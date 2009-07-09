Schoolgirl Forced to Breastfeed Classmates
- Date: Jul 9, 2009 07:24 JST
A schoolgirl who became pregnant was forced into breastfeeding her classmate to keep matters quiet, but he soon started selling her breasts, milk and all, to the school.
The girl was in the third year of a Shanghai area middle school. After having unprotected sex with her boyfriend, she became pregnant, though only noticed this five months into her pregnancy. She resolved to keep the child and delivered a baby boy.
She split up with her boyfriend and returned to school after giving birth; her schoolmates were none the wiser as to her motherhood.
However, another pupil at the school apparently noticed her clothes were damp from the milk she was expressing.
Seeing both an opportunity for free food and a commercial venture in the making, he threatened to expose her pregnancy unless she breastfed him. Soon he gathered three friends and ordered her to feed them too.
His plan developed, and soon he was taking money from other students in return for letting them take advantage of his human dairy.
With the scheme getting out of hand, it soon came to the attention of the school, who moved to put a stop to it, vowing severe punishment for the boy responsible, though it seems he will not face criminal charges.
I tried blackmailing a cow into giving me milk once.
Drinking breastmilk is a good idea if theres history of cancer in your family. theres a specific protein which is lethal to malignant tumours.
you can google it if you want, its called the HAMLET protein,
Cows milk also has s similar protein called BAMLET, but its only effective in cow tumours.
The more you know.
At least those kids are getting their daily source of calcium >.>
So I can pay to suck her boobs, or does it come in a bottle?I'd prefer the former though,has more value for money.
She could have say something to the authority about her situation. Fear is not a good choose to stick with.
oohh..there's science behinf every ecchiness
"Seeing both an opportunity for free food and a commercial venture in the making..."
Fake or not, this is one of the funniest lines I've read on this site or anywhere.
Rare fresh melamine-free milk, of course they're going to sell really well~!!!!!
I can see an AV for this already.
That boy is seriously going to grow up to be a great salesman.
Sorry, I can't take this news seriously. It has too many holes in it for you to poke fun at. TWSS
read the comment...
"its a fake news. you all have been tricked" says the comment in chinese.
Why didn't we learn from these Chinese comments that fake news was a thing back in '09, before it was too late???
That boy is a smart XDD
In china it's not that unusual to buy breast milk, I saw in on TV a while ago. There were women who produce more than they need selling it. Lots of customers, because of the poisoned baby milk powder stuff in china.
This is indeed just bullshit.
Talk about enterprise initiative...
This is quite fascinating.
It's like a hentai series. Heh.
Yeh what was that H doujin where she kept producing milk, except in that it wasn't because she was pregnant. But generally, if you look at this realistically, the guys gotta have a screw loose, and its annoying he gets no criminal punishment for this.
The hentai manga you're looking for is Honey Blonde, I do believe. The main character lactates whenever she's aroused, even if she's not pregnant.
dosent the chick in Stringendo & Accelerendo Ultimatum Sera do that too I seem to rember that happening in the wincest secne at the end of ep 3 which it just so happens is my favorite secne
I don't believe there's evean a law for this case...
Uhh, there are laws against blackmail...
no this is china you can black mail all you want as long as its not a government official
I'd be moar selfish and keep it all for myself
This guy will become the China-version of Donald Trump.
OPPORTUNITY - It only cums once in a lifetime.
Chinese milk?? wouldn't dare to buy, probably has some poisonous chemicals in it.
That's probably why this milk–from a known source and almost certainly containing no additives–was so popular..
"...and almost certainly containing no additives..."
China has gained a reputation for including various bad things into food.
You are what you eat, and a woman's milk contains what she eats.
You probably wouldn't be worse off, bad-chemical-wise, if you already lived in her town, and were to drink her milk.
oh china, even fresh and safe milk are so hard to come by
god, sometimes i see no light at the end of the tunnel for humanity when i read this kind of stuff.
Godless communists with no moral structure or guidelines
Perhaps this is why China has such a dictatorial/despotic government?
I wouldn't dare drink it since it's Breastmilk someone's baby must be hungey with it. and also my friend being the idiot that he was drank breastmilk once he had one serious case of diarrhea.
this is fucked up
The whole world is currently fucked up.. i somehow knew a news like that would show up sooner or later.
currently?
it's been fucked up for a very long time already
It hasn't ever *not* been.
It really is messed up, and this is the most messed up I've seen so far. Damn some people are a**es. I'm always up, out of my seat, and cussing saying I want to kick somebody's a** for the things they did to that person. I definitely want to kick that schoolboy's a** for doing that to the schoolgirl. It's the most weirdest and stupidest thing he's ever done. If I wasn't living way far away from Japan, I'd pimpslap his a**.
THIS, IS, CHINA!
When I was in High School teen pregnancy was common we never judge a girl who had a child.Its sad that this girl had to suffer just to keep her secret because the fear of reputation being tarnish in School ether way she screw herself over.
how in the hell could drink it's raw milk i could die! milk should always be pasturized!
Are you retarded?
Excuse me...breast milk 101: It has colostrum which contains the immune information necessary to help develop the baby's immune system....
Even after the colostrum is long gone, breastmilk contains a great deal of immunological value, even more so into the second year of breastfeeding as the child is exposed to more bugs and illnesses.
you get +3 points for paying attention in health/biology class I was about to mention this though I belive that that particular type of milk is only produced to a set amount of time then its just extremely nutritious
It IS pretty fatty...though babies actually would need it.
Raw human milk! Think of the children!