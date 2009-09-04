Burglar: “Hitting Girls is Wrong, So I Raped Her”
A robber who broke into his female victim’s home and outraged her explains that he only raped her because “hitting girls is wrong.”
The 22-year-old man accused of the crime claims to have attempted to enter his victim’s residence in Aomori when she was out in order to rob her, but admits that he knew she was home when he broke in.
He subsequently assaulted and raped her.
His trial is ongoing, but the transcripts make interesting reading.
He explains why he was annoyed by his victim:
Prosecutor: “So, you strangled B-san didn’t you?”
Defendant: “Yes.”
Prosecutor: “You were annoyed by her demeanour?”
Defendant: “That’s right.”
Prosecutor: “What sort of demeanour was it?”
Defendant: “Just her overall attitude.”
Prosecutor: “How did you think she should behave to you?”
Defendant: “I didn’t think about it too much. I just didn’t like her attitude.”
Prosecutor: “She should be obedient, she should obey. Was that how you thought she should be?”
Defendant: “Maybe so.”
His victim alleges he broke in, telling her “You’ve got an attitude, you do. You’ll pay with your body!” and threatening to kill her if she did not strip off. He would bind and violate her in a manner which left her fearing for her life.
In total, he stole just over ¥500 from her.
His excuse for raping her is unusual:
Prosecutor: “Your aim was to rob, yet you went so far as to rape her, why was this?”
Defendant: “Well, I got real angry. If I put things formally, she needed to be properly restrained.”
Prosecutor: “Restraint, was it? Just why did you select rape as the method of restraint?”
Defendant: “Kicking, hitting and punching a woman is something I was taught never, ever to do. So when I thought of a method to do it, other than that sort of violence, I thought of rape.”
Possibly his teaching was not as thorough as it might have been…
To the Anon's ( not all but most), You are a bunch of stupid idiots.....
That said, he forgot another option...
He could of stripped her and tied her over a chair and then beat her ass with spatula! Nothing like a good spankin to straighten a robbery victim out...
Seriously, there is something wrong with his head as hitting and/or raping is wrong.
The people posting here prove why misogyny should be a crime punishable by death. The world would be a much better place without these sick, evil people thinking there's nothing wrong with rape or hitting women.
You guys take this forum far too serious.
Relax man... (or woman)...
This forum, the people who made it and populate it and especially you should jailed for crimes against humanity over your degeneracy that infects people like GRIDS and is as dangerous as fucking cancer
oh get an awkward sense of humour
All awkward people should raped, castrated and then burned with an acid bath before normal and innocent people get degenerated
kill all zee jews!
You sound like a crazy person.
And you should be killed off too so that we normals can repopulate the earth before it gets taken over by "subcultural" hipster degenerates like you and your kin
GTFO Feminist Fag
GTFO you sick bastard, I know your full of shit
mmm...picture got me going..wondering if he had his cock out and was getting it hard before he fucked that little cunt.
If those two were married, this would be normal procedure.
He's a genius. his name should be mentioned with Einstein and Hitler. Seriously.
Rape is just the Japanese's way of saying "hello."
so people who have met each other for the 1st tym raep each other in Japan? cool. I'll go there and say hello to some idols.
No, the idea of "hitting girls is wrong" is wrong because it's sexist.
Don't you know? Feminists think sexism is a-ok as long as it's in their favour. Chivalry out-ranks equality after all.
how is that trial ongoing?? i'm thinking it went a little like this----
judge: so instead of hitting her you decided to give her the surprise ramrod special?
defendant: yes your honor, i had to teach her not to backtalk someone robbing her.
prosecutor: did you say "look ma, no hands?"
defendant: regrettably i didn't. though i got Y500 out of it.
judge: so that's like, what? 5 bucks?
prosecutor: did you make a video?
defendant: no i did not
prosecutor: if it ain't on 4chan, it didn't happen.
judge: court is suspended, i need a cigarette
Should make an interesting anime miniseries....
500 yen is a little less than 5 dollars maybe 50,000 yen which is a little less than 400 dollars makes more sense.
5 bucks? WTF?!
A true gentleman and a scholar
The hentai senseis of Japan have given him a good education.
Lol, he's so polite.
When you think about it, he could've done far more physical damage beating then through rape, so if it were a choice between the two, he made the right one...?
The proper choice would've been neither of course, but then again she did "have an attitude". Not any specific one, just "an attitude". lol.
Also
>In total, he stole just over ¥500 from her.
Haha, oh wow. Greatest burglar ever. I bet he saw a 500 yen bill sitting on the mantle as he left, and thought to grab it on the way out.
>physical damage
Yes, but not psychological damage.
>Yes, but not psychological damage.
either method leads to both kinds of damage
He kind of reminds of a guy whose murder trial I two years ago. He went through like three defence lawyers and decided to represent himself, and all his answers to the questions asked of him was "I do not recall." Quite the incompetent one, both these people.
http://bighugelabs.com/output/motivatore03a309ded37d6fdf98576edbf596582270c1862.jpg
To all of you who like rape so much, why don't you go pay a visit in jail, eh? You're sure to please the customers.
Don't do to others what you'd not want them do to you.
Anyone who doesn't get this is free to test whether humans can or can't fly.
That said I believe it's physically impossible to rape someone without hitting her. Provided she's not drunk or a kid. How can you tie her, no cowboy on earth can do it. That aside all it takes her is to tighten her thigh/butt muscles and you can't do jack. The only way is if she didn't go apeshit which can "confuse" the assaulter, but then we wouldn't be talking about rape.
lol you have much to learn in the way of restraining techniques and rape. You're 10 years to early to comment on this
I like the way he thinks, same as me
"Raping in Japan is like saying Hello."
From what we learn from hentai, isn't the raping more on the border of foreplaying the woman and then getting her body in the mood? After that, doesn't he go in her?
In this case, what if he didn't get her body in the mood when she refused it and just rammed it in?
That's not raping but what could it be then? lolol
i think men should be raped too. then we can be equal!
So kicking, punching and hitting is wrong but rape is allowed in his mind?
Seems like his parents didn't spank him enough when they tried to teach him manners...
Nope, this guy does not have his head shoved all the way up his asshole at all.
Now I know what to do with girls.
an old acquaintance of mine would say
"O pitiful shadow bound in darkness, looking down upon others and causing them pain, a soul drowned in sinful karma... Want to try dying this once?"
btw anyone have accesed her page??
lmfao this is some funny shit lol
nice way of thinking
he could of gave her a vicious rhetoric then rape. I do it to my girlfriend. It works every time 60% of the time.
If he wanted to teach her a lesson he should have bukkake blast her
Guess what his comrades will say in jail :
'Killing is wrong, so we raped him'...
I would so LOL to that XD
"Give a little love and it all comes back, to YOU.
la la la lalalala"
That just popped into my mind...
Now this is a first. A robber with morals. Glad to see that even evil has a conscience. What's next, a calling card?
I want to see a phoenix wright rendition.
Hmm
Ill Kill you and I'll Rape you,
but hitting you is wrong
and you should be angry if i break into your home..
crazy...
Sounds like he broke in primarily to rape her, not rob her.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot . . . .
Nah it is obvious you really just wanted to fuck the girl after all. Epic reasoning yet obvious logical thinking.