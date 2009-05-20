A man whose wife refused him sex was so enraged that he slashed her into submission with an agricultural implement, and then mutilated her unconscious body by hacking off her breasts and genitals, tossing them into a latrine.

Realising flight was impossible, he then killed himself by imbibing pesticides and bleach.

The couple, residents of the Guandong province of China, apparently had a dispute or other unspecified circumstances which resulted in the man (53) being refused sex by his wife.

He long fulminated over her refusal of him, and finally the resentment boiled over into murderous intent.

One day, he took a bladed agricultural implement (similar to a machete) and approached his wife, who was croushed down doing some washing. His blow to the back of the head caused her to turn, and he rained blows down on her face and chest, soon rendering her unconscious.

His fury had not abated. He took a fruit knife and severed the woman’s breasts and genitals, tossing them into a latrine. He then administered the coup de grace, stabbing her in the solar plexus and finally killing her.

Seeing escape to be impossible, he settled on suicide. Drinking a quantity of cleaning fluids and agricultural chemicals, he then stabbed himself in the belly.

Hearing this, his son was alerted and discovered the scene. He summoned police, but by this time both husband and wife could only be confirmed dead.

Via Heaven.

A case with disturbing similarities to another recent case of grisly mutilation-murder… Such thinking seems not to be isolated.