Faultless Bikini
Few can help but be impressed by the ravishing nature of some of the images accompanying Tony’s latest tennis-themed eroge Fault!!
More of sexy Reiko below:
You can see more on the Channel.
Tony himself lately seems to be developing something of a penchant for blondes, if the content of Fault!! and France Shoujo is anything to go by…
someone PLEASE sub this. If not, i'll be forced to make my own game translation.
Cheers;
Nick
yummy
Wow I have the trial version of the France game and it really fun
France Shoujo?
or
France Loli?
I prefer the latter one :3
delicious!
pink hair suits more than blonde hair.
Armpits....
That pettanko in the end caught my interest more... :3
All hail the cult of waki!
To be honest, I felt the game France Shoujo in itself was kinda tedious. And some of the same Cgs were repeated for the fifty routes.
Worked well in Sora mizu
Looks like it's tennis time in my pants...
So, FAPTASTIC
I faulted... in my pants...
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2011/04/05/tonys-fault-ace-sexier-than-ever/ [www.sankakucomplex.com/2011/04/05/tonys-fault-ace-sexier-than-ever/]
sexy and yummy at the same time :D
I Just read that T2 Has made the Designs for Botan ( Kyou's pet ) in Clannad.
Just a curiosity.
By the way, START A TRANSLATION PROJECT!!!!!!
This VN is surely great. Period.
Cheers;
Nick
i approve.
YEA, LOLI!!!
Niiiice. But, like many artists' works, these have the "shiny areola" and "perfectly round" flaws.
Real nipples (and their areolas) are not shiny; they're matte (unless covered with reflective liquid), bumpy, and irregular.
Some of these make it look as if I'd be sucking on plastic, which is not appealing.
You're looking at it the wrong way. 3D girls are in the wrong. They don't have shiny areolas. A sexy nipple is shiny.
In this case, she just got out of a bath. Wet = shiny.
Mmmmh... wet ^_^
Wow. Georgeous pictures.
This is nice...
but I want more of Sugiyama Mio
SECONDED~!!!
yay, awesome, i love blondes and green eyes. this is full of wins.
T2 is definitely one of my favorite artists due to its unique style and quality. I feels like his ability to create new characters is kind of limited though. It's almost as if he only ever created 3-4 original characters, then modified them a bit and puts them in every new project he works on.
yeh, because thats his art style. ive seen most of his work and i think he used up all the unique hair styles which his female characters had.
Indeed, slap on a new hair style or color and differently colored eyes, then Tony has got a new character. He's good at what he can do, but sadly he can only do one thing.
yeah.masani faultless
fucking win!!
why does he have to make me hard - every.fucking.time?? ;_;
dude you just told the whole world that a guy gave you a hard on... 0_0
I wasn't aware that the whole world visited this site o.0
The whole world SHOULD visit this site. Tony Taka is a genius.
Bwahahahahahahahahahah!! XD
wow she's so pretty >___<
damn.. that's just my type
For some reason, I have an almost Pavlovian reaction in thinking of Princess Peach whenever someone mentions blondes playing tennis.
I've never even played any of the sports-themed Mario games. Well, assuming kart racing isn't really considered a sport.
i love nerds who talk abouth psychology in this site. proves that we otaku arent always what other people think we are.
imo it's impossible not to get into it being a geek/otaku
so sad because it's so true...
not really sad since knowing pysch usually means educated...
Sexy, sexy.
Last pic 5 years before?
you must train them at loli age so they can grow up to be successful sex bombs.
Or maybe all the more reliable since it was posted on the 2⑨.
Not too reliable info, since it's coming from ⑨.
Yummy, YUMMY!! XD
Fappy, fappy!
Cummy, cummy!
M-m-m-m-monster killy!!!!
N-n-n-n-nooooo!
C-c-c-Comby Breaky!! XD
Cummy in the Bummy