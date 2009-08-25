C76 Doujinshi Sales Rankings
Major otaku stores (Tora no Ana, Melonbooks, etc.) frequently display lists of their Top 10 bestselling doujinshi, but the most watched rankings are always the ones in the weeks following Comiket.
As Comiket 76 ended last week, there is the interesting opportunity to inspect these doujinshi rankings from three major Akihabara shops – Tora no Ana, Messe Sanoh and Melonbooks.
These rankings come via Akiba Hobby, which regularly keeps weekly records of such rankings.
These lists only apply to a specific brick and mortar store’s inventory (i.e., online sales excluded), and due to the underground nature of doujinshi publishing and the vagaries of the consignment system typically used to sell the books in these stores a huge discrepancy is obvious between the different store’s rankings, despite their relative proximity to each other.
Nonetheless, each of these stores have hundreds of different titles on hand at any given time, and their common customer base made up of the denizens of Akiba means these rankings should give some insight into C76 doujinshi are proving to be among the most popular now that all doujin stores are well stocked with books from the event.
The following lists are all from August 22 and are identified with the following syntax: Title [Circle] (Series)
Links to the circle’s websites are also provided where possible.
Messe Sanoh #3 Akihabara Store Doujin Rankings
1. R.H. Complex ! [沙悟荘 / Sago Jou] (Saki)
2. もんはんのえろほんＧ１ １→５総集編 / Monhan no Erohon G1 1-5 Soushuuhen [うどんや / Udonya] (Monster Hunter)
3. あなたを好きな女の子 / Anata o Suki na Onna no Ko [ＴＴＴ] (Haruhi)
4. もしも長門有希が最初から消失仕様だったら / Moshimo Nagato Yuki ga Saisho kara Shoushitsu Shiyou Dattara [OVERALL] (Haruhi)
5. Ｆ８４０ [サイクロン / Cyclone] (Nanoha)
6. 放課後ひたぎクラブ / Houkago Hitagi Club [恋愛漫画家 / Renai Mangaka] (Bakemonogatari)
7. 弱肉狂食 / Yowaniku Kyoushoku [Fatalpulse] (Fantasy Earth)
8. がおー / Gao- [藤屋本店 / Fujiya Honten] (Monster Hunter)
9. 仮面優等生と変態紳士。/ Kamen Yuutousei to Hentai Shinshi. [秘密結社Ｍ / Himitsu Kessha M] (Amagami)
10. １５５１３回目の長門有希（めがねなし） / 15513Kai Me no Nagato Yuki (Megane Nashi) [松本ドリル研究所 / Matsumoto Drill Factory] (Haruhi)
Melonbooks Akihabara Store Doujin Rankings
1. もんはんのえろほんＧ１ １→５総集編 / Monhan no Erohon G1 1-5 Soushuuhen [うどんや / Udonya] (Monster Hunter)
2. 極東ハルシネイション ～魂魄妖夢の章～ / Kyokuto Hallucination ~Konpaku Youmu no Shou~ [FLIPFLOPs] (Touhou)
3. いちゃいちゃレールガン! 3 / Icha Icha Railgun! 3 [NtyPe] (To Aru Majutsu no Index)
4. だるい / Darui [ダイオキシン / Dioxin] (Touhou)
Note: This atypical doujin is actually a chibi 4-koma by a well known circle, which explains its popularity.
5. 萃月符 廉 / Suigetsufu Ren [pixel phantom] (Touhou)
6. 咲夜さん改 / Sakuya-san Kai [石切場 / Ishikiriba] (Touhou)
7. 紫vs藍 総集編 / Yukari vs Ran [徒歩二分 / Tohonifun] (Touhou)
8. 好きな子だけに。 / Suki na Ko Dake ni. [なぐ茶 / Nagucha] (Haruhi)
Note: #8 is missing a cover, this is a preview image.
9. R.H. Complex ! [沙悟荘 / Sago Jou] (Saki)
10. 咲っぽい! -Sakippoi- [明日はどっちだ！/ Ashita wa Docchi Da!]
Note: #10 is missing a cover image, this is a preview image.
Tora no Ana Main Store Doujin Rankings
Note: Tora no Ana displays its best-selling doujinshi rankings in the manner shown above, and several shelves had been emptied by the time this shot was taken, so the identity of a few titles here are unfortunately unknown.
1. 制服楽園総集編02 / Seifuku Gakuen Soushuuhen 02 [Digital Lover] (Saki)
2. N/A
3. MikanAL [偽MIDI泥の会 / NiseMIDI Doro no Kai / AKA: Ishikei] (To Love-Ru)
4. 8月のある晴れた朝に100%の女の子と出会うことについて / Hachigatsu no Aru Hareta Asa ni 100% no Onna no Ko to Deau Koto ni Tsuite [Lily Lily Rose] (Saki)
5. Secret Music [S] [スタジオN・BALL / Studio N Ball] (K-ON!)
6. 狭いとこがおちつくのってなんだろうねあれ / Semai Toko ga Ochitsuku notte Nan Darou Ne Are [森井さんとこの / Morii-san to Kono] (Saki)
7. Nuts&Milk [SIX SHOT] (K-ON!)
8. たとえば母が after / Tatoeba Haha ga after [スタジオシトミ / Studio Oshitomi] (Original Ero-Manga)
9. N/A
10. 乳なのはさん。ALLフルカラー編 / Chichi Nanoha-san. ALL Color Hen [STUDIOふあん / Studio Fuan]
From what it can be seen from the Melonbooks ranking, TH12.3 Hisoutensoku is in first place followed by SOUND HOLIC latest album, and then Umineko Ep.5
But Melonbooks seems to gather lots of touhou fans so it's probably biased.
Touhou & Yuki Nagato FTW!!!
"Note: This atypical doujin is actually a chibi 4-koma by a well known circle, which explains its popularity."
Actually, 2. 極東ハルシネイション ～魂魄妖夢の章～ / Kyokuto Hallucination ~Konpaku Youmu no Shou~ [FLIPFLOPs] (Touhou) and 7. 紫vs藍 総集編 / Yukari vs Ran [徒歩二分 / Tohonifun] (Touhou) are also well known circles. The Yukari vs Ran especially is the 6th book of a series of books. Both are none ero.
I forgot to add:
http://tohoni.blog4.fc2.com/ is the link to Tohonifun blog.
Thanks for the info - I wasn't terribly familiar with those Touhou books.
Also, I didn't mean to imply that the other doujinka were not also well known, as indeed many of those featured here are.
Even namefags don't seem to know what a doujin is. The doujin is the group of people who produce doujinshi, which are self-published works. So yes the quality can be pretty rough sometimes, but established artists also produce doujinshi. I have several Range Murata doujinshi published by his Pasta's Estab kojin circle.
To the anonymous who things that all doujins are badly drawn. Just check the work of Kisaragi Gunma.
This guys work is better than normal manga. Amazing art.
