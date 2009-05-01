80% of Japanese Women: Marrying Poor Men “Unthinkable”

A recent survey has highlighted the overwhelming importance Japanese women place on the income of their prospective husbands, with 50% ruling out the prospect of marriage to a man with a lower income than themselves entirely as “unthinkable”, and a further 30% qualifying this to “if it looks as if he’ll earn more in future, it’s OK.”

The materialistic concerns of the female survey respondents are unabashed:

“I don’t think love can arise in a situation like that… Money is necessary to an extent.”

However, men too have similar, though less pronounced, reservations about women who are higher earners: 50% are happy with a wife who “earns much more” than them, but 20% can only take a lady earning “a little higher” than their own salaries. The rest presumably need a financially inferior partner.

You can read more about what incomes are acceptable in the previous survey coverage…

Via J-Cast.

All this has some interesting wider implications. If women in Japan are to enjoy equal career opportunities and income to their male counterparts, as many reasonably feel entitled to, logically they are going to have difficulty finding partners with higher incomes than themselves, and so their marriage prospects do not seem favourable.

The salary expectations (for their husband/income source) of Japanese women appear to be one of the unacknowledged factors contributing to the demographic changes so marked in Japan…