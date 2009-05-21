“Rape Games Far More Dangerous Than Normal Porn”
Date: May 21, 2009 08:32 JST
Japan’s Koumeito party, long a member of the ruling coalition, has condemned adult games featuring sexual coercion and violence as being a highly negative influence on Japan’s tiny rates of sex crimes. They are calling for a ban or further restrictions on their sale.
As part of the deliberations of its “Project Team for Creating a Protective Rearing Environment for Children” it leapt on the anti-eroge bandwagon, offering a variety of baseless claims, such as: “There is a very good chance that the influence of violent sex games far exceeds that of regular pornography.”
They claimed that “research” into the influence of such rape games is lagging in Japan, as compared to the English speaking world, well known as a bastion of child safety.
Their (foregone) conclusion was that the government must consider a ban or further restrictions on eroge in order to protect the children from their pernicious influence.
No evidence, scientific or otherwise, was presented in support of any of their claims.
As usual, a quick reproduction of actual international sex crime statistics demolishes their arguments, showing Japan to be amongst the safest countries in the world for children, along with perhaps being the one where pornography of all kinds is most abundant:
|Canada
|78.08
|Australia
|77.79
|USA
|32.05
|Sweden
|24.47
|UK
|16.23
|France
|14.36
|S. Korea
|12.98
|Germany
|9.12
|Russia
|4.78
|Taiwan
|4.08
|Japan
|1.78
The party, a longtime ally of the ruling LDP, is well known as the political arm of the Sokka Gakkai, an influential Buddhist sect (or cult according to many), which counts such luminaries as Agnes Chan, the great crusader for the rights of imaginary children, amongst its members.
The party can usually be seen exhibiting fierce moralism in much the same way as Christian or Islamic groups elsewhere, though it has lately taken to denying it has anything to do with the religious organisation itself – strangely, its members just keep voting for them, every single election.
Minority moralist (whether feminist or religious) groups within Japan are busily attempting to portray Japan as a pariah state, based on the criticism of minority groups outside Japan, which is readily amplified by the mass media into “international opinion”; presumably they are hoping to pass yet more restrictive laws on pornography with the usual arguments of child protection.
With the adult industry in Japan apparently comprised of spineless cowards, it is not clear whether any serious opposition to these groups will be forthcoming…
I wonder what would happen if shortly after a ban the rape rates skyrocketed to surpass that of every other country.
It would be the greatest OWNING of all time.
“There is a very good chance that the influence of violent sex games far exceeds that of regular pornography."
What? Regular porn is influencial?
If so, I would've fucked my teacher, banged 20 women at the same time, and gave my neighbour girl a good visit already.
a long time ago there was a research held that games with violence themes actually compress crime so basically their so called protest is actually suicide
"The party, a longtime ally of the ruling LDP, is well known as the political arm of the Sokka Gakkai"
assholes, just go back to chanting your stuff and praying to let buddha fix the rape-rates >.<
Great now your on Kotaku. Sankaku has just became gamer mainstream.
I mean, do they not notice the stats at all? Seriously, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Canada:
78.08 rapes per 100,000
out of a total population of 33,212,696
USA:
32.05 rapes per 100,000
out of a total population of 303,824,640
JAPAN:
1.78 rapes per 100,000
out of a total population of 127,288,416
Taking those rates with their populations:
Japan: 2265
Canada: 25932
USA: 97375
All I'm trying to say is, population does make a difference in how good or bad those rates are. Also, somehow I think a lot of people assume Canada has a similar population to the USA just because they're of a similar size on the map.
In canada they consider touching sommeones ear a rape
Er... Are you stupid, or what?
The statistics are given in rates per 100,000 citizens specifically -because- the countries are different sizes.
