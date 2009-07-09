Schoolgirl Forced to Breastfeed Classmates

A schoolgirl who became pregnant was forced into breastfeeding her classmate to keep matters quiet, but he soon started selling her breasts, milk and all, to the school.

The girl was in the third year of a Shanghai area middle school. After having unprotected sex with her boyfriend, she became pregnant, though only noticed this five months into her pregnancy. She resolved to keep the child and delivered a baby boy.

She split up with her boyfriend and returned to school after giving birth; her schoolmates were none the wiser as to her motherhood.

However, another pupil at the school apparently noticed her clothes were damp from the milk she was expressing.

Seeing both an opportunity for free food and a commercial venture in the making, he threatened to expose her pregnancy unless she breastfed him. Soon he gathered three friends and ordered her to feed them too.

His plan developed, and soon he was taking money from other students in return for letting them take advantage of his human dairy.

With the scheme getting out of hand, it soon came to the attention of the school, who moved to put a stop to it, vowing severe punishment for the boy responsible, though it seems he will not face criminal charges.

Via Heaven.