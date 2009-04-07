Japanese Women Want It Hard
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Apr 7, 2009 01:02 JST
- Tags: Marketing, Medical, Relationships, Statistics, Technology, Viagra
A recent sexological survey of Japanese women reveals just what they want in terms of a man’s penis; hardness trumps length and girth by a considerable margin.
The survey, “For a Better Sex Life”, was conducted with scientific rigour by the Urology Department at Toho University’s medical faculty, covering over 5,000 female participants, with the objective of better probing sexual satisfaction amongst women, with firm stress on the importance of hardness.
They found that 40% of women felt “hardness” the most important factor in appraising a man’s penis, followed by a positively flaccid 18% for “thickness” and 17% for “length.”
When it came to “getting it up quickly”, a patient 84% would in fact rather their partner display “staying power.”
The survey also delved into areas of intimacy: to the multiple choice question “What is your favoured atmosphere for having sex?”, the most popular preference proved to be “an atmosphere of kindness and affection expressed by words and deeds” (17%), followed by “Not one-sided” (14%), as well as a setting “with mood” and “where I can speak up”, both with 12%.
Men may be surprised to hear that concerns over technique and performance ranked only 12th, with 3%, whilst Japanese women are apparently forgiving of performance problems: coming in at 18th, only 0.2% admitted to caring about premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. 0.4% actually wanted “to get it over with quickly.”
Regarding the deeply felt concerns over hardness, the researcher draws attention to the American developed “Erection Hardness Scale”, unsurprisingly enough a rating system for the hardness of a man’s member.
The 5 level scale extends from 0 to 4, with 1 being likened to “jelly”, 2 to “orange”, 3 to “grapefruit”, and 4 to “apple.” Jelly and orange are signs of erectile dysfunction, whilst even grapefruit may prove a sign of the disorder if a man or his partner expresses dissatisfaction.
Conveniently, this means any couple with an unsatisfied partner and a hardness less than “apple” will be able to be diagnosed with Erectile Dysfunction, and so receive medication, likely in the form of highly effective blockbuster anti-impotence drug Viagra…
Via ZakZak.
And of course, is this the same cross section of Japanese women who want their men to also have 10 million yen salaries, and also be firm and decisive?
I'll file this with the books on unicorns, honest politicians, and such.
Hey so which part should be as hard as an apple, those are pretty solid and it's pretty much impossible for the tip anyway.
I'm guessing I'm somewhere between grapefruits and apples avaragely.
Go apple!
Bwuahahahahaha!
It's time we Americans traveled to Japan for their sexual needs. Especially you African-Americans in America, the Japanese women would love to get you in bed.
LOL!
There are plenty of fat, ugly Americans already in Japan who are way ahead of you... Possibly it has something to do with unpopularity in their own country?
lol some of those Ugly Americans as you say pack some meat!!
so what we need to get those girls' heart is just hardness eh?
khukhukhu
And money.
got news for you faggots, by working out you can improve the flow of blood in your veins, this makes it possible to increase the hardness of your member exponentially.
I know this is off topic, but what is that image from?
AHahah boy japanese don't satisfy their desires .
would the scale of zero be unable to erect at all??
Thank you, this article improved my confidence!
I have a medium size penis, I used to worry if it's too small to give women the pleasure they wanted but after reading this article I think I might as well have a chance to be a successful Husband & Father =]
If I'm not misunderstood, women don't care much about how long nor how big the size is but they care about how long can u hold the erection of the penis before ejaculation xD
Btw, I'm single and open, my ASL is 21/M/HK
>Toho University
Where do I sign up? I need them to teach me the way to beat Utsuho on Lunatic T_T
for all the jokes being banded about....the majority of men in the world believe that size is king and many have issues with the size of theirs but this article is spot on in terms of what actually makes a good penis in terms of sex - hardness! i can vouch for this...mine is not long at all...probably less than average in the west but its apple hard and stays like that all during sex AND (heres where some people get it wrong) the secondary plus point is that i can get it hard again pretty quick...ready for round 2 (its not about staying hard after you come as its abit of a turn-off for women and freaking dodgy in terms on breaking a condom!)
bit of advice...women love a hard penis in the cow girl position.....never fails
The survey also delved into areas of intimacy “What is your favoured atmosphere for having sex?”,
“where I can speak up” = no fellatio then?
sh*t, am getting a hard on while reading this article. I'm so interested with jap-women. :D
This is a sex friend isn't it?