Rates per capita are what are relevant, not the total number of cases.
douchebags... look at Amsterdam... legal pot, legal prostitution, etc... it has an extremely low violent crime rate... if you have the population satisfied, why would they need to do drastic things to fulfill their desires?
all these ridiculous "activist groups" are made of retard and fail because of their extremely biased views based on super conservative society, like the USA and its retarded evangelical Christians. try talking about anti-christian views or how their views might POSSIBLY be wrong to people in these groups, or people like Jehovah's witnesses, and they will call you the bringer of evil or a corrupted person, with nary a second thought...
those chained by highly conservative thought are nearly impossible to have an intelligent discussion with (doesnt escalate to a screamfest)... you want an example of ridiculously retarded american conservative ideas? just watch FOXNEWS... the way they do things... just makes you epic facepalm... but thats how most americans think and work when it comes to social/political issues, its highly polarized and ignorant.
it makes me embarrassed to be an "American" when these retards are also "American" and scream to the world that they are wrong and that the USA is the best nation on Earth hands down in every conceivable fashion, and that being anything but the retardedly ignorant "American" like them, is like being subhuman... the TRUE meaning of being an "American" in my opinion, is being able to be a mix of everything, to experience different things and people, theres a reason why they call the USA the "great melting pot" of the world. when people outright reject ideas they dont even understand, they start creating a fantasy world in their minds... what I see is this massive bubble of the fantasy world called "Being a True American", and I see it floating precariously closer toward the jagged edges of the big picture most people call the "Real World", when it hits, catastrophe will ensue.
for those who actually read this... i thank you for hearing me out, and I hope that you are not part of this bubble fantasy world I mentioned.
Nice work fellow Aussies. I think it's safe to say "In Australia, rape is like saying hello."
Not sure what's causing it, probably the fact it takes years longer to get any game from Japan than the US or Europe does /sarcasm.
Child protection? Thats bullshit. The real reason womans waste their time, effort and money to advance their morale, is because they cannot find a man/too old to enjoy sex/too ugly, and they simply envy of a more young generation. This envy and suppression of their lust, in time, turns into hatred to this things.
So my word to those extreme moralists: you are unnatural, you shouldn't exist.
Wall of text version:
Sure those are statistics but I fear how groups are going to use that as inarguable complete data to back their claims. (Saying that, I think this report is laden with bias)
I think people have to look at these results with a massive dollop of salt. You have to take into account what the societal norms and effects are in Japan. Japan is a society that values conformity and lots of other traditional values quite highly. Date rapes are under reported because of the common view (I am not saying that they are the right views to have, just that they are common within that social construct) that the girl could be at fault, maybe she was being a tease, she wasn't being clear, she was leading the guy on...
And many rapes and sexual assaults perpetuated by strangers go unreported due to other useless societal backward norms. Before you cry foul and start screaming about how Japan is a developed country and probably have the same values as other other developed nations, you have to note that you probably have quite a limited knowledge about how it is to grow up in that country or what the norms are. Even on a smaller scale of observation from reading the news on SanCom, underneath all the sensationalism, you can gleam a little of what are expected of women in Japan and what they are subjected to. All the sexual harassment cases always include some phrase about how the professor/teacher/boss has been doing it for years to many students/workers but was reported only after some spunky girl was willing to speak up. And remember how often these perpetrators get off scot-free.
Condensed version: Stats don't tell the whole story. They do not hold social backgrounds into view. Many rapes go unreported in Japan, especially date rapes.
"Argumentative" version: You are talking about a country with fucked up values. A country where Koizora was a box office hit. A film whereby women considered romantic and the male lead cute. Cute? My arse. He is a fucking asshole who raped his girlfriend.
p.s. There was some comment about how Japanese girls want American cocks because they are bigger? They want Americans just because they have the view that Americans won't expect them to be the perfect Yamato Nadeshiko. They don't want to quit their jobs after marriage, settle into a life more suited to a maid than a wife. Fallacy though... because most yellow fever stricken fellows want a Yamato Nadeshiko... Haha!
A few issues I have with your statement:
"All the sexual harassment cases always include some phrase about how the professor/teacher/boss has been doing it for years to many students/workers but was reported only after some spunky girl was willing to speak up. And remember how often these perpetrators get off scot-free."
