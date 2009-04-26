Cheating Prevention Chinese Style
Harsh measures against cheating are in evidence in this image. Girls who cunningly conceal cheating materials about their person can only expect to have the privilege of undertaking examinations fully clothed withdrawn.
Even for China, this might be taking things a little too far…
Via the forums.
Just goes to show how little respect they have for woman in China. They get stripped down but the guys don't wtf?
I agree..This is going too far. Seemed effective to scare people from cheating but good grief this is just too much..getting expelled seemed better than this humiliating feat
Nice picture but totally fake
Here's my proof: the guys are concentrating on their tests >.<
U just have the ability to “移花接木” in Chinese.
What is the source for this, and why the hell would they take a picture if it's true?
who brings a god damn camera to the exam room.
I think this system is much fair for guys. Since a lot of times girls cheated in exam by hiding stuff in their boobies or going to washroom.
Okay, I call Bullshit on this one
This is Japanese porn. I've seen this one. I recognize the guy in the back.
Do none of you guys read the comments before posting?
Sheesh, it's been said multiple times that this is a JAV shot and explained from various sources. God you guys are lame....
they can still write notes on their vaginas concealed by their pubic hair, duh!
do you happen to have more screen caps of this to prove its a porno?
Westerners are clearly idiots that they can't tell the difference between a screenshot from a japanese porno, and reality.
Zhe first photo maybe is chinese,but zhe other one is japanese.
Look at zhe girl's (ルーズソックス)loose socks which olny japanese students will get it,isn't it?
ya, it's JAV, their suit, desk style, it's Japanese.
Now that is an exam I wouldn't mind proctoring.
But just being nude isn't gonna stop them from cheating.
That pic is of japanese people (not kids, its some kinda jav), and frankly Artefact, you shouldn't post obviously shopped stuff as genuine news items with out a "punchline" at the end.
"Even for China, this might be taking things a little too far…"
this is a troll, right?
oh dear that's a bit too much D: i wouldn't cheat ever again if that happened
Is this real? If they want to prevent cheating just strip all the guy also...why only girls? What about guys?
Check the text of the seal... huhuhu...
Eh.... education in this world has morphed into 'memorization and repetition' and really needs to be destroyed or everything made 'open-book' to be fair to the people like myself who do NOT have good memories for facts and figures.
I could see the world actually going this far to stop 'cheating' at some point in the future.
The socks of those girls and the school suits are obviously in Japanese style.
Seem staged to me... :/
I have reason to believe that this is faked.
its japan not china, i suppose
It's kinda obvious the photo is from some JAV with the japanese male uniforms as well as the uber long and loose socks the girls are wearing.
Defenetly FAKE!!
I mean those guys aren't even looking in the direction of the girls?!
1. All the guys in class are homosexual...
2. It's fake...
the most cheating thing in the picture is .... its only the female that undress .... the male students don't ...
It is pretty obvious that this is not China, boys in China's high schools do not wear blazers. The picture looks as though it is a set up.
Naturally, just a JAV and you got trolled.
what's the source of this picture? If it's a JAV i want to know the title!
The boys would fail with so much distractions
wtf?? sexual harassment!! this is just too much!!
I bet all those guys failed (except the gay ones) because they couldn't concentrate when the girl next to them is butt naked and you can see her tits and pussy.
sankakucomplex failed, the pic got you... don't blindly post everything you have stolen from the net, without understanding the really situation.
now guys will have a hard time taking the test