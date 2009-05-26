Woman Blows Off Boyfriend’s Penis with Firecrackers
- Categories: International, News
- Date: May 26, 2009 05:01 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Crime, Marriage, Murder, Penis Abuse, Relationships, Russia
A woman has been arrested after she tied firecrackers to her boyfriend’s penis whilst he was sleeping and set them off, as she was enraged that he turned down her offer of marriage.
The Russian couple had apparently been dating for two years, and the woman felt confident enough to propose.
However, her boyfriend (33) refused, undiplomatically telling her he would rather return to his first wife and their son.
His girlfriend was infuriated by this, and hatched a plan of incredible viciousness. When her former lover was in the process of moving out to return to his former wife, she invited him to a farewell dinner, there plying him with much food and drink.
Soon he fell asleep, and his jilted lover took her chance to avenge herself. She tied several firecrackers to his penis, and lit them. They exploded with catastrophic effects.
The man was hospitalised immediately and is said to be fighting for his life. It seems probable that he was completely emasculated by the attack.
If he survives, his ex-lover will face a sentence of up to twelve years, though if he dies murder charges seem likely.
Via Heaven.
If we discount circumcision, it seems Russia is the leading nation when it comes to penis abuse…
Russians are crazy...
lol best
Now this is what Borat calls a 'romantic sexual explosion of the khram', literally.
In Soviet Russia, woman explod-in cock!
russia, crazy like japan, only more morbid
About that girl
Trick and penis tide
You blow him,then he cried
Now,you can't see him every night
Freed
Not you
Not you
Not youu
The ultimate blowjob
and it really blow away his dick
First, Johnny Taker
Then, Johnny Driller
Now, Johnny Exploder?
Oh man....as much as no one cares, the headline coupled with that selected photo made me laugh till my sides hurt.
Indeed. What a combination. I had to look at it for a while to comprehend the true magnitude of all the implications... epic.
Man whats wrong with Russian women these days, are they so eager to blow off guys penis like that?
Adding to list, don't date Russian chicks, may get penis destroyed.
Just reading the title cracks me up (>_<)# wahahahaha
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned...
From the russian penis related news on this site, this is by far the worst. My God, women. Someone should stick a firecracker up her vag and lit it. Vengeance. x(
Fire in the hole!...LOL
in russia woman kill penis!!
better dont make contact with them...
Tricks of yellow press.
I read the originals of all *russian penis abuse* news. It looks like all articles were written by the one person, they have similar structure and speech token. http://life.ru/news/101305 here you can see some kind of sick-list with which the author tried to proof truth of his tale, as you can see it looks as if it was made by first-form boy.
Same with Men Gang Rape Porcupine...http://life.ru/news/91305
In Soviet Russia...fuck it, shit happens
Tamaya~!
+1
lol...doesnt this make ya wanna avoid getting intimate with russians?
Imagine the feeling of getting your balls kicked. Now compare it to having your balls blown... Damn! that hurts... Always stay alert when it comes to sleeping
Guess the poor guy went off with a bang...
It appears no penis in russia is safe anymore....
Men are violent, women are crazy. That is how the world works. IF you do not agree, go be violent or crazy to make me right.
Only 12 years? She basically ended his life, she should be behind bars forever.
Oh no that's if he survives. If he dies, murder is 5-7, parole in 3.
Women are scary......no wonder so many dudes turn gay LOL!!!
In soviet russia penis blow up you
Just in time for the 4th of July...
Hey, is Russia trying to compete against Japan or what?
lol what is with all these news *runs away*
12 years? She should get life in prison for this shit.
coolenice
Crazy lady.
just twelve years?????? JUST TWELVE SHE DESERVES 1000000000YEARS
KABOOM! Surprise!
If he dies = SHE'LL GET LESS. 5 to 7, to be exact, parole in 3. Russian justice so just.
bitches be crasy
Russian females have a serious mental problems, if you ask me...
We didn't but you're right.
BAHAHAHAHAH when i read the title it just made me laugh. What up with these women. Recently we been hearing about women trying to hack of the men's penis wow im hating being a man more and more.... I feel sorry for the men that has that happen to them.
Agh. Better just to die in that situation than live as a eunuch.
Well at least this time the method used to mutilate the genitals was more creative.
Hey, I would've blown his penis off, too, but then again, I wouldn't have dated him for 2 years or proposed, so....
Hell hath no fury like a Russian woman scorned...
Shit, where this world is going? One man cuts off his penis, second swallow(!) penis of his friend, wives blow up penises on their husbands...
Also I'm want to say, than not all russian women are so cruel, most of them are kind and sweet. ~_^
Ð� Ð½Ð°Ð¿Ð¾Ñ�Ð»ÐµÐ´Ð¾Ðº: Ð½Ðµ Ñ�Ñ�Ð¾Ð³Ð°Ð¹Ñ�Ðµ Ð²ÐµÐ»Ð¸ÐºÐ¸Ð¹ Ð¡Ð¾Ñ�Ð· Ð¡Ð¾Ð²ÐµÑ�Ñ�ÐºÐ¸Ñ� Ð¡Ð¾Ñ�Ð¸Ð°Ð»Ð¸Ñ�Ñ�Ð¸Ñ�ÐµÑ�ÐºÐ¸Ñ� Ð ÐµÑ�Ð¿Ñ�Ð±Ð»Ð¸Ðº! It's our history at all.
indeed..surprising hahaha
AHAHAH its hilarious !!!!
Oh god I hope the event really looked like that pic.