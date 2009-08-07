Failed Hentai Teacher Lasts Only 10 Minutes
A teacher who thought he had what it takes to become one of Japan’s legion of perverted maniacs masquerading as educators was undone by a sharp-eyed schoolgirl in only ten minutes after she spotted his hidden camera, and soon found himself an ex-teacher.
The man, a 48-year-old teacher at a Miyazaki prefecture high school, thought to emulate his colleagues elsewhere by obtaining illicit images of his charges undressing.
He targeted the girls in their PE changing room, secreting a miniature camera disguised as a ball point pen in the room shortly before they entered. He placed the camera inside a cardboard box, and put this on a shelf.
Schoolgirls soon entered and began undressing, but before 10 minutes had elapsed the girls had spotted his ruse and seized the camera.
Taking it home, one of the girls investigated its contents, found it had indeed been filming the changing room, and soon her parents reported the matter to the school.
The hentai teacher once caught became repentant: “This was a shameful act for a teacher, I am filled with remorse for this inexcusable act.” The educational authorities vowed to deal with him severely, and he was promptly sacked.
A denizen of 2ch who is apparently familiar with such matters shares his wisdom:
“You know they’re selling these in Akihabara for ¥10,000. But these are just toys.
With these basic cameras the image quality is poor, and in particular they perform badly in darker conditions.
With ¥20-30,000 for the camera, and another ¥20-30,000 for the recording gear, you’ll have a nice setup.”
lol a wise man would have brought in a small drill and drilled a hole in one of the ceiling tiles for a pinhole camera. no one is ever going to take notice that one of the black textures is hiding a camera lens.
ebay has some decent cameras.
wireless 2.4G is nice but cmos is shit.
ccd better but bigger and needs more power.
i bought a sony 520tvl dome cam and took it apart to make a helmet cam.
another thing with those is they also use IR at night. with an IR filter you use them during the day for xray
http://www.maxmax.com/aX-RayExamples8.htm
Now this is some useful information
lol i have more info
i have this setup but i got at $30:
http://cgi.ebay.com/Ultra-small-Wireless-Spy-Color-Camera-Security-System_W0QQitemZ140332342746QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item20ac759dda&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/Ultra-small-Wireless-Spy-Color-Camera-Security-System_W0QQitemZ140332342746QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item20ac759dda&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
if you have 4 cameras at different freq it can auto-cycle through each cam.
the pinhole cam runs of a 9v battery but is non-adj freq.
being cmos it has poor quality but is "cheap and disposable", meaning if you are going to be like the guy who disguised his as an air refreshener and install it in the bathroom/dressing room, don't go back to change the battery and get caught.
this bullet cam has adj freq and battery
http://cgi.ebay.com/New-2-4GHz-4CH-Wireless-CCTV-Spy-Pinhole-Camera-Power_W0QQitemZ370227488470QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item56334726d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/New-2-4GHz-4CH-Wireless-CCTV-Spy-Pinhole-Camera-Power_W0QQitemZ370227488470QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item56334726d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
i wanted 520 tvl ccd so i got a $30 dome cam and took it apart for the sony 1/3" board.
it's not wireless but you can get this:
http://cgi.ebay.com/4-Channels-2-4GHz-Wire-Wireless-Transmitter-Converter_W0QQitemZ370172188873QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item562ffb58c9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/4-Channels-2-4GHz-Wire-Wireless-Transmitter-Converter_W0QQitemZ370172188873QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item562ffb58c9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
but since both use 12v via a/c, they are usually disguised as radios, lamps, plug outlets, -n ion, power strips etc
my 2.4g receiver uses a 12v battery pack hooked up to the "a/v-in" on my digital video cam.
haven't done much voyeur stuff
waiting for a decent snake cam:
http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=170342503752&ssPageName=STRK:MEWAX:IT [http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=170342503752&ssPageName=STRK:MEWAX:IT]
Wut?! BAD END too soon?!
can i order a pen like that? :D
ebay has those pen cams:
http://cgi.ebay.com/New-4GB-Super-high-clear-Mini-Spy-Camera-Pen-DVR640-480_W0QQitemZ320403116246QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4a998390d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/New-4GB-Super-high-clear-Mini-Spy-Camera-Pen-DVR640-480_W0QQitemZ320403116246QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4a998390d6&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
the other popular one is the gum cam:
http://cgi.ebay.com/New-spy-640-480-30fps-photo-sup-mini-DVR-32GB-Gum30A_W0QQitemZ330350701002QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4cea6fa9ca&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/New-spy-640-480-30fps-photo-sup-mini-DVR-32GB-Gum30A_W0QQitemZ330350701002QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item4cea6fa9ca&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
supposedly there are better version now
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMGqEW5ePDA
but i think they have the same guts. about $20.
this one is more high end, $40+:
http://cgi.ebay.com/Sound-activate-spy-dvr-camcorder-camstick-mini-MD80_W0QQitemZ120446557892QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item1c0b2c9ec4&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/Sound-activate-spy-dvr-camcorder-camstick-mini-MD80_W0QQitemZ120446557892QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item1c0b2c9ec4&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
these are new to me. never seen them before:
http://cgi.ebay.com/8GB-Spy-Cam-Key-Chain-Video-Recorder-Camera-640x480-S5_W0QQitemZ170369069312QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aac9b100&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14QQautorefreshZtrue [http://cgi.ebay.com/8GB-Spy-Cam-Key-Chain-Video-Recorder-Camera-640x480-S5_W0QQitemZ170369069312QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aac9b100&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14QQautorefreshZtrue]
http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-SPY-Camera-Recorder-Coca-Cola-can-Remote-control_W0QQitemZ170369310514QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aacd5f32&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-SPY-Camera-Recorder-Coca-Cola-can-Remote-control_W0QQitemZ170369310514QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item27aacd5f32&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-Surveilance-ID-Card-DVR-Pinhole-Spy-Camera-Recorder_W0QQitemZ250470826681QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item3a513982b9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14 [http://cgi.ebay.com/4GB-Surveilance-ID-Card-DVR-Pinhole-Spy-Camera-Recorder_W0QQitemZ250470826681QQcmdZViewItemQQptZLH_DefaultDomain_0?hash=item3a513982b9&_trksid=p3286.c0.m14]
