Lolicon Chikan Gropes 5-Year-Old Girl

A man has been arrested for groping the rear of a five-year-old girl, offering in his admission of guilt “It can’t be helped.”

The man, a 25-year-old graduate student living in Kyushu, apparently approached the little girl and started touching her one evening.

He was quickly arrested and admitted the crime to police, saying “It can’t be helped.” He was charged with indecent assault.

Via ZakZak.