develop for out of all the current gen consoles. I personally do not care what MS does as long as I keep getting the games that I want.
Are you an idiot?
Why the fuck would a company pay for a game like this? Do you have any idea how the business works?
The only REAL reason this is on xbox 360, is simply because it's the only platform that will allow a game like this to be published.
The PS3 has overly high expectations, and therefore last gen graphic type anime games don't get produced for it. The Wii is their only other choice, so the xbox 360 is the most reasonable choice to release a game like this on.
Not to mention the PS3 has the most strict regulations and censorships. Which is also why those eroge titles are on xbox.
"Are you an idiot? Why the fuck would a company pay for a game like this? Do you have any idea how the business works?"
Pot. Kettle. Black.
It makes no business sense for Japanese publishers to release these games on the 360, unless there are some incentives involved. There is no other logical explanation for why so many Shoot'em Ups, "dating sims", and even JRPGs are being released on the 360 instead of other consoles.
Why make dating sims/shmups for the 360, which is in last place in Japan, when they could just release those games on the PS2 or Wii? Way more people in Japan own a PS2 and/or Wii, both allow those types of games to be published for it, and the PS2 has a very large established fanbase for both types of games already. In the case of JRPGs, most would be better suited for the PS3, due to the userbase being 3 times larger in Japan than the 360's. Yet it's the 360 getting most of those games.
It's mainly because of games like those that the 360 is selling much better in Japan than the first Xbox did. Shoot'em Ups may not attract as many customers as other genres, but MS needs all the help they can get in Japan. It's pretty obvious that MS is trying very hard to target the hardcore gamers of Japan, and build themselves up from there. It seems to be working. Slow & steady...
Isnt Sony the same? And Nintendo?
Consider the following, most of the developers of games targeted towards Japanese audience would be rather nationalistic. Why would they develop games on other platform(s) which are of foreign nature? Another thing to note that the PlayStation / Nintendo platform has been around in Japan longer than the Xbox platform. Thus, developers would rather develop games for the above mentioned platforms as they are used to the coding structure.
edit: Thus, developers would rather develop games for the above mentioned platforms (the former | PlayStation / Nintendo) as they are used to the coding structure.
no!! microsoft is always at fault!!
screw 360 n its halo!!
I don't know, I've used both for years and I'd definitely say a PC is better. It seems I have to take my Mac into the shop once a month, whereas my DELL has only needed one or two repairs, period. Odd, considering Apple stresses how user-friendly their computers are.
Actually, Crysis 2 is the one that would be for PC, xbox 360 and also PS3. The only reason for that is due to the fact that Crysis 2 uses a different engine that allows it to be played at maximum settings without needing the computer to be as extreme as when playing the original Crysis.
AND, alot of games for xbox 360 don't really have HD as their native resolution. It's just the in-built upscaling system that makes the gameplay look like HD.
Crysis is getting ported to both the PS3 and 360. It looks/runs pretty good in the preview videos (720p/30fps/mid-high settings). Pretty soon, the 360 will be a $200 Crysis Box. It won't look or run as well as it would on a "1337 Gaming PC", but when considering the tech specs of the consoles the engine is running on and how demanding the engine itself is, it's pretty impressive.
lrn2sarcasm, Anonymous.
Cry moar ps3 fgt
Gamer faggots... My fingers are more fun than your lousy games.
Halo 3 was awesome.
Yet, 360 is SHIT.
My preference...PC.
I'd like to see you guys run the original Crysis on a console.
Oh wait, you can't. It was out only for the PC, since no console would have been able to take in all of that enormous graphics at once. Well, unless you could join up two PS3s or 360s and fix 'em up, SLI or CrossfireX style.
I don't know about the others, but I'm definitely not gonna flame you.
My stand on the PC vs Mac is.... Mac = PC
Mac = Computers manufactured for personal use = PC
Now how did my comment on M$ marketing ends up being a "Which platform pawns" post.
And before anyone starts flaming me, I'm just a poor bloke that only have a white 13" MacBook produced in March 2008 with a 2.1GHZ processor (MacBooks at that point in time does not have any GPU), and absolutely no console (be it PS2/3/P, Xbox 360 or Nitendo Wii/DS). And no, I'm not a Apple or Mac supporter, just another user of a stable OS called Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard (at least more stable than Vista)
Instead of making a "xbox vs ps3", or in this case: "gaming platform vs pc" out of this article, can't you try to discuss the relevant topic instead? You know, the fact that Strike Witches will come as a shooting game.
(imo it sounds awesome)
I forgot to mention, a good example would be the Star Ocean series (Star Ocean 4 to be exact). If it wasn't for M$, the release would originally be on the PS3. Then again, the sales result probably convinced the developers that releasing it as a Xbox 360 exclusive was a bad move
It being xbox didn't change its sales. In fact I bet you anything if the same game was on PS3 they would sell even less.
Star Ocean 4 itself, is mediocre compared to other SO games. So it's clear as to why it wasn't as popular.
It's common for franchises to either move to xbox entirely (SO4), or make a multiplatform game which includes xbox to increase sales (Metal Gear Solid, Ridge Racer, Final Fantasy). As PS3 exclusives is a shot in the foot for any developer, considering the difficulty and price tag attached to developing a ps3 title.
yeah it's not like the 360 is the otaku machine of choice
Why write a game on the 360?
PC:
- Easy to develop for, but difficult to QA due to variety of hardware.
- More piracy than consoles.
360:
- Not a big leap from PC development since both share DirectX.
- Microsoft provides a robust set of tools and relatively inexpensive dev-kits.
PS3:
- Relatively difficult platform to develop for.
- Very, very expensive dev-kits.
PS2:
- Very difficult platform to develop for, but many developers are already familiar with it and the tools and libraries are so mature that it doesn't really matter anymore.
Wii:
- Not a big leap from Linux/Mac development since both share OpenGL.
No!!
I want this on the PC!!
Or PS2!!
PS3 would be an overkill for this.
