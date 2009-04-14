Father has Daughter Killed for Wearing Miniskirt

A Muslim man living in Russia’s second city St. Petersburg paid hitmen $4,000 to kill his 21-year-old daughter, after being incensed by her decision to wear a miniskirt. She was soon kidnapped and shot.

The man, an Azeri immigrant to Russia from the (Muslim) former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, was apparently disgusted by his daughter, a student studying medicine, when she opted to wear a miniskirt. He resolved to have her killed.

Perhaps not wanting to dirty his own hands, he hired a pair of Azerbaijanis to do the deed for him.

Police explain: “They admitted to being paid 100,000 rubles ($4140) by the girl’s father. They said he wanted to punish his daughter for flouting national traditions and wearing a mini-skirt.”

The pair kidnapped his daughter from the streets of St. Petersburg, and then took her to the outskirts of the city, where she was shot twice in the head.

Both the father and the assassins now face murder charges.

Via the Herald Sun.