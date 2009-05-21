Curry Mass Murderer Gets Death Penalty
A woman who killed four with poisoned curry, including a ten-year-old boy and a sixteen-year-old girl, and sickened a further 63, has been sentenced to death.
Masumi Hayashi, 47, was sentenced to death after a nine year trial, with judges convicting her of lacing a curry dish with arsenic at a summer festival in Wakayama, in the Kansai area. Identical samples of the same arsenic found in the curry were discovered at her home.
Hayashi’s lawyers petitioned the Supreme Court over the ruling on the grounds it is a “mistake to acknowledge that the defendant alone had the opportunity” to poison the curry, but the court upheld the verdict. Courts have condemned the murders as a “brutal indiscriminate mass killing.”
It is rare for the Supreme Court to overturn a verdict in a petitioning of the judge’s final ruling, and it is also rare for Japanese police to fail to convict someone they arrest.
Hayashi’s motive bore no influence on the verdict, as it could not be determined. Most evidence held against her was of a circumstantial nature.
Via Breitbart.
Isn't the Way of China with death penalties far simpler?
Headshot!
And we're done. Probably defeats all other forms of executions utilized in industrialized nations for a single reason. Its cost effective, western prisons can be emptied easily, reduce crime rates because recurring criminals never get that chance and we can even help the environment by lowering human population little by little.
But then again, the species propagates too quickly. And too bad nobody cares to use biological weapons to assist with population control.
I havent read the article...im just commenting on how awesome the picture is
Im guessing the story is either related to
1. Curry
2. Nagato
3. Penis Mutilation
did I get any right?
Maybe she tried to make the curry of life like in naruto but failed......
or want to practice skill curry ninja like in gintama... and it was successful... but the ingredient was overdose until kill them...
Poisoning curry? :(
Curry is my favorite food.
Delicious Nagato ... eeeh, I mean Curry ... >_>
And what kind of moron would put arsen as seasonings?
She must've blew the stove before that.
Let her eat her own curry as the death penalty and let her cook it herself. Cheap Socratic execution.
Hm... do cats have ESP?
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2008/09/17/cat-not-want-curry/
搞笑，长门大人有这么爆的胸部吗？～！
this is bullshit. the woman is innocent and is being put to death for a crime she did not commit. fuck you Japan.
Let us sing the curry song!
Kind of reminds me of a case where a world-weary husband replaced his family's salt in the salt shaker with Sodium Nitrite.
Sodium Nitrite has little to no taste at all, so he watched as his family kept reaching back for the salt shaker, re-adding "salt" to their meal.
And he did the same.
Investigators cited reports from neighbors about the family falling out of touch with each other, and associated the husband's recent purchase of Sodium Nitrite with the likelihood he had planned the thing.
This case was from the early 1900's, if I'm recalling it right.
In small amounts it's a meat preservative. Anyone can get ahold of it. Honestly, kind of surprised I've only ever heard one case of this happening...
Scary, there's actually 1 comment in all of these troll/near retarded ones that actually has a point.
Yeah, I thought everything was dropped because of the time, not much proof then having the material in her home, and a very slight "possibility of intent" really.
Guess not, but does seem odd..
Chie Rumiko would be furious about that news! The sacred curry!
Where's Curryman when we need him for Curry justice..?
i thought that person killed curries(indians)
Japan Quality.
look at the related articles.
"cat want curry", whatever happened to those carefree days of sankaku, when the H was innocent and fun, and discussions werent charged with racism and polemics?
Equality Now happened, that's what. And UNICEF. And also the Philippines.
Damn, awesome pic.
Makes this whole news somewhat surreal. Or maybe I'm just tired? :O
Ciel would not be amused
CURRY AND ASS
It,s shit.
I want our police forces to be like that...
you do realize if you were convicted for something you didn't do the chances of getting out on appeal is very slim? and with your hard drive I'm sure there's plenty they could put you away with...
I'm a ninja... it's not possible for them to spot me...
