Obama Moe in New Korean Manhwa
A South Korean publisher has recently produced a manhwa, or Korean manga, detailing the early life of a young and distinctly moe Barrack Obama.
The author translated his manhwa from Korean in order to enter the American market with his works.
If the manhwa proves to be successful future moe biographies in the “Great Hero” series may be written for Mr. Obama’s secretary Hillary Clinton, Charles Darwin, and others.
The publishers expect the book to be such a success that they have reserved front table displays at major American bookstores and have set up an overseas office as well.
The manhwa itself will cover Obama’s life in Hawaii, visiting Kenya, and his Ivy League schooling. It seems unlikely it will be anything but a hagiographic paean to the great leader’s rise, with any controversy left out in favor of lionising Obama, as is the fashion.
The manhwa is targeted more toward children as an educational read, though it is doubtless Obamaniacs will snatch up the books poised for a mere 20,000 copy run, before children will ever get a chance.
For many Americans, it may be the only book detailing their President’s life that they will ever get time to read…
Via Publisher’s Weekly.
This is probably more to the liking of the Obama camp than the previous ero-manga…
"...distinctly moe Barrack Obama."
128 comments and nobody noticed anything unusual xD
Barracks communism?
Kip that was intentional or was a grammatical error?, still looks good xD
Welcome to Sankaku Complex.
Obama is popular so now he sucks.
[/sarcasm]
So it shows Barry's real mom Ann Dunham. But not daddy dearest Frank Marshall Davis.And ofcourse Koreans would put him in a hero series.He was ever deconstructionist hero.
EXACTLY
WTF!!!! Obama madness T_T
Why are people calling obama jesus and what not i mean that is funny. If he was jesus i can see alot of people burning for hating him though he would forgive them not saying he is or he isnt. God Bless America. And GOD BLESS THE WORLD!!!!!!!
mmm
srsly wat
wouldn't fucking buy this ever and hope it won't be famous since celebrity copying anime sucks
Where's the part that shows his father leaving Obama's mother? Or the chapter where Obama kills his Grandmother? Or the chapter where Obama is born in Kenya?
My gosh, people here are so racist. =\
Fuck you Anonymous. That's all I hear about anybody that is against this tyrant: ZOMG you must be some racist from the KKK!
I wasn't talking about anyone being against Obama. I was referring to how easily racial slurs are thrown around.
Racial slurs get thrown around everywhere. I've been called all kinds of shit as a White guy, and I get over it. Why? It's just a name; haven't people ever heard of the old saying "Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never harm me."?
You're a dumb faggot for calling him racist because he put down Obama.
You're a dumb faggot for not reading the rest of the post.
I don't care if you put down Obama. To each his own.
Sorry, that material is considered for those who can read beyond an 8th grade level by the state-controlled media. That info. could poison little kids minds with the truth. xD
I'm stunned. This is just far too much.
Excuse me while I go hide under a rock for the next three or four years so I can ignore all this damn celebrity until it's time to vote him out of office... And then another 4 years because everyone luvs theh prez! Insert face palm here...
I'm honestly surprised that Obama hasn't had a shot fired at him yet.
Oh well, there's always hoping.
Him getting assassinated would be the worst possible scenario. It'd give the government the last excuse it needs to completely lock down any opposition.
True, and the nigs would take to the streets and start killing white people/one another.
I don't care if you're a troll, Sankaku is sinking to 4chan's level. Soon Artefact's remarks on 4chan will be hypocritical.
DO WANT. can i buy this in an average bookshop? it looks really cute.
You can find it in the fiction section.
Racist.
I reject this anon's race card, and offer my own: the GTFO lib card.
Don't you know that your race card expired?
I love you democrats.
Stupid, stupid democrats.
You and the people that voted for him for his color will see what he's going to do to America.
You'll see that Bush was a hero in comparison.
The word 'hero'; I do not think it means what you think it means.
Bush was a moralfag who wanted to shred the constitution just as much as Obama. We've been ruled by anti-Constitutional presidents for decades now.
Vote pro-liberty, vote Ron Paul!
Each people has the government it deserves. Good or bad.
(At least in democracies.)
I love seeing all the contrarian American teenagers hating on Obama just because he his hyped.
Underground syndrome. Contrarians.
Um, no.
Actually, I don't hate Obama because he's hyped. Amazingly enough, some people DON'T LIKE OBAMA. I know, it's like, impossible, right?
I voted McCain, and I stand by my choice, because I think Obama is going to be the decay of this country.
Go be a mindless Obamazombie somewhere else.
Not even American, much less Obamazombie. Try harder.
All this useless hate on Obama piss me off. And I don't even think anything of him, since my knowledge is insufficient, due to the fact I do not live in the US.
All this hate on Obama wasn't as high in the internet during his initial months campaign.
Fine if you aren't a contrarian, but don't deny that all the hate, prevalence of hate, and exaggerate inflamated words on/of Obama went rocket skywards after all the Obamatards and his election to president.
IN BEFORE DRAMA!!!
Oh wait....
moe moe kyun---! XD
Some folks might wish to stop fiddling with their tinfoil hats and spend more time over at: snopes.com/politics/obama/obama.asp
All neatly debunked with sources to back it up, and before anyone starts. The folks running Snopes are registered Republicans, so they don't have anything to gain by making Obama look good.
I might not agree with their politics, but I definitely respect them for their zeal in exposing the truth and debunking rumors and myths.
haha, there are no tigers and orangutans (and jungles) in indonesia...all have been extinct to give way to glorious skyscrapers.
OH WAIT THAT WAS SINGAPORE.
ooookay lol
This needs to be a fucking anime now.
...
THAT is moe?
-Pukes-
Guys, guys, guys... there's no need to get in heated arguments about US politics. There are *plenty* of other, more moe~ things to argue about on this site
Mm, Obama Drama.
i want obama yuri cat girl rape henti
Quite the flame war we have here, huh
I got the popcorn. Who's got soda?
yup... where's the chips?
This is nice :3. We need a Rozen Aso version too :3
had my doubts at first but this could work.
Well consinder Obama earn the respect from the Porn Industry,Manga,Asia,and of course Marvel Comics.
lol