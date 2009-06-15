Blatant Mio Panchira
The image analysis powers of 2ch once again come to the fore in this expose of what may be the only onscreen panchira Azusa anime K-ON! offers, apparently showing Mio’s pantsu in scandalous fashion.
Animated (enlarge to view):
There are of course some boring souls who see this as being merely the hem of her skirt…
I'm all for pantsu, but this is kinda useless.
Okay guys, then...whats this?!
THIS IS PREPOSTEROUS! I'LL NOT HAVE MY CHILDREN WATCHING THIS....THIS NUDE SHOW!! HOW DARE THEY FORCE INNOCENT CHILDREN TO SEE WOMEN FLASHING THEIR UNDERGARMENTS! I'LL NOT STAND FOR THIS!! D:<
Gotta love how earlier commenters assumed you were not being sarcastic.
Go back and watch Barney.
"THIS IS PREPOSTEROUS!"
Ndeed, you being here (again) is soo PREPOSTEROUS!
"I’LL NOT HAVE MY CHILDREN WATCHING THIS….THIS NUDE SHOW!!"
Nude show? O.o?
As far as I can tell, there is no nudity in it.
"HOW DARE THEY FORCE INNOCENT CHILDREN TO SEE WOMEN FLASHING THEIR UNDERGARMENTS!"
Apparently, I messed the headlined newspaper article were they found innocent children, strapped to chairs, forced to watched a Moe-licious animé about some girls drinking tea, eating cake, and creating a band.
(plus) Would you rather have them flashing pantsu? or nothing at all?
see this is what happens when you have a lot of free time on your hands
about time we had a real panty shot.
My my,the channel has a lot of full galerries with no-pantsu and people are excited about this.... D:
It's pantsu because otherwise she's wearing a T-back and Mio's not that kind of girl, she wants a full bowl of rise.
... people have no lives... to get excited over something as small as this... and dumb tbh
That so-called "panty-shot" is just the edge of the carpet she's sitting on.
2ch is awesome! they can see what normal human eyes can't
Some people seriously need to get laid out there.
what would even wanna make u look for that :/
then highlight it
Frame 11 and frame 12 you can see it :D
WHAT?! Since when did this become an Azusa anime?! There could be 20 Azusas running around, K-ON! still revolves around Mio!
Or it's one Mio in the 20 Azunyans running around in circle.
NOOOOO!! How could I have missed this?!?!!?!?
god damn, 2channers are a soulless lot
now lets give them JFK assasination tape and see if they can uncover the mystery of gnool grass? :o
scandalous
The vision of 2ch is OVER NINE THOUSAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAND
No wonder they can spot a pantsu flash happening somewhere in Alpha Centauri.
I just wasted 3 min of my life that i'll never get back... >:P
i'ts not pantsu, it's the skirt rolled.
Its white
.......Wtf its just a panty shot.....my word I will never understand......maybe I'm not perverted enough......
Really, it's not hard to see it all. Almost every single anime I've watched has had panchira, no matter how slight it is.
It's just a moving drawing, anyway. Take it easy.
Come on now!! REALLY?!? Maybe you spot bigfoot in there too while you're at it!
I see that your cap locked (again) ... have you sent the curses yet?
Speaking of which ~
Have you made those Voodoo Dolls of all of us here yet?
Hmm...
I see... your using the ~ "broken record" ~ effect!
figures ~ ಠ_ಠ
really come on ppl that just being desperate
gotta love 2ch XDD
Her skirt, nothing more..
On the worst case, there won't have any pants on animes in the future!
The whole "Mio visits Ritsu" felt like a censored version of the implied makeup sex after their tiff about Mio cheating on Ritsu with Yui's friend Nodoka during this episode.
Having Yui there afterward pretty much cements the fact that there definitely was a threesome going on.
Yes, Mugi is my waifu, why do you ask?
Well, that explains how Yui could get infected with the (swine) flu, if not with exchanging body fluids in a hot make up yuri scene, which left Yui exhausted and taking a nap afterwards.
You need mugivision to see it
grabban mah yuri goggles
It seems to be true, in the moment she puts her hand in the floor, I can see something between her legs O///O
*nods* I concur ~
It seems to me that (at the moment) as she is mid-way to sitting properly... you can see it...
~ (and to me)it seems/looks like they are the same colour as her skirt.
imho
enjoy ! next step is panchira ban in anime !
next thing you know they'll be banning petankos.
BECAUSE IT'S LIKE LOLI.
*squints*
Yeah.... still can't see shit.
Those who seek pantsu in KyoAni are most likely to be disappointed..
Episode 00 of Suzumiya Haruhi would like to differ.
(There was a part where Mikuru jumped directly over the camera in her maid suit. It was extremely brief.)
You forgot the Mikuru's delicious Bloomer-shots in the baseball episode..