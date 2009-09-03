mmorpg-obsession

Log In »
- Anonymous on November 12, 2017 00:54
Ousama Game “The Mystery Unveiled At Last”
- A PhD in Neckfires.... More
- A Mischievous Faerie. on November 12, 2017 00:40
Nakano Azusa’s Birthday “Life-Sized Figure in Production!”
- Yep they gotta include an up skirt shot.... More
- Anonymous on November 12, 2017 00:40
Trump Fish Food Dump “Disrespectful!”
- Or you can simply read for yourself and see how fucking corrupt he is. Fool... More
- Anonymous on November 12, 2017 00:38
Trump Fish Food Dump “Disrespectful!”
- It's sad to see that you have racist retards in Asia too. I expect this from 30% of Americans. But in asia? Tsk tsk. Humans... More
- Anonymous on November 12, 2017 00:38
Oh! My Goddess Mangaka Sued by Ex
- @23:04 are you a social scientist or something?... More
- Anonymous on November 12, 2017 00:31
Trump Fish Food Dump “Disrespectful!”
- Here in the states we dont watch cable news. Only our old generation does. We get our news from independent sources. Trump is a piece... More
Cool so long as he is not a gil seller.
I've seen people who made their own 20 man raids in WoW... xD
Multiboxing is not so uncommon today.
Noobs, this is FFXI, they have linkshells not guilds!
look at the plug LOL
gonna burn himself to death someday soon
This happens all the time in WoW. People run multiple copies of the game with the same keyboard controlling all five.
I have had countless NM and HNM jacked by those assholes. Had to fork out the money to buy that O. chute. Thank so much RMT.
What confuses me is how anyone is able to look at, let alone play on such a small tv. That must be painful for the eyes. If you put all those tvs together into a HD flat screen, you have the one in my bedroom.
Prolly a farmer using his alts.
Artefact you dummy, this image is 4-5 years old, as many posts before me have pointed out.
The reason WoW multiboxers have more characters than this is because you need more people to do stuff in WoW.
completely incorrect. WoW is nothing to write home about. just super easy to learn how to play so it keeps it's huge fanbase of casual players.
I dont see World of Warcraft anywhere :(
Thats hardly a bad thing
Son, I am feel symphathy for Anon
that looks like FlyFF - Fly For Fun !
maybe gold farming?
Yeah, sure when you have triple / quad the repair bills.
Sockpuppet accounts? All the players in the 'guild' is really one person?
I've done that before! It's always fun to put all of your characters on one guild and never touch them again.
Some free online mmos allow 2 accounts per computer to be run and if you have 3 computers thats 6 accounts at once, given the person isn't on dial up. If they have training exp zones or sale markets, thats several afk selling, several afk leveling in the training zone and you playing 1 or 2 on the 1st and 2nd computer. Everquest 1 a person with 3 computers could have their own group with 1 account running on each and run 3 different keyboards (like an octopus) which is very tiring (I used to do that).
Looks shopped. I can't think of any other reason it would be nighttime in one area, daytime in another and evening in the next when FFXI uses a global time system.
At the very least, the content of the TV's, anyways. God knows what he actually had up there.
how stupid are all of you (Artefact included), anyone with a brain knows it's RMT, you don't even have to know anything about the game to realize that, no equipment, similar looking locales, not much of a mystery here
Gamer, I am dissapoint.
I've seen worse but much organized comp arrangements...Do I see pantsu in front of those controllers? >_>
He is a gilseller. 100% confirmed
Kami!!!!
It's a HARDCORE GAMER!
Anyone who thinks he's doing this for fun probably hasn't played many MMOs. He's almost definitely an RMT. I've seen a couple parties in that game filled with RMTs just raising characters. They try to pass off as human by using the same emotes periodically, but that makes it more obvious.
Lol, this picture is at least 3 years old already. I saw it when I first started playing FFXI.
Not THAT impressive over all. I multi client on my mmos. Then again, there's a reason my computer is threatening to die on me.
fuckin gil sellers
Not much of a big deal, ive seen people running over 40 clients on a single PC.
for buffs duhhhhhhhhhhh
That's a really old photo of a gilsellers setup (Final Fantasy XI)
All the characters are in level 1 starter gear :/
From the quill of the "Barbarian of Gor"...
-----------
From South Park, "Make Love, not WarCraft"-
"Mom! Bathroom! BATHROOM!!!"
Overprotective, hypernurturing mother pulls up a bedpan to grossly obese son who slides his barely fitting super oversize pants down slightly.
Splurt spluoooorrt splaaaaattttttt!!!" Two huge turds come out, then he sprays shit.
"There now, that's a BIG boy!" she exclaims sweetly.
------
Yeah, this is old news, but I'm not "Dissin" the poster, glad I didn't miss it before I knew what "Here" was. If he's the same guy featured in WIRED a few months back, he can run 25 games simultaneously. And, he's NOT in it for money. Just a NUCLEAR level geek. But I'm impressed by the skill and multi-tasking and he does pay his own way so in my belief in personal freedom he should be free to do as he wants.
However, I long for REAL escape, as I've mentioned elsewhere here, but to each his own.
Kusoge.
looks like heaven to me.
Weird, i think he adapted it from the manga
"Kami Nomi zo Shiru Sekai"
The World God Only Knows...
Well, gdluck in your virtual world~!
Pah. Thats nothing.
http://blooglethis.com/2008/10/wow-maniac-has-36-accounts/
THAT was the picture I was looking for.
http://blooglethis.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/10/wow-36box2-1.jpg (from the article)
Yes. That FFXI player is nothing. THIS guy is truly scary. The only question I have is, is the FFXI guy trying to control all 8 accounts with separate controllers? Because at least in WoW part of multiboxing is setting up all the accounts to run off the same keyboard.
Poor Artefact. If you think playing 8 simultaneous accounts is obsessive then you obviously haven't seen WOW multiboxers(?).
Are you cool if you've seen a WoW multiboxer?
no, your e-penis will get smaller
Would like to see this guys face when he has to start all over again due FF14 release.
This is actually the prevailing reason why I quit FFXI.
Quite the impressively depressing sight.
you uneducated commoner.
your just a surplex man.
It's called Schürzenjäger or Schuerzenjaeger, you know.
but that avatar looks yummy, where can i get it?
Unfortunately umlauts aren't allowed for user-names.
Most characters seem to be mules that stand around the multiple auction houses in the game. You can only sell 8 items per character at any given time, so you need multiple characters to be able to make gil.