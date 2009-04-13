“Pokkera” Renders All Previous Dakimakura Obsolete
A new dakimakura design for the ronery threatens to render all previous dakimakura obsolete: the new “Pokkera” design of dakimakura (the huggable pillow as opposed to the cover) incorporates a variety of new features, and more importantly one of the first covers is the charming and pantsu exposing Nono, of Yotsunoha, above.
The main feature is the addition of a slim waist and more realistic shape to the pillow, but the design also features mysterious “pockets”…
The pockets themselves are apparently for putting “aroma goods, idol voice recordings (sold separately), bed warmers, etc.” in. Idol covers are also available…
Otaku will doubtless only care if the pillow can mount an ona-hole, which looks unlikely given the placement of the “pockets”, so it seems an opportunity has been missed.
Conveniently, the odd shape means an increase in price for the cover (to ¥13,000), and of course the purchase of special pillows for use with the cover (which are also in the region of ¥13,000)…
Additional accessories not included.
You can pre-order loli Nono now; she becomes available in May.
Many others look set to become available:
You can order them here.
You know you can buy dakimakura covers with onaholes in them, i've seen ones with as many as 7..
You gotta tell me where, I haven't seen any
hmm the shape kind of looks like a surfboard
New design, price increase. Finally a stimulus plan I can get behind, or on top of...
It's all part of the master plan: http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2009/04/10/rozen-aso-otaku-tourism-will-save-japan/
hmm....I've never fucked a pillow. would any of you recomend it?
No. But only because you probably don't have a vagina.
i wonder how you clean out those 'pockets'
Yes Ive got a paypal account so i can order them :D
Yet I have no money in it nor in my bank account D:
But you're a 'Nee-san'. D:
Tsumugi approves.
Nee-sans get ronery too.
I wonder why is Yotsunoha's Nono so popular? Did I miss anything when the game first came out?
Nono is popular since she's for once the main char you will end up with is a LOLI.
do want,,
but, what for?
God she is so delicious. They should have the "pockets" located in certain places though. Certain obvious places.
Nono. <3
Swear to God if I had the money I'd move to Japan, get in contact with tenga and ona-hole companies and create some huggable pillow for Otakus to have fun with.
If I'm not mistaken, the main issue is to make the mix in a way that "insertion" is not completely impossible due to the pillow's softness.
And then, I'd put a good price in it... not as cheap as a normal dakimakura, not as expensive as a candy girl.
And I'd sell millions and own Nintendo or something.
I don't know what the hell happened on the post before this
Not as cheap as a normal dakimakura? I mean 100 dls for a freaking cover is not exactly cheap, besides I think the idea was already taken http://wackyoutlet.com/love_dolls/japanese_anime_mekosuji_love_pillow.html
Not as cheap as a normal dakimakura? I mean 100 dls for a freaking cover is not exactly cheap, besides I think the idea was already taken m http://www.sextoysjapan.com/item/ everyone is gonna m http://www.sextoysjapan.com/item/ Mekosuji-chan.htm R
Found another eroge, I've got to play, thanks.
next thing you know, Artefact is gonna post that some dumbass got his johnson stuck in the hole and colled an waambulance cuz he's to scared he might be reported as "the guy that got stuck and chopped off his peter" as opposed to just removing it. but oh, he prolly can't remove seams.. LOL
I'd just buy a doll like this, a lot more practical for the purpose that everyone is gonna give them http://www.sextoysjapan.com/item/Mekosuji-chan.html
so ¥13,000 for a single pillow.
in american dollars it is almost $2000.
seems legit, order me a dozen.
i do not need to pay rent, buy food, make my car payment, etc.
if i could not control my sexual urges why not just rent a hooker ?
2000 bucks for a cold pillow that will never fuck you seems a poor way to spend money.
This "Pokkera" sounds interesting especially with the "option slots"
Nono!! @_@ I fell in love with her ever since the Yotsunoha OVAs came out last year. Just a shame this new pillow is so damn expensive. At least I already own an amazing figure of her:
http://www.1999.co.jp/10070788
LOLI!!!!!!!!!
I'm intrigued by the design. I wonder how much better it is than the usual dakimakura.
I don't like them.
I'm not fond of dakimakura that don't have the full image of the girl on them... they're missing feet, knees, and things of that sort, and that's a turn-off to me.
Though, the style of it would be easier to cuddle up with at night.
RETARDED
Sorry for being off topic but is it safe to order from hobby search to Sweden(Europe) anyone knows? Just want to be on the safe side ^^
Förmodligen inte, om du syftar på lolis.
"Probably not, if you are referring to lolis."
Google translation is more useful, than I tought.
Foot-Vagina!!!
Head-Vaginas!!!
4-Vaginas!!!
Someone should add one more section to the site hat's menu titled "ronery"
it's labelled H
Ronery. Sadly, it's one of my favorite tags.
Fail! I always thought of the old pillows as 'Pillows' now we have pillows with 'Pockets'- lol. Why not just put a silly pouch in the 'strategic location' and make it water-proof and put a battery operated 'warmer' for the pouch boom! 'Boom goes the Dynamite'. Why fuck around with pockets? The voice recordings is a novel idea.
Next you'll see Billy Mays (or the Sham-WoW guy) do commericals for these in Japan- lol. It's a fuckin' Pillow! goto a strip club!
What the Playboy said.
I don't want to imagine myself humping a pillow with a girl's picture on it. ..
...
Even if it's that damn hot. ...
Price- do not want ><;
Just wait for the Chinese copies with the holes in the right places and half the price.
rofl
Yotsunoha <3
loli time...
wth!! why that pillow got hole...
mysterious pocket... mmm... what is that purpose~~
won't fit....... for me...
Another way to steal otakus money,good old japun.
Oh man if they make a series of these for the K-On! characters... well, good-bye bank account.
I blew my money on a new set of headphones.
Great......
T_T
Oh yeaa...
Just wait... it'll happen...
I am very much reminded of a Tsumugi/Mio futarape fanfic I just read...
DO WANT!
YHBT
WHERE D:
Where was this?
WHERE?!?!?!
agreed
good bye bank account!
hahahahahha...
youre right.,..
o me want
MIO
I'll soo buy one if they have it.
Not to mention any "extra goods" for the 'msterious pockets" lol XD
I have but one thing to say.
Well Mr. Franklin, time for you to say bye-bye.
Mio in Yoko outfit plz. I'd pay for that.