You're mixing up things there. Outside of the educational system, this assertion is quite false. The police forces and the whole judicial branch in Japan is heavily biased against men (not that this is inherently a bad thing), professors and bosses are no exception. In the case of employers and professors it might take years until they get reported, but when they're finally brought to the attention of law enforcement, they're done for. The real issue is the general mentality towards education. Teachers (as in those who deal with children and teenagers, not university professors) in Confucianism-influenced societies basically have a license to do whatever they want, regardless of what the law says. This has nothing to do with the general attitude towards women, it's just that male teachers will seek to violate their girl pupils because, well, most of them are straight.
"Condensed version: Stats don’t tell the whole story. They do not hold social backgrounds into view. Many rapes go unreported in Japan, especially date rapes."
Duh. As it was any different in other societies. That's where feminism actually still has it's place in developed countries. Banning eroge won't improve things at all though.
All in all you're argument holds merit when applied to the position of women in all East-Asian countries, but what exactly has it to do with eroge? Even if you tried to apply it to porn in general, I don't think JAVs are more degrading than most of American porn.
You have made some really good points and they are important things to take into consideration. But the point I was trying to make is that it is quite useless to dreg up rape statistics if they are only showing an incomplete picture.
And I am not sure if it was the right thing to bring in other East Asian countries into the discussion seeing that there are too many unknown factors in those countries. (Do they even play eroge? Is it common? What about their rape stats?)
* I have to say I am not against eroge in the broad sense, actually I am in favour of it. Bondage, fetishism, cosplay, whatever rocks your boat... as long it is consensual in theme.
I am however apprehensive about those with themes to do with violence. I know plenty will argue that it is just a game and people are smart enough to not do so in real life. And the sick ones will do so no matter what it is that they watch/play. It would be nice if things are that clear cut in life but often things fall in the grey area. I am neither a hardcore advocate of nature or nurture. I believe it is a little of both. People have boundaries and those are often set by themselves and society. I just think it is unwise to presume that every member of society is completely capable of making the right decisions. And I hate to think that the weaker ones are pushing theirs if the wrong kind of information falls into their hands.
With less words, I think being careful about this issue isn't completely foolish and being completely open about it might be.
No type of porn is 'dangerous'. The only thing that it can do is allow someone to sate impulses that they have an maybe..... MAYBE if they see something, they will realize that it tickles their 'like' bone.... that doesn't mean that if they have been raised CORRECTLY that they will automatically go out and start raping, butchering, etc. people.
If that was true, then we would have to get rid of Friday the 13th movies.
Rape= Sex you didn't know you wanted; Surprise Sex
I don't think it's exactly that more rape games equal less real rape in real life, it's just that more sexual outlets lead to the creation of LESS RAPISTS. Regardless of the content of the erotica, the more openly you give your society sexual outlets and sexual freedoms, the less repressed, frustrated, and sexually confused people your society will have.
Despite all the porn, though, Japan has hikikomori and perverted otaku, yes, but you can't blame that on the porn. The state of youth depends on the state of families and parenting in society, if you ask me. People with more difficult childhoods need their outlets. Better porn than drugs or rage.
Honestly, I don't see Japan as so openly sexual though. I think they see sex there as still a quite "dirty" and "disgusting" thing in society like it is in every other place in the world that have been effected by the tough sexual laws of Abrahamic religions, it's just that there is far more sexual media for them. Their amount of porn doesn't reflect how sexually open their society is or how sexually deviant they are as a whole. The porn is just about appeasing those who are perverted/lonely/need help. Appease the perverts and your world will flourish. :)
I don't think anyone would be able to control how people in society as a whole can turn out or how their minds will be. It's best just to let people have their harmless outlets that will make them happier, rather than hope to change the way they think.
This is how it works....us Canadians try to look as the innocent people of the world but in fact we are actually secretly one of the most fucked up bunch out there....whoever leaked this info will soon be found dead on his/her home full of skate marks and next to a lot of empty beer cans.
HAIL CANADA!!!!!
We win! But seriously, what else is there to do up here in the winter?
