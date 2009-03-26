Astronaut Tests Stink-Free Space Pantsu
Wakata Koichi, the first Japanese astronaut to live aboard the International Space Station, has been given a vital (though somewhat unusual) assignment: testing of new odor-free briefs.
The new underwear, called J-ware, are designed to kill bacteria, absorb water, insulate the body and dry quickly. The briefs also resist fire and static, which are important qualities in an enclosed space station.
Most importantly however, the new underwear can be worn up to a week. In initial testing, J-ware remained dry and stink-free even after a vigorous workout.
The new underwear could be huge boon for the International Space Station, say Japanese officials.
By adopting J-ware, the astronauts living aboard the station could vastly cut storage costs and clothing shipments without endangering themselves to health risks caused by bad hygiene. The space station has no laundry facilities.
Japanese officials plan to make the clothes available to NASA and its other space station partners once development is complete.
They also plan to introduce a commercial line, which will make stink-free clothing available for civilians (and doubtless to the general military).
Via DailyTech.
Aww but removing the stink from pantsu almost makes stealing used pantsu not for it D:
I'll never cease to be amazed at where you guys get these pictures. Where the hell do they come from?
in B4 'the internet'
I can understand the 'Japan' tag on this post, but I propose we use the 'interstellar' tag as well.
Agreed!
im amazed. just how do you guys always happen to find the perfect picture to go with the story... *salute*
Actually I would have chosen the diaper suit from Planetes over this.
Artefact picked this one. And always, he has superior taste when choosing pictures.
I actually saw this on TV in the news. The idea is very clever. However I doubt the military will use them since soldiers don't get wet only from sweat. They usually get wet and stinky from crawling in mud and oiling their weapons too. Take it from someone who knows.
hmm resist fire eh?
Very interesting, I think I shall conduct some research! Science has done it again!
NASA 1-Week Underwear Test:
1. Check for Skid Marks. With magnifying glass.
2. DEEEEP sniff test. Mandatory for EVERY crewman.
3. Throw it against a wall. Hard.
I wonder if that astronaut ever figured he'd be sent on a mission to soil his underwear....
ROFL. The pic for the post is epic. Mobile suit toilet. Whoever chooses the pics for Sankaku posts is a true guru.
Hate to see what that suit uses as ammo for its weapons.
Ha! I didn't even notice until you mentioned it!
I just saw ManSwers other day talking about silver(yes metal) underwear, (mirco thrived or w/e..
But its last for up to 3-6 months oder free.
I think Japans alittle behind. >_>
Silver fights bactirea and other things....
First a pen and now this? What will they think of next...
Just for geekiness: Anything that can carry "downmass" away from the station is pressed into service to do just that, including passenger craft such as the Shuttle.
But the primary garbage removal is provided by the Progress cargo ships. As the cargo is unloaded at the station it is replaced with the station's accumulated garbage. When the Progress is deorbited the garbage burns up with it, with the remnants falling into the Indian Ocean.
As for laundry... they just got basic water recycling going so doing laundry is a next-generation technology :)
this are the dvd of the underwear world!
regular cd --> ~700MB
regular dvd -> ~(700*7)MB
regular underwear --> 1 day
space underwear ----> (1*7)days
you could always wear it "double side" for ~14 days tought XD
so the 14 days underwear would be similar to a dual layer DVD? great analogy :D
Can't unsee this analogy...
so if theres no laundry do they just throw out their dirty clothes into space.. or do they seal em and bring it back down to earth...
There's rather more than enough debris in space already - a fact which the crew on the ISS know all too well. I should think they're not going to be adding to it needlessly.
They seal it in a progress spacecraft and then send it to burn up in earths atmosphere.
Changing underwear is so 21st century!
DO WANT.:o
I am SO buying some if I can. XD
Also, "J-Ware" - Hehehe.
---
"The space station has no laundry facilities."
Could it really be that hard to just send up a few thousand gallons of water and a washing machine? Instead of sending clothes all the time? ._.
Really though, good job Japan. :D
Water in zero gravity causes considerable issues. I believe washing clothes would present numerous problems.
Isn't it possible on space stations to make rooms where it does not have zero gravity? So it's just like on Earth?
It's technologically possible. But it'd be so expensive that we can't even begin to imagine it.
It would be possible (by having a ring huge enough to house some rooms spinning around it's own axis, like seen in many SF-movies and games), but quite expensive and a bit over the top for that sorry excuse of a space station.
Too many sf movies, i believe.
It is possible to simulate gravity through the inertia of a rotating ring, but the gravity would still be very low compared to on the planets surface... In addition, sending large amounts of water into orbit is hard due to the weight of the water, much cheaper to send the clothing.
why is it called j ware?
Well its Japan of course.
But yeah, J-Ware? Sounds like some sort of computer software if you ask me. They could just come up with a better name than that....
For otaku use.
syeikh mustaffa
You called?
That's actually rather interesting. I'm curious how they're designed that makes them able to do that. I guess I'll have to go do some researching on space underwear. (...that sounds ridiculous.)
anti pantsu armor... bwahaha...
Instead of laughing, just think how tough it is to live in fucking space.
Because it's not pantsu !!
lawl
Wait, static? *shock*
technically speaking, the british did this first, though the addition of anti-static and flame retardant are certainly an obvious necessity in a space station.
News source:
http://www.usatoday.com/news/world/2005-08-19-british-underwear_x.htm
buy your own pair from these guys: http://www.stylelist.com/blog/2008/09/15/pooghe-laundry-sexy-underwear-with-a-silver-secret/
there should be a space onanism toy for those who are lonely in space... it's also part of the hygiene, right?
That's no space toilet, that's a Snakeeye! Or possibly an SAFS, I always get the two mixed up.
The thought of Haruka smiling with week old pantsu is now stuck in my mind. Can't unsee.
lold
I'm assuming you don't poop in them, right?
Zero gravity apparently causes really bad digestion problems...
I can sort of understand why it's static resistant... but, fire resistance too?
i was going to reply the same.
i mean, do they ignite their farts and use those new briefs to avoid fire-pushback ?
i remember watching a video where a station caught on fire D=
Hey, you'll never know. Maybe it's quite frequent that they get torched in their lower regions in the space station. Just don't come crying with a scorched penis.