O.O I think so...
Japanese women are so sensible, not like ours.
perfect take from Ur Guide To Japanese Girlfriend.
Is it even possible to get as hard as an apple? Apples are hard you know. And the consistency of an erected dick is totally not the same as any of those fruits, and not really comparable.
Your just thinking too much because your dick is like jello.
I can definitely back the hardness vote. When you're tight, size doesn't matter much. But it's hard to do it with one that doesn't get stiff enough, since he has to j-j-jam it in. Adequate blood flow is key, I think. On a related note, condoms suck.
As for atmosphere, I'm terribly shy about being exposed, so one where I'm very comfortable is best. And it seems the more we talk, the more it ruins the mood, so less of that would be good. I'd like to be able to do it without giggling for once.
I could rape a rock!
over 9000 hardness ftw
You'd b happily screwing diamonds soon ^___^
ftw indeed
That's why hard plastic penis sales up, bcoz it stay hard forever ......
Man always think Bigger can give female full tank feelings..but may be we are wrong....
Thank god for youth... Viagra freaks the hell out of me. But not as much as that freaking apple and oranges thing. Hell, i wouldn't think "members" are bout the same firmness as jelly even at the worst of times.
Well that's the first time I can say "I'm the proud owner of an Apple!"
lold
Wonder how popular the Apple iPole [http://www.bbspot.com/News/2000/7/new_macs.html] would be with the japanese ladies ;)
haha good one CC
Do Japanese women even have sex anymore?
Only with male hosts. And I doubt they are usually very hard given the obscene amounts of alcohol they have to drink. Maybe that's why so many women are concerned about hardness...
"The 5 level scale extends from 0 to 4, with 1 being likened to “jelly”, 2 to “orange”, 3 to “grapefruit”, and 4 to “apple.” Jelly and orange are signs of erectile dysfunction, whilst even grapefruit may prove a sign of the disorder if a man or his partner expresses dissatisfaction."
No wood comparison?
it's reserved for "special" Species..
Hah! I got high confidence that my people has the hardest of them all other races, that includes ME weheheh ;p
Thats why i said it a million time; one shouldnt be gentle with a girl in the first place.
Later on she'll complain to put your back into it!
I thought the general rule of thumb was that if you were with someone nervous, you should start gentle and the more aroused she gets the rougher you can be. If you're with a girl who's almost tearing your clothes off and almost shagging you against a wall, being as rough would probably be the more intelligent choice.
ba-da-bing, ba-da-bang, ba-da-boom!
Talk about surprising results for japanese women.
wow what a survey. is it not common sense that a hard penis once erected is a healthy penis, reminds me of the sex show i am watching in the UK lately.
I know, what a pointless survey.
Boys, don't you know that a hard penis is a great turn on for women? If you don't, it's time to go outside and mingle with more ladies.
can hear mens saying "oh my gah"
.....So American porn is a big no no to Japanese ladys?
american porn is like watching ice melt
Actually it's more like watching mud dry.
Sex Friend Pic caught my attention.
My First Hentai. Hayase is mai slut waifu
not my first, but my favourite :)
Sex Friend was my first too. O_o
Gonna be mine too
Mine too :3
So I'm really the only one who started on New/Shin Angel? :(
EP 4 and the one with the golden shower ghost FTW. Still hot.
lol speaking of old shit...twin dolls,the first bible black,can can bunnies and tokio private police for me....
Mine too...
Dang, I feel old. La Blue Girl was mine. And I saw that when it could be considered new.