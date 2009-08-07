RSSChannel

Failed Hentai Teacher Lasts Only 10 Minutes

A teacher who thought he had what it takes to become one of Japan’s legion of perverted maniacs masquerading as educators was undone by a sharp-eyed schoolgirl in only ten minutes after she spotted his hidden camera, and soon found himself an ex-teacher.

The man, a 48-year-old teacher at a Miyazaki prefecture high school, thought to emulate his colleagues elsewhere by obtaining illicit images of his charges undressing.

He targeted the girls in their PE changing room, secreting a miniature camera disguised as a ball point pen in the room shortly before they entered. He placed the camera inside a cardboard box, and put this on a shelf.

Schoolgirls soon entered and began undressing, but before 10 minutes had elapsed the girls had spotted his ruse and seized the camera.

Taking it home, one of the girls investigated its contents, found it had indeed been filming the changing room, and soon her parents reported the matter to the school.

The hentai teacher once caught became repentant: “This was a shameful act for a teacher, I am filled with remorse for this inexcusable act.” The educational authorities vowed to deal with him severely, and he was promptly sacked.

Via the NHK.

A denizen of 2ch who is apparently familiar with such matters shares his wisdom:

“You know they’re selling these in Akihabara for ¥10,000. But these are just toys.

With these basic cameras the image quality is poor, and in particular they perform badly in darker conditions.

With ¥20-30,000 for the camera, and another ¥20-30,000 for the recording gear, you’ll have a nice setup.”



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:31 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    it can't be helped

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:03 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    F=10min
    how about
    D
    C
    B
    A
    ?
    maybe throw in an S rank in there too.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by KamiOkurimono
    12:58 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    F = 10 min video
    D = 15 min watching in person
    C = 5 min fondling/licking (drops to F if you bite)
    B = 10 min fellatio
    A = 20 min intercourse/anal
    S = イク！

    Reply to KamiOkurimono
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:30 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is that girl in the picture taking off or on a bra? Because it's impossible to do neither like that. ----> picture fail

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Y10NRDY
    Comment by Y10NRDY
    04:04 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    EPIC FAIL-SENSEI!

    Reply to Y10NRDY
    Comment by Storm Wing
    07:08 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "I'm in despair!! This thwarted plan has left me in despair!!"

    *Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei reference*

    Reply to Storm Wing
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:25 15/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    This made me smile. *Hands over 12 Internets and one Cookie*

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Waterfall Towers
    19:50 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    He needs to go back to the teacher's academy.

    Reply to Waterfall Towers
    Avatar of DieHardjagged
    Comment by DieHardjagged
    19:32 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Im glad they got him.
    Fucking Pervert.

    Reply to DieHardjagged
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:53 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    all of the people here are pervert, you might consider yourself to be at the wrong place. If you're a girl , can i see your panstu?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:50 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I second that motion.

    Comment by someoneelse
    07:15 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I third that motion, it's unanimous.
    pantsu=Promotions For Everyone

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:01 25/07/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Still, he should do it openly and not lie about it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:51 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    he should have left it for the yonglings , he's too old for this gimmick.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Schrobby
    21:26 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Teachers today seem to be poorly instructed compared to the past... ^_^

    Reply to Schrobby
    Comment by someoneelse
    07:17 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sensei, please instruct me in the ways of hidden cameras and student obedience....

    Reply to someoneelse
    Avatar of Shuu
    Comment by Shuu
    21:17 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shouldn't they have also reported this to... you know... the police?

    Reply to Shuu
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:57 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    some how i feel it's the girl who placed the camera and make the teacher guilty for such crime

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:23 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    FINISH HIM! HUMILIATION!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of RhodeCamelot
    Comment by RhodeCamelot
    07:56 09/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    XD FAIL!!!!

    Reply to RhodeCamelot
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:43 10/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    A cab driver tried a similar trick in his cab. A vigilant female passenger promptly noted the pen sticking in the center of the 2 front seats because the driver kept messing the controls under a pink cloth and reported him to the police.

    Epic fail too.

    p.s. The above incident was in Singapore. (^_^)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:22 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    where's muttsurini when u need him?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:42 25/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This guy sacked.

