Final Fantasy XIII Gets Even More Oppai
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Jun 7, 2009 23:13 JST
- Tags: Final Fantasy, Oppai, Pantsu, Square Enix, Video Gallery
The latest Final Fantasy XIII trailer has spurred fan anticipation to new heights with its prominently featured oppai, this time belonging to a new character.
The character’s name is not known, but her oppai and megane combo (not to mention her pantsu) is identifiable enough…
Whether the heart mark is accidental or not is a matter of some speculation.
The previous trailer had much in the way of oppai, but with this fans are left to wonder if the game will not take a leaf from Star Ocean’s book?
Wow, I'm surprised so many people sound to be looking forward to this. =0 I guess I'm just getting a bit tired of the 3D artistic move towards making game characters look like J-Rock stars and putting a million pieces of detail on everything. I really liked the anime-style look of FFVII, and some of the older RPGs that came out on the SNES. From this trailer, I really don't sense a very cohesive world-feel either - it feels very modern-day and generic to me.
I think Persona 3 did a good job of capturing the modern with distinct character designs and art style. I also find something artistically appealing in The Last Guardian, though maybe not as much as in SoTC.
I hope cosplayers of this character are... NOOOOOOOO!!!! DON'T SCREW MY BRAIN!!!!! Must... un-think!!!
Woo-hoo!I'm sold!
hopefully they will do a better job this time around with the english voices than they did with thier last few games. the voice actors lacked any feeling or immersion and were completely out of sync with the lip movement. or at least give the option of japanese voices with english subs ^^
Tifa is my only FF oppai love.
I already heard the english dub of this trailer...
Honestly, I kinda like hearing them in Japanese.
...did she wet herself <3
Glowing, purple, neon fem-juice...
*salutes Square Enix*
neon glowing heart on panties. What would they think off next?
Needs moar dfc
lol a heart..............
I've seen this trailer 4 times now, I didn't even notice the girl the first 3 times
Final Fantasy, a game that bypasses my penis
Anyway, after hearing the Japanese voices I'm hoping they go through with putting the option in on the English version, they've been told there's a demand for it so hopefully they'll listen
It's to bad when they bring it to america it'll have bad lip syncing and even worse voice acting, just like star ocean 4
looks like the battle scenes still suffer fps drops >.>
DAMN! I wish i had a PS3, FFXIII looks so awesome
is it just me, or does she look like Sephiroth from the side. guess it kinda makes sense, seeing how Lightning is supposed to be the female version of Cloud.
Quistis (equally) hot sister!
I hope I can get me a PS3 by 2011. :/
ah fuck I should really get my xbox360 fixed
Holy shit it's Quistis.
Right about here ... THIS is when faith in Square Enix died.
That outfit is ridiculous.
But the message is clear~
OMG... she is... one hell of a babe!
(Oppai + Megane + Pantsu) + girl = one hot girl 8DDDD
must get PS3 XDDD
Wait whut? The megane chick and the diving pink haired heroine are the same person..?
I have to admit this game keeps getting better and better. Although she seems like she might be the main villain for the game; if she is that is one damn fine looking villain.
Can't wait for the cosplay! (Professional, at least...)
Is not an HD quistis ? She looks just the same !!!
yeah totaly!!
it really came to my mind that she was like a copy!!
Quistis is one of my fav chars!! but this one.... nah!!
thank god this trailer is the japanese one!
ive seen this same trailer but it was in english and as always it sounded very lousy,the voices was so unfitting for the characters.
but thank god for gametrailers for bringing that one single question that every jrpg fans(that doesnt speak jap. or live anywhere near japan)wanted to ask...
"will there be a separate voice dub for the English version)?" and they answered "we will reconsider it" with a giggle.(i hope its a good sign..)
FAP FAP FAP
She's ugly as shit!
Agreed!! More LOLI!! X3
Sorry about this...
any great RPG series will tell you...
if you have the budget for extreme graphic quality game
do not forget the T&A coz it always sell
i fap to khimari
XBOX 360,please insert disc1,please insert disc2,please insert disc3,please insert disc4,please insert disc5........just get a PS3 already!
it'll be 3 disc max so stfu you stupid fanboi
Huh what you said, you're selling yourself for money to buy a 360?
You got a problem "turdsandwich"?
lol,fanboy in rage
"3 disc max"? Lost Odyssey would like a word with you boy.
So true!
OMFG, i couldnt agree MORE!! f*** !!! LOL
win level over 9000!
this game's just got more awesome!
Do want this game X2 !
(And it's not even her pantsu, it's Lightening's X) !)
They highlighted the main point with a heart mark.. Good job.
The whole main casts look really good imo; You got a pink haired tough looking chick, a main hero with extra manliness (not really into muscles but surely it's nice to see SE finally uses a GAR guy as the main hero), a SoCal Val look-a-like girl, a silver haired bishie, and a cool looking black guy with an afro..
Now the only thing that's seriously missing is a loli.. (Please don't say the girl with twin pigtails represents the loli character just because she looks young)
Yeah, Kurt Cobain and the Afro Warrior look like badasses.
But... damn. Glasses Lady is hot indeed.
Indeed, Kurt Cobain~!! I would like to see Axel Rose in FFXIV next time :3
I agree with you!!
Where is the "Loliness"??!!
This is making me so mad that instead of FFXIII
i think i would prefer Star Ocean!!
At least they got a Loli there!!
well hello there :)
Can't wait for it, damn Xbox, make me have to wait for the localization of the Xbox before I can get my ffXIII