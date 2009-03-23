Chubby Shota Idol Hiroki-kun, 9

Hiroki-kun here is apparently enjoying a flourishing career as a young idol, with his image DVD selling from a number of (admittedly specialist) shops.

He even has a Nico MAD to his credit:





At 9 he may be a little old for this though – he faces stiff competition from the younger crowd, though he looks set to retain his weight advantage over his peers…

His DVD is on sale for ¥4,000 at specialist outlets.