I know this is off topic, but I love that damn picture!
How is that offtopic? We all do :D
pic is really, really hot.
And spicy.
and it tastes great. >_>
and kills you
Nagato or the curry?
Ciel strikes again.
Those nipples... it's like they are starring me.
wtf no motive?
more like, they had enough evidence to not care about the motive.
I didn't know the Japanese still used the death penalty. That's just sad. I personally am against the death penalty because it is not a deterrent. Being imprisoned for life is an even greater punishment as fat as I'm concerned. Besides, it could be years before this woman is even executed. She could be in prison for years before that ever happens. Scott Peterson will probably never be executed. He'll die in prison before he gets the injection.
I think we should just use prison labour, it at least gets roads made
I find the death penalty a good solution since it'd get rid of a hell of a lot of bad people
Death is cheaper, so why the hell not.
All of you, don't be silly, All those people that get the death sentence don't really get executed. First they use them for experiments and then their souls are affixed to a huge full body armor! sheesh, it's common knowledge.
I don't mind the death penalty as long as theres 100% firm evidence, which is impossible, unless they admit to it themseleves. If you mass murder and admit to it, then you can die.
actually due to appeals, trails, the years of imprisonment awaiting sentencing its more expensive. I'm against the death penalty due to the expense and the inefficiency in the overall process.
Exactly. That's how I feel. Scott Peterson will still be trying to get appeal after appeal 20 years from now and still won't be dead. Plus, San Quentin is overcrowded anyway, like all prisons in California. Is it any wonder we're $21 billion in the hole?
exactly. life sentences are somewhat worthless as they cost the government far more which is then transferred to the taxpayer's responsibility. although they are fine deterrents from crime, the death penalty is far more efficient in dealing with excess material (ie continually proven and evidenced as guilty persons, those who cannot function in labeled society) than giving them a rent free room for life, 3 meals a day and most often, a connection to the interior drug/gang trade, notorious in prisons today.
@Narcissist
^^^^^^^
Never take this person words seriously.......
RE-TARD-ED!
There have already been a number of people exonerated from the Death Penalty after new evidence has been discovered.
The system as it stands is not perfect enough to always justly determine such a dangerous sentence.
One innocent person unjustly executed is one person too many.
I say no to the Death Penalty.
@Narcissist
I don't wanna be jailed for 6 years then receive death penalty for possessing a text file that has loli in it... :(
***
loli in a text file, it's in the Philippine law...
Good Anonymous! Exactly my opinion.
Though I would like to see much more death penalties made. Any crime that is ~6 year or more should be made to death in my opinion. Just think of all the money that would be saved that could be used to fuel society instead of feeding the scum of the earth.
Did I miss something? I thought that bill *ero manga ban* was removed due to being unconstitutional... Though I may be mistaken.
Death penalty is usually more expensive than plain life sentences. In the USA, at least, it costs several million to successfully execute someone. This involves medical staff, training for executioners, and psychological therapy (yeah, killing people isnt actually that easy). Where as it costs a couple hundred thousand to keep the guy in jail for life.
Of course, death penalty solves a different issue though. Over crowded prisons...
It wasn't. Only one of the two tests used to determine if the manga constitutes child pornography was found unconstitutional. The other one relied on obscenity, and therefore wasn't struck down (obscene speech is not protected by the first amendment, or at least, American politicians say so). Christopher Handley still faces 20 years in prison. His final trial should be sometime later this year...
I don't see why chain gangs still aren't used. Instead of sitting around in their cells all day, some criminals could be put to work doing manual labor, and with the economy like it is, it would be a good, cost saving use for the scum of society.
I would prefer someone gets the death penalty in most cases instead of a life sentence. They could lay around being useless in their graves rather than lay around being useless at taxpayer expense.
how about those who were really innocent and was sentenced only by mistake?
In the USA you can get 20+ years for reading ero-manga... I don't know about you, but I don't want to be killed just because I indulged in one of my favorite pastimes...