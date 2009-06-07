Final Fantasy XIII Gets Even More Oppai

The latest Final Fantasy XIII trailer has spurred fan anticipation to new heights with its prominently featured oppai, this time belonging to a new character.

The character’s name is not known, but her oppai and megane combo (not to mention her pantsu) is identifiable enough…















Whether the heart mark is accidental or not is a matter of some speculation.

The previous trailer had much in the way of oppai, but with this fans are left to wonder if the game will not take a leaf from Star Ocean’s book?

The good source.