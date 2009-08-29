Japanese Women Demand Rich Husbands
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Aug 29, 2009 11:32 JST
- Tags: Marketing, Marriage, Money, Relationships, Statistics
Survey results have found 60% of Japanese women seek a husband with an annual income of over $70,000 (in fact 20% look for twice this much), but statistics show that the average income for men in Japan is only $44,000.
The results once again suggested the reason for collapsing marriage rates in Japan may be overwhelmingly tied to the unrealistic income expectations of several generations of women who apparently consider little else in their choice of partner.
Japanese women have long been known to care chiefly about their potential partner’s income and their ability to hijack it, and the results seem to confirm this: when asked about the most important thing they sought in a partner, 34.3% of women answered “income,” versus 3.2% of men.
Similarly, 22.8% of women considered “occupation” to be the most important, versus 3.4% of men.
Women even considered the educational background of men, with 5.9% concerned about this against 2% of men.
Another survey looked at the ideal annual income Japanese women sought in a man; the most popular answers were “over $90,000” with 22.8%, and “over $70,000” again with 22.8%. 19.3% were seeking over an income of $130,000 or more.
These figures appear to have actually increased from those of a previous survey, which found only 10% seeking incomes of over $100,000.
These women were then asked what their compromise figures were; 38.8% would settle for an income of “merely” over $50,000, 24% for over $70,000, and 14.8% for over $30,000.
To put these numbers in perspective, the average income for a Japanese man in his thirties is some $50,000, and for one in his forties it rises to $64,000.
The key to securing the “heart” of a Japanese woman appears to be high income, high height, and high grades. In contrast, men are seen in these surveys to be seeking a caring nature, and a partner they feel comfortable with, and increasingly want a woman who will pursue their own career.
The traditional explanation for low birth rates and rates of marriage in Japan has been to blame it on sexism, but these kinds of results hardly support such a conclusion…
Via Dokujo Tsushin.
The "hollywood effect" at its worst.
I tried before, I failed.
And then I have become an AI.
Here's a question I forgot to ask: how many people sees Sankaku Complex as an reliable source for whatever news they bring?
For me, it's not just some Japanese women who do this, it's few other women around the world who do the same thing, marrying for money. I have enough sense to know that if I marry a woman who just marries me for money, I have a right to divorce her if she can't make the money for herself and use mines. (That's obvious) I like Asian girls, and no matter what, I have to be careful if a woman I'm with, no matter what race she is, is not one of those kind of women.
I did hear somebody said that all Japanese woman are such sluts. I don't know when I heard that but they're part wrong. Whoever said that must be some stereotype, always making some sweeping claim about a particular race, just because they hear this survey on this article shown about a survey that some Japanese woman take. It's a hasty generalization, you're drawing conclusions from inadequate evidence (meaning some of the evidence you have is just BS, several people in this world keep doing this). Sure it's true that some japanese women in their country are such sluts like some other women in the world, but not all of them so don't pin the rest of the Japanese women who aren't golddiggers as the same. As far as I know, nobody knows s**t about each Japanese woman's life and so forth.
Anyway, it's just a darn survey, some people just don't take them if they don't want to, but regardless, it's not just japan that has some money grabbing women, it's a few others from the whole world. The males have to be very aware of the woman they're with that's all.
'Most Japanese women are sluts'
there.. solved your problem..
The question is how many Japanese woman are sluts? you can never tell. I'm just hoping that some Japanese girls/woman aren't.
Anyway, it's difficult to find the woman you want sometimes, especially if they place standards too darn high, and not love you for who you are. I'm may not be the richest man, but at least just love this african american for anything about me, and not out of money. I know money still a need though to keep my house. But it's not that much at all to me. Even now, I still don't want to believe this stuff right now. It sucks having some woman degrade themselves. Japan's too proud to have that happening. Why let it happen now?
depends on what you consider a slut..
slut :
1. a dirty, slovenly woman.
2. an immoral or dissolute woman; prostitute.
anyway.. I think most of the people who are calling Japanese women sluts are actually trying to call them..
