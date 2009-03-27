The Madness of Kentaro Miura

RSSChannel

Berserk mangaka Kentaro Miura has given up manga in order to become a full-time Nico-maniac, with his days spent watching Idolmaster MADs and typing in insightful strings of “www”.

Lately he has even taken to interfering with the work of uninfected mangaka, attempting to turn them by way of classes held at his home.

His long-time friend and fellow mangaka Kouji Mori (who recently completed his long-running “Holy Land” manga and so is especially vulnerable) reports being subjected to just such an attempt, a two hour course on the secrets of NicoNico Idolmaster videos.

Fans are exasperatedly asking that Miura return to completing his magnum opus, though his symptoms do not appear to be in remission…

The good source.



    Avatar of Hiddenshade
    Comment by Hiddenshade
    11:29 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW

    There is time to draw and to enjoy the Idolmaster MADs.
    The Lack of organization makes that his undeniable talent go to waste.

    FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF

    Reply to Hiddenshade
    Comment by Oneiros
    12:25 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    At the rate this is going, Berserk is going to be Robert Jordan'ed. Well... Miura is still in his early 40's, but you never know...

    Reply to Oneiros
    Avatar of NitWit005
    Comment by NitWit005
    14:26 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ease up guys. He's tired of sitting down and drawing pictures of a huge muscular guy cutting people in half and wants to make videos of hot teenagers instead. It's an understandable urge.

    He'll get tired of the squeaky voices and come back...

    Reply to NitWit005
    Avatar of KLoWn
    Comment by KLoWn
    14:14 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck that Idolmaster bullshit, start drawing Berserk again!

    Reply to KLoWn
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:13 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...the hell..
    Just start drawing Berserk again already...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by kenjiharima
    12:53 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Berserk will be MOE when it returns to publication after his addiction to IdolMaster.

    Reply to kenjiharima
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:24 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wasn't Nico nosediving in profits and shit only half a year ago? Whatever happened to that, is Miura putting all of his mangaka earnings into keeping it afloat?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by N.R.
    09:58 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hate these wwww strings. Nico should put some kind of anti spam filter that remove those from videos.

    Reply to N.R.
    Comment by KonW
    11:36 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    then how about filter all the "LOL"?
    lol

    Reply to KonW
    Comment by Ailyth
    10:59 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

    Reply to Ailyth
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:26 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I(and 75% of the Nico population) hate all gaijin languages.

    Nico should start filtering and restricting all gaijin access to prevent that filth from corrupting our sacred ground.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:58 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love nico. I learnt Japanese to become a better weeboo.

    Can I come in?

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:22 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of motaku96
    Comment by motaku96
    07:41 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's cool when the creators can act just as crazed as their fans.

    Reply to motaku96
    Avatar of acesofthesky
    Comment by Ace
    22:13 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Creators are fans of other creators too, somehow.

    Macross series creator was a fan of Gundam, if I'm not mistaken.

    Reply to Ace
    Comment by yuriy
    09:14 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FUCK IT ALL, >HOW COULD YOU<, MY LIFE IS O-V-E-R!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BERSERK WAS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOOD AND YOU HAD TO STOP?!!?!?!?! fuck... well im going to be depressed for a while now....

    Reply to yuriy
    Comment by Rincewind
    22:07 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ¡You are in despair!
    ¡The madness of Kentaro Miura has left you in despair!

    Reply to Rincewind
    Avatar of Aardbark
    Comment by Aardy
    14:58 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Poor berserk. I guess its going to take even longer for it to get made and then translated so I can acualy read it.

    Me I dont understand the attraction to the whole Idolmaster thing. I mean, I love hentai and stuff, but I dont quit my job to watch it. Those mad things are just pure annoying. And the wwwww stuff is like you just fell asleep at the keybord. I know what it means, but still.

    From what it sounds like, the guy just needs to get laid. Then he can go back to work happy.

    Reply to Aardy
    Comment by Mei_mei
    02:10 30/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hey, the source above is not reliable enough. Guys, don't hate Kentaro Miura or Berserk cuz some sick guys try to make some kind of IdolMaster more popular.
    I need the genuine info or your guys sick!!!

    Reply to Mei_mei
    Comment by Qliphoth
    12:14 18/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What the FUCK is THIS shit?

    You mutha fcuaks better be kidding man, I been reading Berserk for years now. I read in some old interviews that he took alot of things he'd see happening in real life and put them in his work, and after reading Berserk about 20x, and the madness going on in the world, maybe Kentaro is tried of sending messages to people to wake the fuck up already...I mean Griffith is running Your country too probably, I know he's running the USA right now.........it's all a metaphor people....a big metaphor...

    Reply to Qliphoth
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:44 28/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUUUCK FUCK THIS SHIT FUUUUCK MIURA

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:12 14/04/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am live in Thailand , I'm Very Disappioyment becauce love BERSERK I dont see Kentaro Miura no have responsibility ... however i love BERSERK

    ธันยธร

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by BuggyBY
    07:34 28/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This gives me the mental image of a predatory Miura luring unsuspecting fellow artists into his home, then locking the front door from the inside and pocketing the key until his hostaguests have finished listening to the complete Gospel of Nico and posted their own first string of "w"s to at least twenty different MADs.