    These guys "don't do it again" https://www.sankakucomplex.com/2010/04/05/teachers-beat-student-for-dyeing-hair/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:37 25/10/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol a wise man would have brought in a small drill and drilled a hole in one of the ceiling tiles for a pinhole camera. no one is ever going to take notice that one of the black textures is hiding a camera lens.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by zeeohsix
    12:35 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ebay has some decent cameras.
    wireless 2.4G is nice but cmos is shit.
    ccd better but bigger and needs more power.
    i bought a sony 520tvl dome cam and took it apart to make a helmet cam.

    another thing with those is they also use IR at night. with an IR filter you use them during the day for xray
    http://www.maxmax.com/aX-RayExamples8.htm

    Reply to zeeohsix
    Comment by KamiOkurimono
    13:00 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now this is some useful information

    Reply to KamiOkurimono
    Comment by zeeohsix
    06:27 09/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol i have more info

    i have this setup but i got at $30:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/Ultra-small-Wireless-Spy-Color-Camera-Security-System_W0QQitemZ140332342746QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item20ac759dda&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/Ultra-small-Wireless-Spy-Color-Camera-Security-System_W0QQitemZ140332342746QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item20ac759dda&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    if you have 4 cameras at different freq it can auto-cycle through each cam.
    the pinhole cam runs of a 9v battery but is non-adj freq.
    being cmos it has poor quality but is "cheap and disposable", meaning if you are going to be like the guy who disguised his as an air refreshener and install it in the bathroom/dressing room, don't go back to change the battery and get caught.

    this bullet cam has adj freq and battery
    http://cgi.ebay.com/New-2-4GHz-4CH-Wireless-CCTV-Spy-Pinhole-Camera-Power_W0QQitemZ370227488470QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item56334726d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/New-2-4GHz-4CH-Wireless-CCTV-Spy-Pinhole-Camera-Power_W0QQitemZ370227488470QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item56334726d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    i wanted 520 tvl ccd so i got a $30 dome cam and took it apart for the sony 1/3" board.
    it's not wireless but you can get this:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/4-Channels-2-4GHz-Wire-Wireless-Transmitter-Converter_W0QQitemZ370172188873QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item562ffb58c9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/4-Channels-2-4GHz-Wire-Wireless-Transmitter-Converter_W0QQitemZ370172188873QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item562ffb58c9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    but since both use 12v via a/c, they are usually disguised as radios, lamps, plug outlets, -n ion, power strips etc

    my 2.4g receiver uses a 12v battery pack hooked up to the "a/v-in" on my digital video cam.

    haven't done much voyeur stuff
    waiting for a decent snake cam:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=170342503752&ssPageName=STRK:MEWAX:IT [http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=170342503752&ssPageName=STRK:MEWAX:IT]

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by kenjiharima
    11:18 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wut?! BAD END too soon?!

    Reply to kenjiharima
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:05 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    can i order a pen like that? :D

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by zeeohsix
    07:31 09/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ebay has those pen cams:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/New-4GB-Super-high-clear-Mini-Spy-Camera-Pen-DVR640-480_W0QQitemZ320403116246QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4a998390d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/New-4GB-Super-high-clear-Mini-Spy-Camera-Pen-DVR640-480_W0QQitemZ320403116246QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4a998390d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    the other popular one is the gum cam:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/New-spy-640-480-30fps-photo-sup-mini-DVR-32GB-Gum30A_W0QQitemZ330350701002QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4cea6fa9ca&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/New-spy-640-480-30fps-photo-sup-mini-DVR-32GB-Gum30A_W0QQitemZ330350701002QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4cea6fa9ca&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    supposedly there are better version now
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMGqEW5ePDA

    but i think they have the same guts. about $20.