Gold diggers:
1. gold digger – a woman who associates with or marries a rich man in order to get valuables from him through gifts or a divorce settlement
————————-
Nevertheless I am pretty confident that the ‘Yamato Nadeshiko’ that most men long for.. has disappeared from society..
but then again.. you could argue.. where have all the polite gentlemen gone.. >_>..
True..
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ny5ajCn0xw
anyway.. there’s probably a beautiful Japanese girl/woman out there right now, who is thinking why are all men such animals.. so you just gotta treat her right and woo her..
as for the.. ‘Even now, I still don’t want to believe this stuff right now. It sucks having some woman degrade themselves.’
people can change.. and a man can still end up falling for a prostitute..
I guess..
p.s. sorry I'm in a bluesy mood.. do dodoo
Who wants to marry a Japanese chick, honestly? Don't get me wrong, I'd do one in a heartbeat, just not spend the rest of my life with one.
so japanese women don't accept people,men as it seems.
Only certain too high standarts aprove to them.
Japanese women should stop calling themselfs women.
Now does anybody have an idea what we should call them?
forgot to mention that certain women were ment.
I guess I'm pretty safe at 90k/yr.
60% ORLY? That is TOTALLY AWESOME!!! that's 30% fewer than their american counter parts! TOTAL ANGELS!!
90% of american bitches want men that make over $$1million.
wtf these bitches are crazy, its only valid for 18-26 year olds, once women start to go to 30 the start to get fat and flaccid, they should just stfu and be happy with what they have, damn sluts.
You all fail to realize that this means 40% have reasonable expectations. (at least relating to finance)
One word: Pre-nup.
Heh, I'm not into relationships and marriage and such. I am on approx. £11,000 (approx. $18,000) a year so according to this study, if I were in Japan I'd have no hope in hell anyway. But if I were in Japan, and earning 10 times as much, I still wouldn't even consider it! Oh the irony!
Anyway, have these women ever considered that the more these men are earning, the less time they are likely to have to commit to a relationship.
70k is not "rich", guys. That's still pretty much middle-class income.
'Course, I was raised relatively poor, and Id rather have a rich wife than someone who makes minimum wage. The fact that I have a good job doesnt really stop me from looking at a womans income.
Sad. I make enough to qualify for a Japanese bride but there's no way I'd have a Japanese woman. What a horrible feeling it must be to be a Japanese husband, knowing that any downturn in your fortunes that affects your salary could very well end your marriage. What's funny is that they make such a big deal about love....what love? They don't know the meaning of it.
Stupid woman .
I demand a survey about what japanese men want !
I guess it will be something like that :
89% want an under 12 year old wife
78% want to marry a 2D girl
99% want a mecha maid
Who the hell wouldn't want a mecha maid? If I could get Ikaros or Lambda-11 as a maid, I'd feel safe leaving my house unlocked knowing a beauty who can annihilate armies is watching over it.
...75% fit in all of the above categories
And 83% of most american fap to the statistics.
does this mean the wife will request divorce if the husband lose his high paid job?
sluts....
it's official that all Japanese women want to marry a rich husband. it's a normal thinking for them
thats why God created prostitution. why marry a gold digging bitch that will take all your money just cuz you get to fuck her, now and then, when you can be fucking a different bitch for no less then 300$ every time. now think about it. if you marry a gold digging bitch, you have to feed her, give her money for shopping, listen to her being a bitch, and in the end because you have to really get her in a good mood to actually fuck her. now going through the math that cost up to well pretty much 100% of your pay, since J-bitches take all your money in the end. so stick with actual prostitutes who aint ashamed to admit its for the money, and date a chick here and there, then marry a gold digging bitch that say i love you because you have a fat wallet.
you only have 3 choices here:
1. leave the bitch.
2. actually try earning the money, come home late, go to sleep, repeat for a few weeks, wife starts to get sex hungry because of no loving, she starts to fuck the mail man.
3.Find some rich daughter who can support herself and maybe even support you too, and you won't have to work. (this is highly unlikely)
i lose either way.
