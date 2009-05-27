RSSChannel

Guin Saga Author Kaoru Kurimoto Dies

grave-visit.jpg

Kaoru Kurimoto, esteemed authoress of the long running and highly popular fantasy novel series (and lately anime) Guin Saga, has passed away at the age of 56.

Her death is apparently the result of a long battle with cancer of the pancreas, so it is not entirely unexpected.

Her passing cuts short a long and illustrious writing career which has seen over a hundred novels published, many of which have been translated into English, and much critical acclaim.

Via Sankei.



    112 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by liveevil
    00:28 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck no! At least the light novels are done [I think] but how about the manga and the anime? I hope the studio stays true to the plot now that she's dead.

    Reply to liveevil
    Comment by liveevil
    00:30 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck no apparently the light novels still haven't ended. We might as well forget a proper ending to Guin as well.

    Reply to liveevil
    Comment by mi
    19:19 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    my condolence here

    Reply to mi
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:13 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I saw the Guin Saga English translated books on sale at the book store. The anime perked my interest, but it didn't really gave me any urgency to read it. So I mentally filed it under "thinks to pick up eventually when I'm bored". The series was also said to be the inspiration of the current generation of fantasy mangaka and authors like Kentaro Miura and Ryo Mizuno.

    Maybe I should start picking up this series now. Better late than never.

    R.I.P.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by shalala
    20:17 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just wondering is it the best time to stock up on her novel. Because as she is died i think the price novels are going to skyrocket.

    Reply to shalala
    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    22:13 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Holy Crap, news on a author i actually care about D:

    My condolences to the family

    Reply to Icy-nee-san
    Comment by andres
    20:35 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Rest in peace...

    Reply to andres
    Comment by kori08
    00:58 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh dear, I was enjoying Guin Saga's ED that day, recommended by my friend...
    Rest in peace~

    Reply to kori08
    Comment by god save the queen
    11:43 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    R.I.P // i am a god of myself AHAHAAHHAHAHAH //

    Reply to god save the queen
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:12 18/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    now lets hope for Oishiiro Oda and Ken Kishimoto and Tite Kubo to die so their craps end with them.

    Damn...Guin Saga was quite good,the world is so cruel.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:39 02/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    A ansa de compreender justamente todo passo da sua persona algum dia
    esteve ao acuidade das acometimentos como nos dias atuais. http://sova.s53.xrea.com/guest/aska.cgi/contact.php/aska.cgi

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:43 29/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Man u lot are selfish, i'd just like to say my regards and thanks for what is a good anime

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of kajunbowser
    Comment by KajunBowser
    12:56 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Rest In Peace.
    *raises hand in front of face in Buddhist form* namu...

    Reply to KajunBowser
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:31 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Another sad tale, rest in peace.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Random Fag
    05:38 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    May she rest in peace.
    ....
    Oh, well, Guin Saga will finally end, unlike Naruto, One Piece and other crap.

    Reply to Random Fag
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:50 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sad news indeed.

    Other of her works was the yuri story "The Sword of Paros" (Paros no Ken) where she wrote the story and the art was done by the famous Yumiko Igarashi (Candy Candy manga artist).

    R.I.P. Kaoru Kurimoto-san

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:48 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This makes me sad. I've never heard of the series before now, but the fact that a story will never reach it's conclusion makes my heart ache.

    Not saying that the woman's death isn't sad, but rather that the story's never reaching its desired ending is heartbreaking, as stories are a part of the people who make them.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Oyashiro
    04:57 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    People hoping for a true end to the story shouldn't despair yet. With cancer, you have some idea that you're going to die soon, unlike a car accident which can end it all suddenly. She might have known she was going to die and tried to write out an ending to the story, needing only an editor to put it together, or maybe another author to finish filling in the gaps.

    It's not too difficult to imagine something like that happening. When J.R.R Tolkien died, his son Christopher drew from his father's notes to complete some of his father's unfinished stories, and even some original stories of his own.

    Reply to Oyashiro
    Comment by uyfan
    03:21 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was really sad this morning when I read the news. An unfinished story is always something to regret, but because of this today I had a bad case of "melody-stuck-in-your-head-that-doesn't-want-to-go-away" with the Neverending Story movie theme...

    Reply to uyfan
    Comment by hALOTOO
    14:37 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    A sad day for recent guin fan,but rest assure your saga will not go unheard of.
    Read in peace I shall.Rest in peace our beloved mangake.

    Reply to hALOTOO
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:27 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    And nothing of value was lost.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:47 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You sure? did she drop any good loot?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Firaku
    Comment by firaku
    23:34 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Droped a few epic manga volumes and a notepad for a quest loot.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:20 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Uncreative person using someone else's joke is uncreative.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by hALOTOO
    14:39 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    you monster

    Reply to hALOTOO
    Avatar of Deviant Discordian
    Comment by Deviant Discordian
    16:05 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's Anonymous, I believe this is implied.

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    17:45 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    He's probably a depressed EMO.:)

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of 桂 言葉 死
    Comment by Deth
    14:52 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    *lowers head in Respect*

    ~ Rest in peace ~ Kaouru Kurimoto.

    Reply to Deth
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:57 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't even know who this was, never heard of that series. So really, nothing of value was lost.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:29 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    So... How would the story finish now?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    to be continued afterlife...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of tB
    Comment by t//B
    15:32 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    RIP.

    Reply to t//B
    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    22:15 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lolz most inappropriate icon EVAR XD

    Reply to Icy-nee-san
    Avatar of kajunbowser
    Comment by KajunBowser
    12:53 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ROFLMFAO. Inappropriate for this story it is.