As if I didnt have enough reasons to visit Japan, this article has just added another.
Yeah, I think that eroges don't encourage rape. Its stupid, people playing those games aren't gonna run outside and look for girls to bang ya know?
'course not the guy'd be 'spent' also what kinda fuckin' nutfucker couldn't tell the difference between 2D and 3D? The kind that needs to be put in a bloody mental asylum. They're not normal people.
Astaroth~
Statistics could be deceiving. When I was living there as a teacher assistant, I learned that in Japanese culture it is all about saving face. I heard stories from staff and my wife about rapes that would occur, but never gets reported. In Japan most of the time, people rather save face than to speak in public what they feel or what happened, because they don't want to bring shame to their family. My wife for example, smiles all the time, even though people might be annoying her or if she is pissed off, she won't say anything until we are home, then I listen to her explode with vitriol about others. Don't take my statement as the absolute truth, but rather a dichotomy and just understand that stats as many other things can be deceiving.
I agree. Stats only tell a certain portion of the story. It can be hard for someone who isn't living in Japan to grasp the social norms the Japanese has to grapple with.
lol, I'd LOVE to see Micheal Moore cover this one.
Moore: "You're a dilivery man?"
Canadian Guy: "Oh yeah"
Moore: "So, you just fuck any woman that opens the door?"
Canadian Guy: "Yeah, sure do. Sometimes I open the door though."
Moore: "And you don't mind when they tell the police?"
Canadian Guy: "Yeah, sure, it's no problem... no problem at all."
*cue a few scenes of blank staring*
I don't find Canada surprising at all. We are so much stricter in lots of things. Like our woman are all fridgit and we do not have the nice kinds of asian girls. I done some traveling out of canada and woman are much warmer outside.
This is because of the climate.
Are those rape statistics some sort of estimation of how much rape ACTUALLY happens, or is it how many rapes are REPORTED? I'm very surprised to see how low, for example, Russia is on the list...though I wouldn't be at all surprised if they're that much lower on reported rapes.
Anyway, the whole thing in preposterous...they should focus less on protecting fictional women from fictional violence, and more on protecting real women from real violence. People should be free to depict the most depraved acts imaginable to their hearts' content...do it for real, and they should get a bullet to the head.
They should ban all hentai and rape genre... so then that Japan's men should fight back and start raping all the women like crazy! Rape rates should then go up 300% ... That would be so fucking awesome!
As far as I know the rape rate in japan is much higher however I think its a good thing to ban the rape games, but I hate the idea of banning the nekomimi games!
Hey guys, so how can we stop rape?
I've got it! You know all those potential rapists that spend all their time playing rape games at home; on their computer; by themselves? Well lets take those games away from them. No rape games; no rape!
Problem solved!
These stats just tell us that the Japanese women are too ashamed/embarrassed/whatever to report them. I hear about that all the time here... the numbers might be low, but being on the trains and seeing the basic form of perversion is a different story altogether...
Not saying it would make up enough to become the first rape country on the list but yeah... I dont think those numbers are as accurate as wed like to believe
You can legislate against anything, Except people's thoughts!!!
funny how this doesn't mention that a certain region known for women abuse has a rate of 0 and was omitted (saudi arabia)
And to asssume this chart probably doesn't include
animals or men(you all know they should be),being kicked in the balls hurts.
I don't know if we can trust those numbers, the culture is such in japan that I doubt the vast majority of rapes would be reported.
I hear Canada has a problem with child abuse in the small villages in the northwest territories. A high rate in a small population will mess up the average pretty bad.
rapes,pedophilia have increased in japan per age since 2006
is anime/manga make theses psychos ?
Have you ever though of change in food,growing up and smell of pheromones comming from people?
I wonder what is the actual cause that we don't see.
And what's the source for your claim?
Or should we just believe you, because you've got nice blue eyes?
use google fool.
ups wrong comment thought you replied to fonzer
Don't start anymore pointless religious debate,dude.
Canada's only on top because of Paul Bernardo.