Old news is old.
I think we get the point already that women don't like poor men.
When I was living i japan as a student the only thing women were interested in were money.
A few I tried to date literally said they'd only go out with me if I paid for everything.
I gave up with relationships whilst I was over in japan and just picked up loose women in roppongi. The mentality of japanese women shocked me.
They show very little passion or signs of loving someone, they are a weird bunch, very cruel and heartless. I'm glad to be back in the company of western women.
If you really love someone and they love you the same back, one day you may lose all your money, and everything you own, except the person you love.
It's very clear none of these women want love, I do wish they would all die off, damn gold diggers.
Besides all these men marrying some attractive women for looks alone will be sadly disappointed when his trophy starts to age rapidly.
To them I say, enjoy an unfulfilling life of material possessions instead of both. =)
Keep a wife and family for appearances/status, molest schoolgirls for fun.
v.v
Well, imo, Japanese women can go fuck themselves and their high standards. Not everyone is rich.
You can extend this sentiment to all women, really.
the most popular answers were “over $90,000”
"Japanese women should be killed."
Let the chaos begin.
they can dream all they want but it ain'tgonna happen as much as they think!
"why yes i do earn that much money but I'm living a trailerr because I couldn't handle the bills, taxes and other costs that wouldn't expect to be deducted from their earnings!
Guys: get rich, but pretend you're poor.
incredible i thought gold diggers were a myth encountered sadly by rich men who thought that it's the money's curse but in reality women with money are like men with looks. i look like shit and hate shitty looking girls hence why ill probably die a virgin but that rather unimportant like the temperature outside wich only matters when the electricity dies or the roof rips off. but if i were to lie to an ugly girl about if liking her just to get in her pants then i would be like those jap woman who lies about love only to get a loot. even if they like there partner, it does not mean they love. it's like behaving nicely to fulfill every one's expectations. but in return what do you expect from your self? i know i just expect to live long, id go for 250 yrs. like if i know i don't like ugly girls as candidate for dating then i shurely know i am out of there list way first hence why would i care that love is possible or not at that stage? even being horny is bothersome (thanx porn for reliving me of my hornyness, now i can play more video games!) and i would probably forget about her and only play games in the end so i would probably be less present than that old forgotten and hidden thing you forgot about long ago.
to find love you need a pair that loves each other, if one is not loving then it is just one sided... i can forget ordinary things like eating or sleeping or even just living a normal routine like it's forgetting a hard name you only heard once and did not care about it. hence i could probably forget about having a girl friend... can you imagine an other me being rich and dating such a jap woman? wow nice woarm love hen? just like liquid compressed gas as soon as you move it, it gets colder on the outside of the bottle, you can feel the cold oozing out like an aura.
What a bunch of otaku losers! Obviously none of you make more than 9.00/hr bagging groceries or flipping burgers, for all the knowledge of the world you display here. Why would a Japanese woman (or any woman on the planet, for that matter) want any of you, for 1 minute let alone a lifetime, even if you made 7 figures-you're all cretins. Sure am glad I'm not a woman-I really feel badly for them whenever I take stock of my own gender, and I'm never surprised when they throw themselves at me whenever I just show them a little kindness.
50k isn't that much..
And this is why country/rural girls are better that city sluts (conclusion drawn from personal experience).
Haha... They should be happy for not getting hit while out of the kitchen.
Because its always better to share most of your life with someone with money rather someone you actually like
right?
Seriously fuck off like most of you women can even get a rich guy.....they can just go get models or pay some beauitful women to bear their children and have a family. So get out of that story book shit and lets have some good ol' reality with a side order of working our asses off.
Modern girl pattern they want cool guy (preferable with car) when they are young,when they reach marriageable age they want rich guy. However I refuse to believe all Japanese women are gold digger. As for me I want to marry a woman who is "beautiful in my eye", problem is I don't know what type of woman is beautiful in my eye.
this is why Japanese will be extinct
what person would want to marry a poor other neh? so simca wasn't surprised by the results of that survey. haha