Chubby Shota Idol Hiroki-kun, 9
- Date: Mar 23, 2009 20:14 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Gravure, Marketing, Shota, Shotacon, Voluptuous, Young Idol
Hiroki-kun here is apparently enjoying a flourishing career as a young idol, with his image DVD selling from a number of (admittedly specialist) shops.
He even has a Nico MAD to his credit:
At 9 he may be a little old for this though – he faces stiff competition from the younger crowd, though he looks set to retain his weight advantage over his peers…
His DVD is on sale for ¥4,000 at specialist outlets.
Duurrrhuurrhurhur!!!!! Nico users are soooooo gar and funny!!!1
They make fun of teh gay porn by showing EVEN MOAR GAY PORN!!!LOlololl....
Urhurrhh....then they make fun of NAMBLA by GIVING NAMBLA EVEN MORE MORE OF WHAT THEY WANT!!!
Nico are so full of win...durhurrrrr!!!!1111
Looks like an asian Bobby Hill lol
You know what they should do?
Have him cosplay as the Heavy from Team Fortress 2.
That would be fucking awesome.
FUCKING AWESOME!
http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm6243555
^^^ this one cracks me up.
ok im a shotacon but wht the fuck he is not cute at all
WAT!!!??
HAHA! XD
HE HAS BOOBIES XD
looks like my cousin lol
I like drawn shota just as much as I like any pornography and adore Boku No Pico, but I worry about what sort of effect this is going to have on the kid's self esteem. I mean he's old enough to have discovered his own libido but he's totally not mentally prepared to realize/handle that people are sexualizing him.
I wonder what his parents were thinking. I'm not freaking out, I just really wish they'd treat their own kid with more respect and honor.
DO NOT WANT
This reminds me of that one South Park episode. When Cartman is the spokesperson for pedophiles.
This is definitely WRONG on so many levels. ;;>_>
Disgusting.
Don't fucking click it, dumbass.
LOL!
This video is full of LOL!s
But no LOLIs of course...
Well...
What's with the end of the video? I thought it was just an unfinished stream, but to my surprise it's the end.
Sheesh...
Lol, that boy reminds me of Bobby Lee from Mad TV.
For those shotacons with a chubby fetish.
This is creepy as hell. This guy looks exactly like my younger brother when he was that age.
Russell?
Cool
hum?
wow society keeps getting worse some how huh, than again the past was way shitter then now but still WTF
be care
ohhhh the last part it makes me feel yummy
I have learned in my life to be especially wary of those who would take a so-called "moral" stance. "Ugh!" "This is disgusting..." I believe the phrase is "He doth protest too much." So, the question then becomes: Are you trying to convince everyone else that this is "disgusting"? Or, are you trying to convince yourself?
I want him....
In Japan this type of thing is pretty normal. Heck they even have shota doujin manga (comics) at Comiket which is also normal for them. This chubby boy is also a sort of normal type of shota thing in Japan. In other words japan doesn't really give a sh*t about the rest of the world or what the rest of the world thinks lol. Good for them.
Oh lawd, so hot
wow. i am commeting here, (which i dont really want to) but this......this is just..... uhhhhhhh..... i cant beleive this! this is sooo wrong. i hope someone does something about this kid. get him away from those people...... sad.......
too bad i prefer 2D version
He's so cute and chubby. He looks like a seven - eight year old though..
This is too sexual too.
He's nine and having fun.
dang if this guy can be an idol, then im sure i can :P
the MAD made me seriously laugh for no good reason
Come on, Japan... seriously.
DO. NOT. WANT.
im a girl .. but
seeing this is just
soo wrong in soo many level
urg the ..
i dont mind much about the fat boy
BUT THE FACT THAT he;s still a child AOA
..i seriously lol over the shower scene
*facepalm.gif*
you're not a girl
this blog is for boys only
Do you want me to describe my thoughts on what an average gay pedo in his 50's would want to do with this boy while watching this video?
I swear you would NOT want to hear that.
Moar liek what YOU want to do as a 50 year old gay pedo amirite?
Only in JAPAN! :D
i've seen this before on animal planet
Comment of the Century, hands down.
Essentially this video basically allows you to pay and watch other peoples kids. Why would you do that?
Who watches this stuff?
The only crowd I could imagine are all the yaoi fangirls, but even this seems beyond their morals.
And all that's left after that are gay shota pedos. And that just isn't right to be releasing this crap just for them.
Yaoi fangirls wouldn't touch something like this with a six-foot pole. This stuff is made for the shotakon crowd which is mostly made of males.
Indeed, not even I would touch this tbh. :X
... wat
this is so wrong
japan and their mysterious fetish
no this is not wrong
this is wrong to you.
'cause you live in ocidental place of the world.
this is anoter culture
another view of life.
wrong is hannah montana, barbie, American sensationalism and much other things.
there children are treated as children, but above all, they respect the will of them. There children are not induced by capitalists to become sexual objects.
another culture, another vision of the world.
learn to respect.
hey zedea, you know how stupid you are? Japan is one of the most capitalist countries in the world. so your argument is retarded. the fact is that pedophilia is culturally accepted in Japan hence stuff like this. It has nothing to do with economic systems.
fucking worthless commie.
She's not even hot...
Oh wait.
God, so fat. Too fat even for lolis if he were one, which he will have trouble.