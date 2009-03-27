The Madness of Kentaro Miura

Berserk mangaka Kentaro Miura has given up manga in order to become a full-time Nico-maniac, with his days spent watching Idolmaster MADs and typing in insightful strings of “www”.

Lately he has even taken to interfering with the work of uninfected mangaka, attempting to turn them by way of classes held at his home.

His long-time friend and fellow mangaka Kouji Mori (who recently completed his long-running “Holy Land” manga and so is especially vulnerable) reports being subjected to just such an attempt, a two hour course on the secrets of NicoNico Idolmaster videos.

Fans are exasperatedly asking that Miura return to completing his magnum opus, though his symptoms do not appear to be in remission…

