Father has Daughter Killed for Wearing Miniskirt
- Date: Apr 14, 2009 17:37 JST
A Muslim man living in Russia’s second city St. Petersburg paid hitmen $4,000 to kill his 21-year-old daughter, after being incensed by her decision to wear a miniskirt. She was soon kidnapped and shot.
The man, an Azeri immigrant to Russia from the (Muslim) former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, was apparently disgusted by his daughter, a student studying medicine, when she opted to wear a miniskirt. He resolved to have her killed.
Perhaps not wanting to dirty his own hands, he hired a pair of Azerbaijanis to do the deed for him.
Police explain: “They admitted to being paid 100,000 rubles ($4140) by the girl’s father. They said he wanted to punish his daughter for flouting national traditions and wearing a mini-skirt.”
The pair kidnapped his daughter from the streets of St. Petersburg, and then took her to the outskirts of the city, where she was shot twice in the head.
Both the father and the assassins now face murder charges.
Via the Herald Sun.
Don't forget that you are the product of a female. If they don't should have tights the people that were born by them shouldn't have rights too because they are just a part of them.
I want to shoot the people of Islam for saying that.
this is not from japan...enough said...zz
Keh, this philosophical debate on religion and nationality is pointless.
This person failed as a father entirely. It is not the religion's fault and it isnt the nation's fault, it is the person that decides to take it WAY too far.
Instead of simply talking with his daughter about the way she was dressing, he had her killed, stupid yes?
You people trying to turn this into a Christian versus Muslim war need to shut the fuck up.
It's not pointless.
I'm against people getting stoned to death or thrown off buildings or blown up because someone things their upset feelings matter more than freedom of the press.
And I'm not Christian. I'm just someone who grew up in the West and values people not being thrown off buildings or stoned to death or blown up.
And I reject anyone pretending their religion matters more than a law that stops being being thrown off buildings or stoned to death or blown up.
Now if the Pope, or Hindus, or Buddhists, or Harry Krishna guys at the airport, or furries were continually throwing people off buildings I'd be giving them the same treatment. But they're not.
This isn't a versus Muslim war. This is a 'versus not-throwing people off buildings' war, a 'versus not-suicide bombing' war, and a 'versus freedom of the press' war.
And the people who aren't throwing people off buildings, or training suicide bombers and have freedom of the press are the one's who were declared upon.
And I'm not going to copy your 'shut the fuck up' remark, because I'd love to hear you try and justify yourself, try to respond coherently, to defend the indefensible. You get to have the last word in this argument big guy. I'm not at all handing you enough rope to hang yourself.
Go for it, champ.
Maybe the fathers muslim friends did say that the father needs to sheed some blood from her daughter.But exactly where did it say that they have to kill her?
I though he would at least take her virginity and not kill her.
Anyway those muslim friends maybe made some threats to him,anyone thought of that??
No, because this is Sankaku Complex.
So killing is okay in his beliefs but not skirts -_-
It was the only reasonable thing to do...
You sir, need a great big truck rammed right through you. :)
This is AWESOME.
Just hope other sluts are kept in line by this selfless fathers act.
Go away trolls, there's no food for you here.
well I as a muslim,this is outrageous to kill her own daughter. yes you can wear the miniskirt but just wear a jeans to make it more 'fashionable' rather than exposing your legs. I feel sorry for her...
fail, she should be able to wear whatever she wants.
Do you even know what freedom actually mean?
well, this is one punishment she will never forget... wait... she can't remember anymore... :( GJ Dad...!
Are you kidding me?
Ugh, Abrahamic religion is always such epic fail.
"muslim father killed his daughter"
random guy: fuck muslim!
some muslim: not all muslims do this!
"christian father killed his daughter"
random guy: fuck christian!
some christian: not all christians do this!
"jewish father killed his daughter"
random guy: fuck jewish!
some jew: not all jews do this!
Now I wonder why the writer had to put the line "A Muslim man" and "(Muslim) former Soviet Republic"... why emphasize the term Muslim?
Oh, what a bad framing. It is anywhere though.
Here ya go Mr. deathlock. Here's a Real reason to emphasize the 'muslim'.
Get it now?
Because the father is Muslim and Islam sucks if you are female.
The link I posted has the name and the RELIGION of the father. Check it out.
I beg to differ.
Only conservative + Islam does suck. We still got plenty of liberals here.
Maybe because if it wasn't for the harsh mulsim traditions the girl barely cared about, she'd still be alive?
Go to Iran or Saudi Arabia and hang out in Skirt. You'll see what happens.
Conservative + Islam is never good anyway.
go to morroco or egypt and hang out with a mini skirt no one will care
Only way for the bitch to learn who is the boss
Well a few weeks ago a man in Egypt beheaded his daughter because she was hanging out with a boy.
It might not "because" they are muslim, but sorry to say that, most of the time only muslim people kill people of their family because of such things.
Try to prove me wrong.
Bit soon but hey, why the hell not?
Welcome to ragheadistan!
Very true. Fred Phelps's atheist son may be completely estranged from his father, but one thing I can say is that he's definitely alive.
religion is the root of all evil.
will the result be any different is she wearing a buruma instead?
Sankaku should be necessity material for doujin artist
she shouldn't have worn the miniskirt.
Yaher! Naughty naughty eirabe lady! Shouldve been wearing a potatoe sack over her to make er' more preasentallbe!!
Nastee durtee ceedivell with dhem therr heer skeerts!!!
I understand your rage, but this person was obviously trolling, as was the person below...
There are so many girls in russia that wear mini skirts... That one father must be really prude.
At times like this I'm glad I was born in Hungary and turned out to be an ateist...> >
But ppl, don't blame Islam like it's the only religion where extremists are killing/raping children/women...
Christians do the same...
The only difference is that Christianity has a bigger budget for marketing...
And this is no offense against FAITH it's an offense againts RELIGION ( which is an institution grounded by humans not gods )
Poor girl. :(
...er...so in this father's mind killing someone is better then a girl wearing a miniskirt?
That guy is such a pussy. If he was really disgusted with it, why didn't he confront her in a civil matter? SHE IS YOUR FUCKING DAUGHTER FOR FUCK'S SAKE. But, no, he had to be a little twat and pay people so he wouldn't have to deal with her personally.
100k RUB is now barely $3k. Inflation.
ALSO please note that this was a Muslim immigrant, not a Russian. Crap like this happens everywhere where you can find ultraconservative psychos, and Russia hasn't got shit all to do with it!
Islam: the cancer killing the freaking world
isnt that kind of cheap? 4K to get someone whacked? (although he did get caught in the end)
>.> What an epic waste of money and female human life. Oh, and its wrong.
for $4,140 he should have done it himself....Damn!
no reap? bitch never learned her lesson before dying.
There was a similar incident involving one of the harry potter casts because her father thought she was too westernized =/ its kind of sad...religious and cultural views should never compete against parental love.
i think it is not a bout Islam it is more about a man honer it is vary deadly over their to see his daughter acting like bitch he wold kill her before she do so
Um wow, daughter was studying medicine, she wears a mini skirt, father pissed by mini skirt, hires hitmen to kill her, I guess talking to her is just too insane
Good Parenting in Russia.
Gee thanks, religion!
This is why we can't have nice things.
Indeed xD
But don't say "thanks, religion", say, "thanks, stupid people" xD
I'm no fan of religion, but in this case I think Aiko Goddess is right. Seems it's not religion thats the cause of this: if anything, it seems like nationalism is the motive.
I wonder how the father reconciles his love of his country (to the point of executing his own daughter for disrespecting its traditions) with his reasons for leaving it?