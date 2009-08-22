Chikan Forces Himself into Schoolgirl Mouths
A man has been arrested for a series of attacks in which he forced himself into the mouths of a number of female victims, explaining that they were substitutes for the girl he was going to marry.
The 37-year-old man, a student resident in Tokyo, was arrested on charges of assault after he shoved his fingers into the mouth of a 16-year-old schoolgirl on a train.
Police explain the details of the case:
His fingers, in her mouth?
The incident took place late one morning at Shinkiba station, in a stationary train. A man sat next to a 16-year-old schoolgirl suddenly plunged his fingers into her mouth; he didn’t get far, but he injured her lips a little.
He was caught immediately?
The man sat next to him went to catch him and he ran off. The guy chasing him told station staff, and they got him at the ticket gates.
Why did he do something like this?
He’s saying “I was dumped by the person I was going to marry in my twenties.” I have no idea what that has to do with sticking your fingers in someone’s mouth, but he’s also running his mouth about his victim being some kind of double for his girlfriend.
Any other charges?
Actually, there are seven cases of this on this line. There are other cases too. The guy is saying “I did it other times,” so we are checking it out.
You treating this as another chikan incident?
That’s a difficult one. But we can’t say his motive was obscene. The charges are causing injury. He wasn’t feeling her up or anything.
What kind of man is he?
A normal, serious type of guy. He lives alone with his parents. After working and studying he was set to enter university again this spring.
Via ZakZak.
Less kind victims would surely have given him a lasting reminder of why such behaviour is unwise…
Okay, first of all..... how did this guy think that he was going to get away with this?
Secondly, if this guy had been able to get a sexual encounter with someone else, how likely would it be that he would have done these things? Not likely at all, I think.
He either didn't think anyone would catch him or he didn't think at all. Some offenders were in relationships when they were committing such crimes, so I don't think the "not getting any" excuse would work that well. Then again I could be wrong.
Grief does strange things to us.
Artefact, are you fucking retarded? Do you even read the comments? THIS. IS. NOT. CHIKAN.
I would have to say that anyone who believes the stories spun by these maniacs is more likely to be mentally deficient.
Did it occur to you that someone looking for substitutes for his girlfriend, and then sticking his fingers in their mouth, might not have the best of intentions, or be willing to share them?
He only got charged with injury...
If you ask me his seems clever, but coward if he is really a chikan
No no, he is obviously a pervert, Artefact. I'm not disputing that. What I'm trying to say is you're getting the context of the word Chikan wrong, it almost expclusively refers to Japanese trains, and the subtle cop-a-feels that women have the misfortune of experiencing from the men on those trains. It doesn't apply outside of trains Artefact. You need to choose different words for these kinds of perverts. Use the word hentai, although its western meaning usually applies to anime porn it DOES mean pervert in Japanese. Hell, use ecchi even.
What punishment is the norm for the offense the man is charged with in Tokyo?
A chikan is a pervert,molester,substitute,etc. His actions is that of a pervert. Do look up chikan in a Japanese-English dictionary before you say something is not a chikan.
Hmm, I wonder why his fiance dumped him? Maybe because he's a sick pervert with violent tendancies? Naw, that couldn't be it.
He probably didn't wash his hands either.
I see he has a bright future in dentistry.
This fellow certainly sounds unbalanced.
What I always wonder is what she looked like. Was she hot? Average? I'm always curious about those facts.
"He lives alone with his parents. After working and studying he was set to enter university again this spring."
A 37 year old man.
Lives with his parents.
Hasn't finished higher education.
Loser.
You know you can get several diplomas in University, do you ? Like, when there is no more real perspectives of employement in your field of work (because the banking sector in some retarded superpower fucked up the World economy, maybe ?) and you have to get education in another field ?
Yes, but when middle aged men who live with their parents and assault random women do it, they're losers.
Right on.
You do have to keep it in perspective though that in Japan its customary or at least it was, for the "kids" only to move out when they got hitched.
So seeing how he's a bachelor, that explains the still living at home aspect.
Gotta agree on the assault argument though.
Could be he is not living with his parents, but his parents living with him.
In Japan, there is no retirement care and pensions like in most civilized countries (like in Europe), so it's people usually have to care for their parents when they become old.
So it's not unusual for parents to live with their children even after they get married, having a full grandparent/parent/children household.
37, living with his parents, probably feels regret over all the things he didn't do in his past; I kind of feel sorry for him.
Read carefully. "He was set to enter university AGAIN".
Indeed, ignorant Anon isn't aware you can go back to University for multiple studies/diplomas?
You don't really need to graduate from uni to know something that basic, though.
If he hasn't graduated from middle school yet, then it's more understandable.
well he couldn't have known since he most likely never did grad from uni.