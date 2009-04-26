RSSChannel

Otaku Dan


Cheating Prevention Chinese Style

chinese-cheating-prevention.jpg

Harsh measures against cheating are in evidence in this image. Girls who cunningly conceal cheating materials about their person can only expect to have the privilege of undertaking examinations fully clothed withdrawn.

Even for China, this might be taking things a little too far…

Via the forums.



