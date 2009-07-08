SOS Galactic Patrol Nagato Yuki Ultra-Sexy Cosplay
Haruhi fan favourite Nagato Yuki is here cosplayed spectacularly in her SOS Galactic Patrol costume by Ushijima, in a true classic of cosplay.
The costume originates in the PS2 game Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi, with the original design by Noizi Ito; it is visible at the end of the article.
Certainly one of the most ravishing and well executed cosplays one could ever hope to see.
In case you are unfamiliar with the source material, the 2D versions are presented below:
she is fine but, this one is not nagato :(
oh man!!!
damn that is some hot cosplay. Loving that ass.
I want to ride that ass.
Wow, I hate it. I absolutely hate it.
Because it's not Yuki. She's good cosplay material for perhaps another character, but her everything is too round/too big like her thighs and breasts. Yuki should be much smaller then this. Also, too much expressions. Pout expression = looks retarded. And it doesn't work without a wig. Costume itself is great, but the cosplay is just awful.
She's not a real cosplayer, she's doing PORN. It's made to fap to, not be some amazing work of art. Bother her and you know it. If she wore a wig, then you'd be complaining about being able to see her hair or something.
Well, it's still COSPLAY nonetheless, and it's fail cosplay at that.
And uh actually, I wouldn't complain, that's why I I said she'd look better with a wig? I prefer wigs over people not looking like the characters at all thxmuch.
Moar soap and water!
This is amazing. Yes she is skinny, but she's got an amazing ass. Artefact please post more pictures of this girl in the future and thank you for sharing.
I just came on my computer screen. Twice.
Sweet Loli Jesus, man! Bukkake Bursts abound!
If she starts doing porn i'll be the first one to watch it.
i love it especially with the squirt gun aimed at you, but you forgot the hair color.
OHMY
Moar soap and water!
I plead 3D Pig disgusting
well, I got hard.
mission comprete
Nice gallery, but I agree that she should get silver hair.
I love you, Linkinstreet. I've been craving for these pics since you posted this in the IRC some weeks ago. <3
It would be better without her BRA!!
and PANTSU
Go watch porn instead.
Wow! Just....wow. I love you +____+!!!
Emotion in her face. There is none.
What a zombie..
This is a Nagato cosplay?
Oh cristo....
Oh my, nice body
I came.
Knock-knees.
Fail
her ass is godly.....
3d is not disgusting on this one... at came at 050.jpg XD
that ass!
but the girl needs to eat
Are you crazy ? so thin and so ass. Imagine if she starts eating. D:
Bla bla bla .. she,s not like bla bla bla...
We don,t care. She's not so pretty, but charming.
Her slim body (my taste) is really hot because slim but with a nice butt.
Long time no see a so good gallery.
Bravo.
I'd marry her!!
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/44884__468x_Ushijma-Nagato-Yuki-SOS-Dan-Galactic-Patrol-Cosplay-064.jpg
If the mirror wasn't here it would take time to guess if it's her front or back xD
"She only looks good in the pictures that she is sticking her a$$ up in the air. When she’s standing straight her a$$ is flat. Just look at pic 64."
That +1...
She's PERFECT for me.
now that is some grade a snatch. i'd film her taking the cock and sell it online to the highest bidder.
Wet foamy hot cosplay. You are doing it right.
and this gallery is epic win
Would she like cosplay sex? Lolololol
She can be a serial killer - i'd still happily marry this girl.
You people complaining she's too skinny have been standing around too many fat people for too long .... Must be from that country where hordes of the obese wander the shopping malls.
Lol, totally true. This chick is hot, and what's insane is she is probably what the majority of females of her country looks like. Unlike in America where most are fat, ugly or both. :(
she has a nice wonderful butt good for da spankin!
doesn't look like Nagato, but what the heck she's sexy.
I have to disagree, her face, her body very much like the Nagato :D~
#61...
good god. D: very unattractive..
For some reason, I think it's a guy.
Major Bukkake does not Blast on dudes. Good day, sir!