Yamakan Sorry for Endless Eight: “It Was Inexcusable!”
- Date: Jul 20, 2009 20:18 JST
Yutaka Yamamoto, or Yamakan, famed for being the director of the original Haruhi series and formerly with Kyoto Animation, has apologised to fans over the direction the series has taken with the hated Endless Eight arc, calling it “inexcusable.”
His comments were made in a recent interview held at American convention Otakon, visible below:
Important quotes, immediately seized upon by 2ch:
“I knew from a year ago.”
“When I was with Kyoto Animation, this idea was already floating around, I was against to it. I thought 2 episodes was the limit.”
“I feel responsible for this. I’ll say it, I’m prepared to. As a representative of the SOS-Dan production committee, I want to apologise here – this was inexcusable.”
Of course, the validity of an apology on behalf of the makers of Haruhi from someone long since no longer with the company and who can now say whatever he likes is questionable, but it at least shows that at some point the production committee seems to have been taken over by people with a strange idea of how to properly take the series forward…
I like Endless Eight. But again I like performance and abstract art.
The only actual problem is that all this takes up episodes which could show something else. What would be really awesome is if they showed 16 episodes total (or more) to make up for that arc, keeping the number of "useful" episodes that of a normal season. Not doing that makes it seem they just don't have a story.
Your missing the point. Ever episode should of been "useful" because these shows have LIMITed runs. TWELVE being the norm.
If kyo-turd decides to waste EIGHT out of TWELVE, that leaves only FOUR episode being "useful". Being that the second season had ONE "useful" first episode, that means there will only be THREE left out of the TWELVE in your posting as "useful". Like many in the postings above said; This could of been done in THREE episodes.
--Eight was kyu-tard trying to channel Ooshi's 'Kerebos' in filming at dog's eye level, a dog traveling thru a shanty town for (what felt like) TWENTY-FIVE minutes. Remember that the movie was about SEVENTY minutes long... Or his new anime "Sky Crawler" where you have Anime characters siting and talking for SIXTY minutes about nothing. It worked for 'Seinfeld' because that was truly about nothing, but it doesn't work for "drama". These examples are readly displayed by eurotrash directors filming non-scatagorical madness that film viewer crawl into for a good two hour naps.
Instead, kyu-tard really should of mimicked the works of David Lean and truly made this story more epic in long static drifts and long,.. long shots of the gang as they trudged thru this cycle. It still would only be maxed at around THREE episodes, but would make the viewers fell like it stretched on forever WITHOUT having them wallow thru that ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY Minutes! Real cinematographers would do that, kyu-turd decides to go against type.
Yamakan is not to be blamed, but he should not of apologized for this on-going blandness.
The solution to this problem is to milk it for all it's worth... which is what they're doing now.
Wasting 7 episodes? You got it all wrong, there's going to be a S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8, SN.
I mean wow WHAT the hell is this supose to mean guys seriously i was addict to this one but now those last episode make me want to cry jesus its so fucking anoying i mean wow i know what i need to do next episode skip to 10min to see 1 new thing skip to 18:23 to saw another thing and boom switch back to 22.45 for last new thing of a whole episode!!!!!
whoops i sent a new response to 2chan,
It's not at the bottom.
See my response by scrolling up.
I wish these queers would ask him more about his experiences as a young director and starting his own company instead of this stupid Haruhi shit that he has nothing to do with. I was at his first Q&A and his Kannagi focus Q&A and the dumbasses tried to ask the same crap except he declined to comment.
Same screw you goes out to the jackasses asking Masao Maruyama about Trigun One Outs and Black Lagoon. This guy worked under Tezuka and you are asking him about Black Lagoon? Who the hell cares?
Masao Maruyama just a Producer for Madhouse Studios as what was said about his profile.I guess the reason why they ask those stupid Questions is because Mad House made those shows.
ya... the only thing I'm pissed about is that they are wasting so much time on this arc... I wanna see the disappearance T_T, after that they can do whatever they want with it
The possible best way to stall an anime story (without calling it filler content) IS... Drumroll, please! ... "Introduce a time-loop".
It's a time loop people! Be glad they didn't decide to showcase the entire 15,000+ episodes with all of their endless variations of the same events OVER and OVER again.
Hmmm, a better limit would've been no more than 3 episodes. We don't really need to see Kyon screwing up at the last possible moment so many times, now do we?
the true fans stick it thru till the end.
i.e. Dipshit Otaku Moron seeing more in the subsequent episodes that Don't actually happen.
That's what a "true fan" sticks thru for it seems.
The guy who asked the question was absolutely right.
"Why are they making a 30 page story into 6+ episodes?"
Thats what I wanted to ask. Cause I had read the that story and was very un-impressed by it.
i wish the cons in florida were as win as otakon. the high point of metrocon this year was the dealer's room and the epic loli nendoroids i bought.
Hmmm... I feel there is some sort of scandal-ish thing going on here...
yes i too feel there is something afoot. . . .
lol@ "But it's a SECRET!"
