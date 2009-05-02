Hollywood Death Note Movie Due

Hollywood studio Warner Brothers has obtained the rights to produce a live-action movie adaptation of supernatural suspense manga Death Note, it has been revealed.

The adaptation is due to be based on the manga, as opposed to any of the other titles in the franchise, and is apparently still in the very early stages of production.

Warner Brothers has brought in big-name heavyweight screenwriters Charley and Vlas Parlapanides to create the screenplay, so the script may be something special indeed; they may be known to Hollywood followers from such blockbusters as “War of the Gods” and “Live Bet”.

Via GetNews.

With the manga having already been adapted into an anime and a series of Japanese live action adaptations, it seems Warner Brothers is on well trodden ground.

Whether they opt to faithfully adapt the original or simply hijack its brand identity should be interesting to behold…