    Reply to BuggyBY
    Comment by rockbottom
    15:50 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You guys are over-reacting. He didn't say he QUIT Berzerk, he's just taking a BREAK. If it's not Nico and idolmasters then it'll be something else. If he chooses not to come back then that's his choice. But if he does something he no longer enjoys you guys are just gonna end up with shit to read and that'd be fine with you?

    I do work similar to what mangaka do but the thing is ideas don't just pop into your head on a scheduled basis but your publishing do. Generally you try to outline things far enough in advance that you can work stuff out in the meantime but if you're at this for 20+ years it's gonna just get harder and more tiring. Cut him some slack you spoiled brats.

    Reply to rockbottom
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:42 28/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    fuck you
    we are selfish

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of K
    Comment by K
    23:35 28/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    so does he -_-;

    it's a matter of who needs whom, when he first debuted, he prolly appreciated the fans so much coz he need em, after 20 years, he'll get bored eventually and feels like this manga is a work, not the kind of feeling "I want to deliver the best I could for the fans", it's changed to "that's it, I've got enough of berserk right now, time to wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww"

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:46 18/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    > You guys are over-reacting. He didn't say he QUIT Berzerk, he's just taking a BREAK.

    uh, what part of "Berserk mangaka Kentaro Miura has given up manga" did you miss?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:25 28/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    But he only released two volumes a year, that's about 440 pages.
    Don't get me wrong, being a mangaka seems like tough work but it's not like he was working as hard as the newer, struggling artists. It seems to me that he's taking his fanbase for granted.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:00 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCKING MOONTUBE
    GIVE MIURA BACK

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Tomnuki
    15:22 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ww

    Reply to Tomnuki
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:04 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    wwwwwwwwwwwwwww

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Lord Fortengard
    21:28 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Goddamnit this isn`t funny. He`s going to die before he finishes Berserk at this rate.

    Reply to Lord Fortengard
    Comment by JustPassing
    00:09 28/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is madness.......unbelievable

    I consider BERSERK as a world class comic

    maybe he needs a "vacation".. that turned to be this fondness of this -Idolm@ster-

    3 months from now, he'll be back with w whole different personality...

    Kentaro 'MOE'ra

    this is ssick

    Reply to JustPassing
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:46 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Moe is one part of the Holy Trinity. It has and always will be there, existing since the dawn of time, in various forms and cultures.

    Even great men succumb to its eternal mysterious.

    "...his days spent watching Idolmaster MADs and typing in insightful strings of “www”."

    Nice.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:50 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What does wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww even mean anyway?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:03 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think something like a japanese equivalent of "lol"

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by SaruDa
    02:04 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's stupid Japanese netslang, basically equivalent to lol (or lolololololololololol, as the case may be). The w is for 笑う(warau), to laugh.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:51 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    WTF are you even doing here at Sankaku if you don't even know what wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww means?

    Comment by Tsunande
    07:14 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh whoops, now we know it, too late

    Avatar of CS
    Comment by CS
    03:29 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I almost said 'having a life', but then I realized where I was and how much time I spend grabbing the channel images off the corner there.

    I'll settle for 'not completely inundated with foreign-internet-subculture minutia', I guess.

    It's neat to learn the origin, though.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:50 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shame when such talented people waste their lives on crap like that.
    Shows a real lack of professionalism that he can stall his publications on a whim...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by BCS
    02:21 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, fuck you, buddy.

    Reply to BCS
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    02:07 27/03/2009 # ! Light

    I am disappointed too, being a huge fan of Berserk. However, he has been working at it for decades, and he is after all an artist as well as a professional. Thus this sort of thing is not entirely unexpected.

    Reply to Artefact
    Comment by MMM
    01:44 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    apparently, Guts can survive the esclips, fight against apolocyse, strugge again fate BUT he is powerless before the mighty of MOE. =.=

    Reply to MMM
    Comment by ManaYagami
    02:45 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Guts is crying on his corner, again.

    Reply to ManaYagami
    Avatar of Exia
    Comment by Exia
    01:38 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Moe is strong with this one.

    Reply to Exia
    Avatar of Muzaffar
    Comment by Muzaffar
    02:31 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I see what you did there

    Reply to Muzaffar
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:28 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I find your lack of gar disturbing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by novalisk
    01:35 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    well, at least he's being insightful!
    wwwwwwwwwwwwwww_<

    Reply to novalisk
    Comment by wit
    01:38 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Idolmaster, what won't you ruin.

    Reply to wit
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:19 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i cant blame him, drawing muscular half naked guy for 25 year sure take a toll in his sanity...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:09 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bullshit. There's so much T&A in the form of massive orgies and orgy-rapes and the like in Berserk that that excuse is invalid.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anon
    06:41 27/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't forget the roris.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:15 28/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Schierke was the only rori as of recently
    need moar

    Reply to this comment





