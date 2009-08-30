DPJ Slaughters LDP in Election Landslide
The Democratic Party of Japan has not unexpectedly crushed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an unprecedented landslide, ending their almost uninterrupted 50 year reign with a spectacular victory which sees them on track to seize 300 seats in the 480 seat Diet.
The forecast crushing defeat was widely predicted, with the government unable to control record levels of unemployment or deliver any convincing reforms after the loss of Koizumi; Rozen Aso’s endless gaffes and increasing unpopularity doubtless also contributed.
Political observers tie the scale of the defeat more to exasperation with the LDP’s incompetence and a desire for substantive political change than to any great enthusiasm for the DPJ itself, although as a basically unproven party it is not yet clear how they will perform.
Actual discussion of policies was given limited attention throughout the campaign, with emotional appeals instead being the campaigning mainstay.
The DPJ’s basic domestic policies are to curtail the overpowering influence of the civil service and introduce more benefits; it claims it can fund increases in spending without raising consumption tax, through savings on the bloated civil service bureaucracy.
It also claims it can introduce a $10 hourly minimum wage throughout the country (a substantial increase on prevailing lowlevel wages in many areas).
It has also stated its intent to prepare Japan to effectively receive more immigrants, in particular through allowing permanent residents to vote in local elections, though the LDP also notionally supported this.
Where international policy is concerned, it promises pro-China policies and a reduction in the US military forces stationed in Japan, though with no significant change in alignment.
Critics are intensely sceptical of its ability to fund any of its promised spending increases without increasing the tax burden, strangling private enterprise and further increasing the national debt.
The LDP itself has enjoyed near uninterrupted political power throughout the post-war period, though the existence of multiple competing factions within the LDP, in effect parties unto themselves, ensured an unorthodox form of opposition was present even if the actual opposition was unable to affect policies.
This system may very well have been shattered (though the DPJ has its own internal policy factions), although a lacklustre DPJ performance would likely quickly see the prior status quo reasserted; it seems the real hope of many voters is to see a substantially reformed LDP returned to contest future elections.
They're a perfect example of the problems Japan has today.
What Japan is today is heavily flawed and filled with all sorts of racists who vote LDP because they're more conservative and hate non-Japanese.
"Japan what it is today", you know what Japan is today? A country full of problems! You're not making the LDP sound too great!
"filled with all sorts of racists who vote LDP because they're more conservative and hate non-Japanese."
What's wrong with wanting to live with other people of the same race and culture? People like to associate with other people who have similar interests and beliefs to themselves and when you try to mix people of different beliefs to end up with conflict and ultimately violence.
For example, under Sharia law men aren't allowed to associate with women who aren't members of their immediate family while in the west it's totally acceptable for a man to associate with a women to whom he's not related. Tell me, how can these two polar opposite principles work together in the same society? Clearly they can't and that's why it's completely impractical for different cultures to live together and why multi-culturalism doesn't work.
I agree, I get sick of liberals always preaching tolerance and diversity. Personally, I'm glad to have the choice of living in the U.S where I can hang around people of all backgrounds but I have the option of going back to India and living in a homegenous society. For whites though, they are starting to lose the option of white homogenous societies.
Its funny that people like Brian Ashcraft of Kotaku complains about racism in Japan, how he has sometimes been mistreated because he is a forienger and wants Japan to open up like Western nations have, if they want to stay homogenous, its fine, we shouldn't force it on them, we'll just look like the evil, baby-eating racists!
I'm glad to see people who use common sense these days. The desire to live in a homogeneous society is not a crime. Butthurt otaku who want to go to Japan to steal a Japanese girlfriend, however, don't like that. And people wonder why many Japanese hate us.
Want a case against multicult? Just take a quick look at the wonderful, harmonious, multicultural land known as the UK.
multiculturalism =/= many races
monoculturalism =/= single race
Also, "homogeneous society," is a little vague because it can mean racially so, culturally so, or both. And I don't think any desire, in and of itself, is a crime. But racism is. In the moral, if not legal sense, at least.
I suppose it will be hard for you to see passed the side of "desiring to live in a homogeneous society," and people being racist fuckwads. There is a fine line.
"For whites though, they are starting to lose the option of white homogenous societies."
If you lose the colour factor you'll realize that Anglo-saxon culture has taken more of a hold on the world than any culture has had on Anglo-saxon countries.
The fact that a system of law such as sharia is not compatible with tort and criminal law is not something that has to be totally culture conflicting.
Culture comes in many forms and law is just one of them. Multiculturalism is not the sharing of all forms, as that would be mostly impossible. Law and value systems are things that are not usually culture compatible, and so long as you make that clear to immigrating parties you will have for a large part a cohesive society.
1. "Sharia law" is not universal to all Islamic sects, what you describe is specific to Wahhabist Islam, something that is practiced in Saudi Arabia and is not liked by most followers of the Islamic faith! Sharia law is something which strictly speaking all people of the faith should desire, what isn't agreed on is what that law contains. Sects like Sufism can actually be rather progressive and compatible in a variety of cultures (coincidently it is also a sect with a history of persecution in Saudi Arabia).
It is always curious how individuals who rail against multiculturalism seem to know little about other cultures!
2. It is a mistake to call Japan a homogeneous society, even historically speaking.
3. Really many of you people hold terrible and hypocritical opinions.
And by that 3rd point I am really looking at you Blitz.
