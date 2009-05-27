Guin Saga Author Kaoru Kurimoto Dies
- Date: May 27, 2009 13:57 JST
Kaoru Kurimoto, esteemed authoress of the long running and highly popular fantasy novel series (and lately anime) Guin Saga, has passed away at the age of 56.
Her death is apparently the result of a long battle with cancer of the pancreas, so it is not entirely unexpected.
Her passing cuts short a long and illustrious writing career which has seen over a hundred novels published, many of which have been translated into English, and much critical acclaim.
Via Sankei.
Fuck no! At least the light novels are done [I think] but how about the manga and the anime? I hope the studio stays true to the plot now that she's dead.
Fuck no apparently the light novels still haven't ended. We might as well forget a proper ending to Guin as well.
my condolence here
I saw the Guin Saga English translated books on sale at the book store. The anime perked my interest, but it didn't really gave me any urgency to read it. So I mentally filed it under "thinks to pick up eventually when I'm bored". The series was also said to be the inspiration of the current generation of fantasy mangaka and authors like Kentaro Miura and Ryo Mizuno.
Maybe I should start picking up this series now. Better late than never.
R.I.P.
I just wondering is it the best time to stock up on her novel. Because as she is died i think the price novels are going to skyrocket.
Holy Crap, news on a author i actually care about D:
My condolences to the family
Rest in peace...
Oh dear, I was enjoying Guin Saga's ED that day, recommended by my friend...
Rest in peace~
R.I.P // i am a god of myself AHAHAAHHAHAHAH //
now lets hope for Oishiiro Oda and Ken Kishimoto and Tite Kubo to die so their craps end with them.
Damn...Guin Saga was quite good,the world is so cruel.
Man u lot are selfish, i'd just like to say my regards and thanks for what is a good anime
Rest In Peace.
*raises hand in front of face in Buddhist form* namu...
Another sad tale, rest in peace.
May she rest in peace.
....
Oh, well, Guin Saga will finally end, unlike Naruto, One Piece and other crap.
Sad news indeed.
Other of her works was the yuri story "The Sword of Paros" (Paros no Ken) where she wrote the story and the art was done by the famous Yumiko Igarashi (Candy Candy manga artist).
R.I.P. Kaoru Kurimoto-san
This makes me sad. I've never heard of the series before now, but the fact that a story will never reach it's conclusion makes my heart ache.
Not saying that the woman's death isn't sad, but rather that the story's never reaching its desired ending is heartbreaking, as stories are a part of the people who make them.
People hoping for a true end to the story shouldn't despair yet. With cancer, you have some idea that you're going to die soon, unlike a car accident which can end it all suddenly. She might have known she was going to die and tried to write out an ending to the story, needing only an editor to put it together, or maybe another author to finish filling in the gaps.
It's not too difficult to imagine something like that happening. When J.R.R Tolkien died, his son Christopher drew from his father's notes to complete some of his father's unfinished stories, and even some original stories of his own.
I was really sad this morning when I read the news. An unfinished story is always something to regret, but because of this today I had a bad case of "melody-stuck-in-your-head-that-doesn't-want-to-go-away" with the Neverending Story movie theme...
A sad day for recent guin fan,but rest assure your saga will not go unheard of.
Read in peace I shall.Rest in peace our beloved mangake.
So... How would the story finish now?
to be continued afterlife...
RIP.
Just when the manga moved to the anime shelves, with even the likes of the distinguished Nobuo Uematsu helping to bring the story into life...
*chime*
R.I.P
So I guess the anime won't have a real conclusion then...
she may of made pre made endings incase of something like this. but further more RIP.
R.I.P. Kaoru Kurimoto
R.I.P
There was some kind of leopard there that knows MMA
Oh my God...:[
Rest in peace.
I say too =/
Regardless of whether or not she is in a better place now, her legacy on Earth is secure. Her work will continue to bring joy to people around the world.