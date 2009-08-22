Chikan Forces Himself into Schoolgirl Mouths

A man has been arrested for a series of attacks in which he forced himself into the mouths of a number of female victims, explaining that they were substitutes for the girl he was going to marry.

The 37-year-old man, a student resident in Tokyo, was arrested on charges of assault after he shoved his fingers into the mouth of a 16-year-old schoolgirl on a train.

Police explain the details of the case:

His fingers, in her mouth? The incident took place late one morning at Shinkiba station, in a stationary train. A man sat next to a 16-year-old schoolgirl suddenly plunged his fingers into her mouth; he didn’t get far, but he injured her lips a little. He was caught immediately? The man sat next to him went to catch him and he ran off. The guy chasing him told station staff, and they got him at the ticket gates. Why did he do something like this? He’s saying “I was dumped by the person I was going to marry in my twenties.” I have no idea what that has to do with sticking your fingers in someone’s mouth, but he’s also running his mouth about his victim being some kind of double for his girlfriend. Any other charges? Actually, there are seven cases of this on this line. There are other cases too. The guy is saying “I did it other times,” so we are checking it out. You treating this as another chikan incident? That’s a difficult one. But we can’t say his motive was obscene. The charges are causing injury. He wasn’t feeling her up or anything. What kind of man is he? A normal, serious type of guy. He lives alone with his parents. After working and studying he was set to enter university again this spring.

Via ZakZak.

Less kind victims would surely have given him a lasting reminder of why such behaviour is unwise…