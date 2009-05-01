RSSChannel

80% of Japanese Women: Marrying Poor Men “Unthinkable”

A recent survey has highlighted the overwhelming importance Japanese women place on the income of their prospective husbands, with 50% ruling out the prospect of marriage to a man with a lower income than themselves entirely as “unthinkable”, and a further 30% qualifying this to “if it looks as if he’ll earn more in future, it’s OK.”

The materialistic concerns of the female survey respondents are unabashed:

“I don’t think love can arise in a situation like that… Money is necessary to an extent.”

However, men too have similar, though less pronounced, reservations about women who are higher earners: 50% are happy with a wife who “earns much more” than them, but 20% can only take a lady earning “a little higher” than their own salaries. The rest presumably need a financially inferior partner.

You can read more about what incomes are acceptable in the previous survey coverage

Via J-Cast.

All this has some interesting wider implications. If women in Japan are to enjoy  equal career opportunities and income to their male counterparts, as many reasonably feel entitled to, logically they are going to have difficulty finding partners with higher incomes than themselves, and so their marriage prospects do not seem favourable.

The salary expectations (for their husband/income source) of Japanese women appear to be one of the unacknowledged factors contributing to the demographic changes so marked in Japan…



    Comment by Anonymous
    15:08 25/02/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Well im fucked. good thing i live in Georgia. were all poor.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:44 22/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    When all are the same, the problem kind of eliminates itself :D

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:37 02/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    hahahahhahha

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:58 04/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Japan is fucked up anyway and Japanese women are fucking annoying.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of yin
    Comment by yin
    06:03 04/11/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    so~~ That's what women are looking for ... hmmm that's also what I'm looking for too ~~ hah, a rich woman

    Reply to yin
    Comment by HOYO!!
    15:46 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "u may kiss the bride" .....chu! at my monitor~

    Reply to HOYO!!
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:39 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pah they'd better be able to earn a salary similar or close to mine before making demands.
    God damn gold diggers >_>

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of metatron
    Comment by metatron
    14:25 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "However, men too have similar, though less pronounced, reservations about women who are higher earners: 50% are happy with a wife who “earns much more” than them, but 20% can only take a lady earning “a little higher” than their own salaries. The rest presumably need a financially inferior partner."

    One of the factors of low birth rate?

    Reply to metatron
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:13 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by NUBFIGHT4
    14:20 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    so your saying they are dumb? :/

    Reply to NUBFIGHT4
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:26 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If men place primary importance on the looks of a potential wife, then yes, all he's going to find are gold-diggers with no love for the man.

    If women place primary importance on how much money a man makes, then that will probably limit them to men who care mostly about looks.

    It just seems so close to prostitution as to make no difference ("For fifty bucks, baby, I'll say whatever you want!")

    Love got dropped out of the equation a long time ago over there, it seems.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:32 18/04/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    considering marriage over there used to be a business agreement between two families 9/10 of the time, golddigging can be more easily excused and somwhat to be expcted if your asian.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by plmko
    14:28 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't think its the general public who actually want gender equality but rather a couple of Feminists who are already quite masculine (to be considered Women)who bark the loudest and demand such actions.
    I mean think about it, if there was gender equality why would the law still protect the rights of a Woman to take 50% of a mans assets upon divorce but not the other way around.

    Reply to plmko
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:16 02/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "but rather a couple of Feminists who are already quite masculine"
    That's hot. Sign me up.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:51 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    hot ?

    LoL.

    troll harder .

    You misandry woman .

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:39 14/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    what you said

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:36 02/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why did I remember this link, I wonder?

    http://no-maam.blogspot.com/2008/02/questionators-should-women-have-right.html

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Fonzer
    21:16 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hope they pay men better then women in japan.Becouse otherwise i don't see how the whole thing man and women should get together,if there is such a money barrier.

    Reply to Fonzer
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:15 02/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, I think that's the source of this problem, men getting more money than women through JOBS.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Fonzer
    03:41 02/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I see what you did there.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Waterfall Towers
    10:57 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where's MikeeUSA? Surprisingly, he's missing from this post..

    Reply to Waterfall Towers
    Comment by anonymous
    11:02 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    hopefully he's finally been banned of the internets once and for all, but even still can we refrain from summoning him? <_.>

    Reply to anonymous
    Comment by Waterfall Towers
    12:37 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    *Brings out candles and draws pentagram.
    *Prepares to sacrifice a virgin feminist.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:24 25/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    hgdclll

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Beef Curry
    Comment by Loli Star
    09:53 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm poor.
    Grew up poor, and still am poor.
    I'll always be poor. But at least I
    don't hide where i come from.

    At least i qualify for Japanese women who want
    it 'hard'. ;)

    Reply to Loli Star
    Avatar of Veknus
    Comment by Veknus
    09:51 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    gonna say something simple

    the power of greed is a powerful thing
    but also the power love is a powerful thing

    so it depends on the relationship themselves

    Reply to Veknus
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:54 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Love does not exist.

    Wake up .

    you Noob .

