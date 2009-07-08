SOS Galactic Patrol Nagato Yuki Ultra-Sexy Cosplay

Haruhi fan favourite Nagato Yuki is here cosplayed spectacularly in her SOS Galactic Patrol costume by Ushijima, in a true classic of cosplay.

The costume originates in the PS2 game Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi, with the original design by Noizi Ito; it is visible at the end of the article.









































































































































































Certainly one of the most ravishing and well executed cosplays one could ever hope to see.

In case you are unfamiliar with the source material, the 2D versions are presented below:





