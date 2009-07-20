Yutaka Yamamoto, or Yamakan, famed for being the director of the original Haruhi series and formerly with Kyoto Animation, has apologised to fans over the direction the series has taken with the hated Endless Eight arc, calling it “inexcusable.”

His comments were made in a recent interview held at American convention Otakon, visible below:

Important quotes, immediately seized upon by 2ch:

“I knew from a year ago.” “When I was with Kyoto Animation, this idea was already floating around, I was against to it. I thought 2 episodes was the limit.” “I feel responsible for this. I’ll say it, I’m prepared to. As a representative of the SOS-Dan production committee, I want to apologise here – this was inexcusable.”

Of course, the validity of an apology on behalf of the makers of Haruhi from someone long since no longer with the company and who can now say whatever he likes is questionable, but it at least shows that at some point the production committee seems to have been taken over by people with a strange idea of how to properly take the series forward…