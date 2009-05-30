13-Year-Old Necrophiliac Kills 3-Year-Old Girl for Sex
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after drowning a 3-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex with her corpse, which he threw out of a fifth floor window when he was finished with her.
The infant, a resident of Guandong Province, China, had been playing unattended outside her family’s home on a tricycle when her parents noticed she had disappeared. The family launched a search, and security camera footage revealed the infant playing in front of the house only a few hours before, though this was the last time she was seen alive.
Soon her body was discovered on the road in front of an apartment building not 200 metres from the family home. Her tricycle was discovered on the roof of the building, and her hair was wet and her clothes in disarray. An autopsy was quickly scheduled, and was carried out the following morning. She was discovered to have injuries to her neck and nether regions.
Police investigating soon found a suspect in the form of a 13-year-old boy who lived with his parents in the building outside which her corpse was discovered. After being taken in, he soon confessed to her murder, and was then arrested.
According to his account, after returning from school he had spied the girl playing outside, and had lured her in. He then bound her hands and feet, and held her head in a tub of water until she drowned. He then had sex with her corpse, and after finishing flung it from the front of the building, which happened to be on the fifth floor.
His parents were not present during any of this, with his father usually being absent at his restaurant workplace, and his mother also being absent whilst working as a waitress.
A motive has not been established for the crime, and police are continuing to investigate in pursuit of one.
A “local psychologist” rushes to blame Internet pornography, though it is not even clear if the boy had access to such:
“In today’s Internet world, it’s not hard for a child to get his hands on pornography. If the kids are not guided properly, they will indulge in pornography which will distort their mentality.”
The boy is a minor, and so cannot face criminal charges, but it seems likely his parents will have to make civil restitution instead, according to a lawyer:
“The court cannot punish anyone below the age of 14 with criminal sanctions … The victim’s family can request compensation for mental anguish, death and funeral charges.”
The two families are said to be due to meet to negotiate a settlement.
Juvenile necrophilia appears to be less uncommon than we might think…