    this one is more high end, $40+:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/Sound-activate-spy-dvr-camcorder-camstick-mini-MD80_W0QQitemZ120446557892QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item1c0b2c9ec4&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/Sound-activate-spy-dvr-camcorder-camstick-mini-MD80_W0QQitemZ120446557892QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item1c0b2c9ec4&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    these are new to me. never seen them before:
    http://cgi.ebay.com/8GB-Spy-Cam-Key-Chain-Video-Recorder-Camera-640x480-S5_W0QQitemZ170369069312QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aac9b100&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14QQautorefreshZtrue [http://cgi.ebay.com/8GB-Spy-Cam-Key-Chain-Video-Recorder-Camera-640x480-S5_W0QQitemZ170369069312QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aac9b100&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14QQautorefreshZtrue]

    http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-SPY-Camera-Recorder-Coca-Cola-can-Remote-control_W0QQitemZ170369310514QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aacd5f32&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-SPY-Camera-Recorder-Coca-Cola-can-Remote-control_W0QQitemZ170369310514QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aacd5f32&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-Surveilance-ID-Card-DVR-Pinhole-Spy-Camera-Recorder_W0QQitemZ250470826681QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item3a513982b9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-Surveilance-ID-Card-DVR-Pinhole-Spy-Camera-Recorder_W0QQitemZ250470826681QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item3a513982b9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]

    Reply to zeeohsix
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:42 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "It was inevitable."

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Dragon Spin
    00:08 09/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Can't help it"

    Reply to Dragon Spin
    Comment by mi
    19:00 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    there's so many perverted teacher in japan....
    reasons?
    unif*gotshot*

    Reply to mi
    Avatar of Bass
    Comment by Bass
    12:10 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Weird, is that a part of senility?
    Glad I'm still young.....hope it lasts.

    Reply to Bass
    Comment by zanzan
    12:07 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    How did he get caught??

    COuldnt he just deny owning that?

    Reply to zanzan
    Comment by Schrodinger
    12:12 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Most likely it was recording as he set it up in the Locker room. If I recall, that's how they caught another teacher.

    Reply to Schrodinger
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:06 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    noob needs to practice first.

    It takes years to achieve the ninja technique

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Anim3Fr33K
    Comment by Anim3Fr33K
    11:57 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol

    Reply to Anim3Fr33K
    Avatar of ReVerse
    Comment by Re:Verse
    12:24 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    A camera hidden in a pen hidden in a cardboard box. Kids these days are becoming very sharp to spot that. Next time add more pens to disguise the camera I guess. Hide a tree in the forest so to speak.

    Reply to Re:Verse
    Comment by Anon
    22:38 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's all because females started to play Metal Gear and have found out the ''box trick''.

    Reply to Anon
    Comment by Falos
    18:11 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It was probably "What's a box doing there?" or he was acting strangely prior to the PE class.

    Reply to Falos
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:52 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ｉ　ｗｏｕｌｄ　ｌｉｋｅ　ｈｉｍ　ｔｏ　ｆｉｌｎ　ｍｙ　ｓｉｓｔｅｒ　ｗｉｔｈ　ｈｉｓ　ｔｅｃｈｎｉｑｕｅ．

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:38 08/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I want him to fill my sister.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by SnooSnoo
    18:18 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you type like this, I can only guess your sister is pig disgusting and fugly. =w=

    Reply to SnooSnoo
    Avatar of kamanashi
    Comment by Kamanashi
    13:03 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I woul... Wait, what?

    Reply to Kamanashi
    Comment by Storm Wing
    19:43 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    JAILBAIT!! XD

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Schrodinger
    14:23 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I would like him to film your sister as well.

    Reply to Schrodinger
    Avatar of あずにゃん大好き
    Comment by あずにゃん大好き
    15:25 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    agreed

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:46 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nah. Japanese are considerate people. They lust and commit hentai acts but always repent later on saying;

    "I'm so sorry. I should never have done that. I'm filled with regret..." or something along that line...

    But still, an EPIC FAIL~!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:40 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shouldn't he also be committing seppukku to show how sincere he is? *evil grin*

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Obsidian
    Comment by Obsidian
    12:26 07/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "With ¥20-30,000 for the camera, and another ¥20-30,000 for the recording gear, you’ll have a nice setup.”

    Lulz. I can buy some of these.
    Well, it's a secret matter of where I'll be using it. ;3

    Reply to Obsidian




