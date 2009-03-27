The Madness of Kentaro Miura
- Date: Mar 27, 2009 00:42 JST
- Tags: Berserk, IdolM@ster, Kentaro Miura, Kouji Mori, NicoNico Douga, Otaku
Berserk mangaka Kentaro Miura has given up manga in order to become a full-time Nico-maniac, with his days spent watching Idolmaster MADs and typing in insightful strings of “www”.
Lately he has even taken to interfering with the work of uninfected mangaka, attempting to turn them by way of classes held at his home.
His long-time friend and fellow mangaka Kouji Mori (who recently completed his long-running “Holy Land” manga and so is especially vulnerable) reports being subjected to just such an attempt, a two hour course on the secrets of NicoNico Idolmaster videos.
Fans are exasperatedly asking that Miura return to completing his magnum opus, though his symptoms do not appear to be in remission…
There is time to draw and to enjoy the Idolmaster MADs.
The Lack of organization makes that his undeniable talent go to waste.
At the rate this is going, Berserk is going to be Robert Jordan'ed. Well... Miura is still in his early 40's, but you never know...
Ease up guys. He's tired of sitting down and drawing pictures of a huge muscular guy cutting people in half and wants to make videos of hot teenagers instead. It's an understandable urge.
He'll get tired of the squeaky voices and come back...
Fuck that Idolmaster bullshit, start drawing Berserk again!
...the hell..
Just start drawing Berserk again already...
Berserk will be MOE when it returns to publication after his addiction to IdolMaster.
Wasn't Nico nosediving in profits and shit only half a year ago? Whatever happened to that, is Miura putting all of his mangaka earnings into keeping it afloat?
I hate these wwww strings. Nico should put some kind of anti spam filter that remove those from videos.
then how about filter all the "LOL"?
I(and 75% of the Nico population) hate all gaijin languages.
Nico should start filtering and restricting all gaijin access to prevent that filth from corrupting our sacred ground.
I love nico. I learnt Japanese to become a better weeboo.
Can I come in?
It's cool when the creators can act just as crazed as their fans.
Creators are fans of other creators too, somehow.
Macross series creator was a fan of Gundam, if I'm not mistaken.
NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FUCK IT ALL, >HOW COULD YOU<, MY LIFE IS O-V-E-R!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BERSERK WAS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOOD AND YOU HAD TO STOP?!!?!?!?! fuck... well im going to be depressed for a while now....
¡You are in despair!
¡The madness of Kentaro Miura has left you in despair!
Poor berserk. I guess its going to take even longer for it to get made and then translated so I can acualy read it.
Me I dont understand the attraction to the whole Idolmaster thing. I mean, I love hentai and stuff, but I dont quit my job to watch it. Those mad things are just pure annoying. And the wwwww stuff is like you just fell asleep at the keybord. I know what it means, but still.
From what it sounds like, the guy just needs to get laid. Then he can go back to work happy.
Hey, the source above is not reliable enough. Guys, don't hate Kentaro Miura or Berserk cuz some sick guys try to make some kind of IdolMaster more popular.
I need the genuine info or your guys sick!!!
What the FUCK is THIS shit?
You mutha fcuaks better be kidding man, I been reading Berserk for years now. I read in some old interviews that he took alot of things he'd see happening in real life and put them in his work, and after reading Berserk about 20x, and the madness going on in the world, maybe Kentaro is tried of sending messages to people to wake the fuck up already...I mean Griffith is running Your country too probably, I know he's running the USA right now.........it's all a metaphor people....a big metaphor...
FUUUCK FUCK THIS SHIT FUUUUCK MIURA
I am live in Thailand , I'm Very Disappioyment becauce love BERSERK I dont see Kentaro Miura no have responsibility ... however i love BERSERK
ธันยธร
This gives me the mental image of a predatory Miura luring unsuspecting fellow artists into his home, then locking the front door from the inside and pocketing the key until his hostaguests have finished listening to the complete Gospel of Nico and posted their own first string of "w"s to at least twenty different MADs.
You guys are over-reacting. He didn't say he QUIT Berzerk, he's just taking a BREAK. If it's not Nico and idolmasters then it'll be something else. If he chooses not to come back then that's his choice. But if he does something he no longer enjoys you guys are just gonna end up with shit to read and that'd be fine with you?
I do work similar to what mangaka do but the thing is ideas don't just pop into your head on a scheduled basis but your publishing do. Generally you try to outline things far enough in advance that you can work stuff out in the meantime but if you're at this for 20+ years it's gonna just get harder and more tiring. Cut him some slack you spoiled brats.
fuck you
we are selfish
so does he -_-;
it's a matter of who needs whom, when he first debuted, he prolly appreciated the fans so much coz he need em, after 20 years, he'll get bored eventually and feels like this manga is a work, not the kind of feeling "I want to deliver the best I could for the fans", it's changed to "that's it, I've got enough of berserk right now, time to wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww"
> You guys are over-reacting. He didn't say he QUIT Berzerk, he's just taking a BREAK.
uh, what part of "Berserk mangaka Kentaro Miura has given up manga" did you miss?
But he only released two volumes a year, that's about 440 pages.
Don't get me wrong, being a mangaka seems like tough work but it's not like he was working as hard as the newer, struggling artists. It seems to me that he's taking his fanbase for granted.
FUCKING MOONTUBE
GIVE MIURA BACK
Goddamnit this isn`t funny. He`s going to die before he finishes Berserk at this rate.
This is madness.......unbelievable
I consider BERSERK as a world class comic
maybe he needs a "vacation".. that turned to be this fondness of this -Idolm@ster-
3 months from now, he'll be back with w whole different personality...
Kentaro 'MOE'ra
this is ssick
Moe is one part of the Holy Trinity. It has and always will be there, existing since the dawn of time, in various forms and cultures.
Even great men succumb to its eternal mysterious.
"...his days spent watching Idolmaster MADs and typing in insightful strings of “www”."
Nice.
What does wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww even mean anyway?
I think something like a japanese equivalent of "lol"
It's stupid Japanese netslang, basically equivalent to lol (or lolololololololololol, as the case may be). The w is for 笑う(warau), to laugh.
WTF are you even doing here at Sankaku if you don't even know what wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww means?
oh whoops, now we know it, too late
I almost said 'having a life', but then I realized where I was and how much time I spend grabbing the channel images off the corner there.
I'll settle for 'not completely inundated with foreign-internet-subculture minutia', I guess.
It's neat to learn the origin, though.
Shame when such talented people waste their lives on crap like that.
Shows a real lack of professionalism that he can stall his publications on a whim...
Oh, fuck you, buddy.
I am disappointed too, being a huge fan of Berserk. However, he has been working at it for decades, and he is after all an artist as well as a professional. Thus this sort of thing is not entirely unexpected.
apparently, Guts can survive the esclips, fight against apolocyse, strugge again fate BUT he is powerless before the mighty of MOE. =.=
Guts is crying on his corner, again.
The Moe is strong with this one.
I see what you did there
I find your lack of gar disturbing.
well, at least he's being insightful!
Idolmaster, what won't you ruin.
i cant blame him, drawing muscular half naked guy for 25 year sure take a toll in his sanity...
Bullshit. There's so much T&A in the form of massive orgies and orgy-rapes and the like in Berserk that that excuse is invalid.
Don't forget the roris.
Schierke was the only rori as of recently