Good thing I hate this shitty anime. I feed on Whoruhi fanboys' tears.
Even The Game says that the current G-Unot album blows.
I thought Yamakan sucked for doing Kannagi. But then again he had been flung out by a SUCK company that doesn't know how to perform blowjobs well. I'm not surprised at all.
haruhi started out great, it is still great mind you, but with the current higher ups in the production staff...
ugh they're even going to make us wait another few years for disapearence i bet...
I like Yamamoto-san, but I'm a little pissed he didn't stay at KyoAni to try to keep THE SIT from hitting THE FAN.
Well, at least he's got Kannagi. Is good.
Also, nice picture FTW.
*facepalm*
"keep THE *SHIT* from hitting THE FAN."
you know, it could have been fine if they played around and snuck in little changes in each of the episodes, enough to make it interesting, you know?
oh yeah, no more endless eight, the neverending story finish!!!! =D
Maybe, just maybe... when episode 8 comes, I might get the urge to revisit the previous loops/episode and say "Genius piece of work! Why didn't I notice that before."
When and if that day comes I'll...
....eat the socks I worn that day!
Endless Eight will be EIGHT episodes long. Probably. Seriously they tried to give us a hint with the eight in the title of the episodes.
I may be a bit pissed and they better pray they have a third season being made right now to be released in the very near future or the haruhi franchise is over with.
As far as the arc goes I kind of like it. Mind you eight episodes is a bit much they would have been better off with no more than 6. Still it isn't like it is bad. It just shouldn't be this long.
As far as Yamakan's apology goes...what apology? He isn't even with the company.
i love the endless night each time they show more ecchi scenes. :)
Which adds up to less than 30 seconds each episode.
Also that each endless night you get more immerse into that day that loops. If you compare each one you can see that the art style and focus changes very so slightly and you get a different feel as for the plot it very even more slightly that you are fooled into believing that it is in fact the same, but its not it see he wants to get closer to Nagato than Haruhi as he gives up each day.
really come on you did it and you can't take it back
Endless Eight reminded me of John Cage's 4'33"
Looks like it try to show the concept of Endless (or Repetition) with Eight variations. While it may be good as experimental visual arts, it really piss people off.
Nice try KyoAni...
I don't even see why anyone would mega super very like this anime in the first place. I mean it is unique in its own way but there is no climax and problems arises out of nowhere. It is too random and it doesn't make sense at all. I like anime only because it is a cross between reality and well not reality. But when things just appear out of nowhere then well ... it is just like Yugioh or Teletubies because they are retarded. Anyone reading this could guess that anyone who likes this anime is without a a doubt a masochist for haruhi. It's just
COME OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON
well, in fact I mega super very like to the power of square like this anime. I liked the character the plot and what not. As a proud follower of Haruhiism...I shall never give in to crowd lynching mentality.
How many of you had really sit through the five episode and read the novels in the first place.
You can not like the way it's presented or it's repeated cycles. But saying the plot sucks without really understands it just means you just follow what the mobs says.
MoHS is not random. It actually Due to the lack of a conclusion yet in the form of book 10 a lot of it seems random, but it makes sense. If you're confused by it you're just too stupid to follow the highly convoluted plotline.
see?
Don't worry be happy.
The fact that Haruhi being pretty loathed recently makes me want to love the franchise back..
your a sad individual, aren't you?
Don't worry about the maid~, watching paint peel is another hobby of its addiction.
All they want is to screw the haruhi fans
How... Dramatic... Well... Job displacement imminent. :)
What's truly hilarious about that video is how he pleaded to the audience in Not releasing anything about what he said.
What's truly hilarious is people not understanding that Yamamoto hasn't worked for KyoAni in over a year - he no longer works for them, and he has nothing to do with the new Haruhi season. He's apologizing to the audience for being fans having to put up with something he expressly told KyoAni was a bad idea.
I was pretty confused with the Endless arc and when the third part came I thought that this will be the end of the latest fucked up three episodes.
But it didn't conclude and now we have to wait like one month for something that might conclude this or make matters worse.
Nope this arc was something I wasn't expecting in the Haruhi franchise so let's up they get their shit together and bring back the real drama.
....wait one month? What? You'll find out in a few days whether endless eight will end or go on to be even more episodes yet..
oh.. I donna-know...
"ENDLESS EIGHT"?
I wonder how many is EIGHT in 8?
EIGHT?
kyo-tard is pretty obvious about how long this slow ass arc will be by deciding to call it..
ENDLESS EIGHT.
Now with that title out of the way, what do you assess on how long "ENDLESS EIGHT" will last?
7 episodes, just to fuck with our heads.
Yutaka wasn't the director of Haruhi. That was Tatsuya Ishihara.
How the fuck could they think it was a good idea to show the same shit over and over ?
um, because Kyoani are 11/10 trolls and love to troll 2ch... endlessly...