With a quick scan of your posts I have seen you construct strawmen of your imaginary ideological enemy, engage in ad hominem attacks combined with pointless name calling, show a bias towards middle easterners that borderline towards overt racism all while consistently showing your hateful self up anytime a conversation is derailed towards the topic of immigration or really anything that would interest a xenophobe.
In the spirit of your fallacious methods of argument I will also like to say that judging from your posts, name and avatar combo I'd guess that you probably hold a Stormfront account!
Support me? No, it was merely for the purpose of your humiliation after you’ve been ground to a pulp for all to see. But you’ve probably been to the Terry Tremaine forums and had that happen before; I bet it wasn’t your favorite experience.
I'm sure someone who won't debate here alone, who needs 157 like-minded people to support him, is not a coward. Please learn the meaning of words you are planning to use before using them.
I am truly laughing my head off right now :):)
Just another coward. I guessed as much.
I think most would take a pass on debating with 157 people with down's syndrome.
:) Have fun with your stormfront butt buddies though!
I’m not going to bother debating this with anonymous users on a story page; most of the time I’m simply trolling. However, you’re more than welcome to get your ass kicked on IRC, if you like. In front of the entire 157 member channel, no less. I dare you to show up.
I've dealt quite effectively with big mouth trash like yourself several times now.
the difference is one culture says "no you can't" and the other says "you can, if you want to."
Can it be gay time now?
I remember reading that they were "reconsidering" the US military presence in Japan, but I sense that little will really change regarding this matter. Getting the troops out of there (and the rest of the world for that matter) would be a good thing. Saving billions of dollars on military spending would provide an economic boost that the US desperately needs.
Which has also been defined as "wannabe Japanese" instead of "white Japanese".
The general usage of the term more implies a cultural appropriation and not racial thing. Else people like Ken Hirai could be referred to as "weeaboo".
lol@Rozen Aso. UBERPWNAGE FACERAPE!
http://www.google.com/#hl=en&source=hp&q=%22black+weeaboo%22&aq=f&aqi=&oq=&fp=9da64b7fc60aa3d7 [http://www.google.com/#hl=en&source=hp&q="black weeaboo"&aq=f&aqi=&oq=&fp=9da64b7fc60aa3d7]
How much of a pay increase does the $10 minimum wage mean for animators?
About $9.95
Of course you all know this is the end of loli in Japan.
i think this is why they won
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2009/03/21/democrats-propose-end-to-loli-ban-free-loli-for-all/
It sounded like a "damned if they do, damned if they don't" scenario for the voters. The LDP have shown that they cannot control the situation they are in, but the DPJ have been spouting out attacks without any solid policy to get the country out of the rutt it's in.
I think the article got it right in saying that, ultimately, the public is more hoping for a reformed, reorganised and more focused LDP to come back from all this rather than hope that the DPJ will be able to do even a fraction of what they have claimed.
If anon is right about the "landslide victory" theory, I, for one, will look at the Japanese govt closely before making a decision to move there.
Like that was going to ever happen anyway. Do you even have a post secondary degree?
O_o
Lots of butthurt rightist whining in here, please continue so i can fap to it.
The DPJ/LDP thing reminds me of The Life of Brian.
so new goverment probably means bigger recession and less jobs.
Politics need to make a fake recession to fill their pockets.Just like when bush went,the whole world had to pay for it.
Stop trying to make the word weeaboo a racial term.
It IS a racial term. It's play on wapanese.
In regards to the article...
It should really be irrelevant to us who gets into power as long as they don't gain too much power. Both parties have strived or shown interest in striving into the censorship culture. The thing that stops it is that both parties disagree about what should be done about it. What we really want (from what I can gather)is a close win from either side, meaning more political dispute on what should be done, meaning that in essence nothing gets done at all.
You need to catch up on things.
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2009/03/21/democrats-propose-end-to-loli-ban-free-loli-for-all/
And wapanese and weaboo isn't really that much racial.
Did I say anything offensive? I thought that wapanese and weaboos exclusively referred to white otakus with a strong interest in Japan, probably wanting to be Japanese themselves. Interesting wapanese is a term but there's no similar terms for people of other races like the wapanese, that I know of anyways.
The "w" in weeaboo does not stand for white. Therefore there can be Indonesian weeaboos, Nigerian weeaboos, etc. Google the term to see the origin.
You're an idiot. The term weeaboo arose from 4chan's word filter; the original term was "wapanese" which filtered to "weeaboo" after one of the moderators got sick of it. The term "wapanese" is indeed racial in connotation, being it is a portmanteau of White and Japanese, or White Japanese-wannabees. Thus, weeaboo does strictly refer to Whites.
Wrong, "wapanese" was a portmanteau of wannabe japanese, a racist term in itself. However, in anycase, the word is as bad as nigger/wigger, imo.
And before you ask, "wigger" stands for wannabe nigger, not white nigger...
Why?
They made Japan what it is today.
eww, democrats
So when is it Akumetsu time?
Race and culture are intertwined. And I really couldn't care less if you think that racism is immoral.
You, Sir, are just a nazi faggot who needs to STFU.
Oh go die in a fire.
DIE IN A FIRE, FUCK YEAH!!!11
NO U
I hope part of the DPJ agenda is finally getting rid of obscenity laws in porn. I WANT TO SEE PUSSY AND DICKS WITHOUT PIXELS GODDAMNIT!
US currency is worthless in actuality; before it goes belly up, I'm going to stock up on supplies.
OWNAGE!
this is the place where everyone starts to attack one an other