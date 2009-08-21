9-Year-Old Rapes 6-Year-Old: Youngest Ever

A 9-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of a 6-year-old girl, becoming the youngest convicted rapist in Indian history.

The incident occurred in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, when the pair, playmates for years, were left unattended at the girl’s home.

The boy apparently dragged her to the bathroom and attempted to have sex with her, beating her when she resisted.

He succeeded, and the girl’s parents soon discovered the affront when arriving home to find their daughter bleeding profusely.

The boy was charged with rape and then bailed and returned to his parents after a night locked up at the police station. Police apparently found injuries consistent with the resistance the girl mustered on the boy.

Via the Times of India.