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Yuun
    12:35 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I guess... ppl is falling in love with money more than anything. I am thankful that my partner doesn't put money before love, as I am Bimbo!

    Reply to Yuun
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:48 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    EMBRACE 2D BITCHES

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:22 02/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japanese women: Not manly enough for the otaku.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:32 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, JAPANESE WOMEN WANT TO BE BOUGHT???

    Kinda like HI-CLASS PROSTITUTE.

    Mad...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:39 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'll tell you this my friend. If i give you $30000 and tell you to go to a coffee shop and ask the ten most beautiful girls there if they would sleep with you for that money. You will be surprised when you see than 9 out of ten will accept if not all. That nice girl that lives next door to you would also fuck your brains out for the right amount of money.
    That's the true nature of most women.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:50 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    who cares.
    i do not have that money.

    greedy silly japan women .

    i'm poor and proud of it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:44 14/05/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    so true

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of softbanker
    Comment by softbanker
    12:04 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Love expires after two years.

    Reply to softbanker
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:28 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    All i understand from this, is that am not likely to find a wife.
    Question: How about just fucking? Does it have to be rich too?
    Probably not since they marry an old rich guy and then find a young poor guy to fuck them.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:48 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    you will never get a girl.
    ( same for me )

    Women in this age hate the men.

    stop thinking about solving this.
    It's just a waste of time.

    after WW2 the world has been
    gettin worse and worse.

    the future will be even darker .

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by mi
    12:27 01/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    it depends really on the poll
    if the poll has only income, like
    50% higher, 20% little higher
    of course everyone will choose the highest

    but if the poll has others, like
    education
    love
    etc

    then it will change,
    so i conclude that
    that poll is meaningless

    Reply to mi
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:02 08/03/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    It is a generation of women grew up in a materialistic society (e.g being shopaholic) of course they will have different mentality from women in poor countries. As the country develops the mentality of people changes too. Not surprise here cuz my cousin is like that lol

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:19 12/01/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not only in Japan you can buy a "wife." In Russia, too.
    More work - less time for girls - in 65 years to retire.
    lol

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:55 22/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    if i could find a women that would marry me for earning less than her i would take it anyday those men with ego are retarded

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:15 30/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Look at third world countries and then be convinced on why Japanese want rich men.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:55 29/04/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is TRUE for all women. It's basic human nature, just like most men prefer young attractive women over old, unhealthy (read fat), or ugly women. People also don't want mean-spirited or maladjusted partners either, It's all about ensuring that you and your offspring have the healthiest and best chance of survival and having offspring of their own.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:27 28/04/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    in china is 100%

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 09/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    So in japan love is money huh !

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:53 02/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is why Japanese are going to extinct.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:12 03/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You guys won't be saying "LOVE OVER MONEY!" when the bills are coming in.

    Money is a giant part of life, and you can't survive without it.

    Without being able to pave your way through life with money, your relationship with your significant other will very likely fall apart as you argue over bills.

    Anyone thinking otherwise lives in a fantasy land.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by mewofforcena
    21:23 11/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    My parents divorced themselves at a time when they were making more money. So I wouldn't really say that's what matters.

    Reply to mewofforcena
    Avatar of Miroku74
    Comment by Miroku74
    16:01 03/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    My parents have had money trouble for the past 24 years, due to different illnesses and loss of work at various times. And they've stuck together through the *really* bad times as well as the good. So I don't know what fantasy world YOU'RE speaking from.

    Love keeps you sane. It keeps you from being buried in a big deep hole of despair, even when things are turning to shit around you. So to have YOU denigrate Love is to deny one of the most basic and *necessary* emotions we can express.

    Money is necessary in it's own way, but it's a means to an end, not the end. The majority of us are created in an act of Love, and raised Lovingly by our parents. We're taught to Love Thy Neighbors and treat them according to how we ourselves would like to be treated. And we'd all like to be surrounded by those we love and care for when it's our time to leave this world. In the end, we can't take money with us, but Love.... Love is one of the things we CAN.

    /poetic

    You have your views, and you're more than welcome to refute mine. I just don't see things the way you do. :)

    Reply to Miroku74
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:57 20/01/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    same here.
    my family is poor.

    love does not exist.

    it is just a word written
    onto internets forums
    or books.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Zacharov
    16:05 11/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Unfortunately, nowadays, it's rare to hear of couples who stick together even when it's raining fire and brimstone. Your parents are certainly very lucky to have each other. That, or the red string of destiny does exist.

    Personally, I say to hell with marriage. The more I stay in the company of other people, the more I find I can't stand them. I rather die a bachelor than to damn myself by investing a part of myself in the fickleness of a woman, or another person in general.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Fonzer
    23:22 03/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Im proud of you Miroku74 for mentioning that :)

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Danielnoctis
    Comment by Danielnoctis
    02:29 16/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Had a moment there eh? The anonymous dude knows what he's talking about better then you. All those love shit, yeah they sound good on paper.(not really the stink even there)

    If cheesiness is your motto, by all means go ahead. Just be prepared to land.

    Reply to this comment








