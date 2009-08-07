Failed Hentai Teacher Lasts Only 10 Minutes

A teacher who thought he had what it takes to become one of Japan’s legion of perverted maniacs masquerading as educators was undone by a sharp-eyed schoolgirl in only ten minutes after she spotted his hidden camera, and soon found himself an ex-teacher.

The man, a 48-year-old teacher at a Miyazaki prefecture high school, thought to emulate his colleagues elsewhere by obtaining illicit images of his charges undressing.

He targeted the girls in their PE changing room, secreting a miniature camera disguised as a ball point pen in the room shortly before they entered. He placed the camera inside a cardboard box, and put this on a shelf.

Schoolgirls soon entered and began undressing, but before 10 minutes had elapsed the girls had spotted his ruse and seized the camera.

Taking it home, one of the girls investigated its contents, found it had indeed been filming the changing room, and soon her parents reported the matter to the school.

The hentai teacher once caught became repentant: “This was a shameful act for a teacher, I am filled with remorse for this inexcusable act.” The educational authorities vowed to deal with him severely, and he was promptly sacked.

Via the NHK.

