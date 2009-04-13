“Pokkera” Renders All Previous Dakimakura Obsolete

A new dakimakura design for the ronery threatens to render all previous dakimakura obsolete: the new “Pokkera” design of dakimakura (the huggable pillow as opposed to the cover) incorporates a variety of new features, and more importantly one of the first covers is the charming and pantsu exposing Nono, of Yotsunoha, above.

The main feature is the addition of a slim waist and more realistic shape to the pillow, but the design also features mysterious “pockets”…

The pockets themselves are apparently for putting “aroma goods, idol voice recordings (sold separately), bed warmers, etc.” in. Idol covers are also available…

Otaku will doubtless only care if the pillow can mount an ona-hole, which looks unlikely given the placement of the “pockets”, so it seems an opportunity has been missed.

Conveniently, the odd shape means an increase in price for the cover (to ¥13,000), and of course the purchase of special pillows for use with the cover (which are also in the region of ¥13,000)…

Additional accessories not included.

You can pre-order loli Nono now; she becomes available in May.

Many others look set to become available:













You can order them here.