    Reply to KajunBowser
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:49 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG your icon...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of LunarSD
    Comment by LunarSD
    15:23 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just when the manga moved to the anime shelves, with even the likes of the distinguished Nobuo Uematsu helping to bring the story into life...

    *chime*

    Reply to LunarSD
    Comment by Yeahx3
    14:20 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    R.I.P

    So I guess the anime won't have a real conclusion then...

    Reply to Yeahx3
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:23 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    she may of made pre made endings incase of something like this. but further more RIP.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Otaku Dan
    14:05 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    R.I.P. Kaoru Kurimoto

    Reply to Otaku Dan
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:06 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    R.I.P

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:03 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    There was some kind of leopard there that knows MMA

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:02 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh my God...:[

    Rest in peace.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of SenseiSyaoranLi
    Comment by SyaoranLi
    20:50 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I say too =/

    Reply to SyaoranLi
    Comment by Kev
    06:50 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow you faggots are worst than console fanboys.

    Reply to Kev
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:17 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Exactly...

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    14:29 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Another great artist return to the embrace of The Lord please rest in peace.

    Reply to “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:14 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you still believe in a god, you're doing it wrong.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:20 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    your already grown up and still believe in god?

    god is like santa claus

    once you grew old you stop believing

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:19 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, once SOME people grow old they stop believing.

    The majority of people still do.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:23 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I still believe in God, and, amazingly enough, Atheist comments and insults don't sway my views.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:53 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's more of a test really.
    As some people get older they blame their fuckups and mistake on something else other than themselves, hence why they stop believing and go on with the mindset that they're right, the rest is wrong, but hey that's my opinion.

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    02:03 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow it seem my simple condolence message to late mangaka sparked a religious discussian of deity's existence.(^.^)Well i would like to express my graditude for responding to my message(move to tears).For everyone information, i am not a religious person nor believing in a "giant flying spaghetti bolognese approaching Adam",buuuut i don't enjoy mocking people's believe not because i'am afraid of ill omen,curse or something,is because i respect religions which been guiding us for all this time in this harsh world we are living in.I bet it will be much more worse if w/out them! For certain people, believing in something makes their life even worth living which is a wonderful thing.P.S."Santa does exists!He usually appear in the mall or charity places every December".(^_^)

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:52 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK GOD! Haha, see you in hell! :D

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    04:15 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Intercourse with God? Dude what "divine" fetish you have.(^_^)As for your reference of Hell, hmmmmmm no thks Satan prefers Homos like Anons,i wish you happiness. (^.^)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:24 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    psst... santa claus doesn't exist either. Tell the rest.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:03 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like I would believe in an anonymous person who faps to idols and 2D stuff xD

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:19 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    god does not exist... final

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Final? Really? Christians and every other person can agree that they're not 100% that there's a God, meaning there's no solid proof, and Atheists can also not say for sure that a God DOESN'T exist. Anyone that says otherwise is a retard.

    There is no final until we die, then we'll see what's really there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:30 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, Atheists too. They have no proof a God doesn't exist, and even they can agree that some weird shit goes on for there not being a God.

    Comment by liveevil
    00:24 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think those are Agnostics you're talking about.

    Comment by Anonymous 2
    20:08 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You can always tell when someone has the symptoms of "4chanfaggottitis".

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    20:25 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Amen to that!

    Comment by Freedom III
    09:45 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agnostics, generally speaking, don't take the hardlie athiest position of "there is no god", but rather, the position of "fucking prove it" (directed at both the religious and atheist camps).

    Comment by Toreno
    02:51 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What are you talking about? Weird shit? You're the only weird shit I see here!

    Comment by liveevil
    04:20 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought agnostics are people who don't believe that the existence of god can be proven? So if you're a religious person or an atheist yet you don't believe it can be proven then you're definitely agnostic.

    And believe me, there are people who believe it can be proven whether got exists, theists and atheists alike.

    Also, if the weird shit you're referring to are unexplainable phenomena, it doesn't mean that there's a God immediately. It just means that we don't have enough understanding of the phenomena yet in order to come to a decisive conclusion. Same goes for proving/disproving the existence of God, it's just a matter of time.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:35 28/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Even atheists have to admit they don't know there aren't gnomes in my garden. Hyuk hyuk hyuk, my epistemology is unassailable because they use magic! I'm a genius!

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    17:42 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "especially ones that imply the person thatdied is now suffering eternal damnation". Wow you sounds like you been there before!(^0^)

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:38 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Then perhaps you should elide your superstitions from these discussions, especially ones that imply the person that died is now suffering eternal damnation despite all of your best wishes.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:19 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Faggots like this always have to throw their opinions in. Who the fuck cares what someone else believes?

    Give it a rest already, douchebag. Someone died.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by GOD
    15:47 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    PFFT. What are you doing here? God does not approve.

    Avatar of Firaku
    Comment by firaku
    23:31 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wait? God doesn't exist. So who left the comments?

    Avatar of SinSZ
    Comment by SinSZ
    16:53 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If "GOD" does not approve, then I will dethrone "GOD", take the title and approve it.

    Comment by GOD
    17:23 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Let's see you try.

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    17:38 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Love one"

    Avatar of ronerydude
    Comment by “KIRA SHOCK”!! (Sissy Kenshiro)
    17:38 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pssssst.i bet if your love died you don't to them aswell "GoD wAnNa Be"? :)

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Jenny
    Comment by Ryoko
    16:17 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Regardless of whether or not she is in a better place now, her legacy on Earth is secure. Her work will continue to bring joy to people around the world.

    Reply to this comment




