Guin Saga Author Kaoru Kurimoto Dies

Kaoru Kurimoto, esteemed authoress of the long running and highly popular fantasy novel series (and lately anime) Guin Saga, has passed away at the age of 56.

Her death is apparently the result of a long battle with cancer of the pancreas, so it is not entirely unexpected.

Her passing cuts short a long and illustrious writing career which has seen over a hundred novels published, many of which have been translated into English, and much critical acclaim.

Via Sankei.