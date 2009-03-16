Suspected Taiga Nopan
Under the desperate scrutiny of 2channelers, another scene (from episode 23) reveals potential Taiga Aisaka exposure, though rather than pantsu, it is their absence which is hoped for.
Genuine nopan, or the overactive imagination of a desperate thread? There was also the dubious case of Taiga pantsu… Unfortunately in such cases of micro-panchira, animation errors and ambigous frames abound.
Not no-pan... don't think so. The animation quality for that scene was just not up to part. They probably missed it. Hopefully fixed in DVD vers.
Thong pantsu. Transparent thong pantsu, perhaps?
NOPAN TSUNDEREKKO = MOE XD (facepalms)
Over dramatic emo shit show.
Oh noz I can't decide whether to go to college or not.
/wrist
bad animation...
2channelers never miss a beat do they lol
This article was a little misleading. This seems to be less an issue of panties/no panties and more a quality issue. Besides, if anything's giving me a boner it's that first picture of the girl crying.
That's normal, right?
And I thought I was the only one who noticed. XD
Уou really make it seem really easy along with your prｅsentation but I in finding this topic to be actually something tһat I think I would never understand.
It ssort of feels too complex ɑnd extremely wide for me.
I'm having a look forward for your next post,
I'll attempt to get the һold of it! http://Www.Skelbimailondone.com/author/dantetrapp/
You really mаke it seem really easy along wwith
your presentation but I in finding this topic to be actually
something that I tһink I ԝoulⅾ never understand.
It sort of feeⅼs too complex andd extremely wiⅾe for me.
I'm having a look forward for yur next post, I'll ɑttempt
to get thee holld of it! http://Www.Skelbimailondone.com/author/dantetrapp/
OMFG
these no file people doesn't have anything better to do
that made me lol.
the eagle eyes of 2chan is unmatched
While following this series, I think I caught the dreaded T-type Kugimiya disease.
Is there any cure out there?
sorry to tell you dude,
no cure.
We're doomed.
It's worse than the T-Virus.
Left4Kugyuu
Left4Kugyuu
Forgive if double-post.
WuuT.....
Boring episode, except the ending.
it was an awesome episode and I really love the series as a whole... I like ALL the characters!
I had this (and previous) episode(s) on repeat in the corner of my screen...
D'oh!
lol... they have sharp eyes...
can you imagine if someone saw a tiny string hanging out? or the hint of a 'chocolate eye'....OOOOHHHH, the threads ruined- lol.
It's not sharp eyes, they're just looking for specific things during specific events. When an "eyebrow raising" scene passes, they pause, rewind, and rewatch, frame by frame.
I do it too XD
or too much time
A'least the result of their 'hard days labour' is rather interesting than what 4channers' do on their daily basis.
Hotel raids?
Or both.
Most likely yes.
Both, for sure.
Indeed. So i guess they watch the same episode every day until the next comes out?
both it is.
all 3. sharp eyes, loads of times, and watching it over till the next comes out.
i'm quite sure they can point out the exact timing of this happening of nopan
I saw it the first time o.o
And I dont have much spare time, nor do I watch it over again xD
Oh, well..
most likely both
<3 TAIGA xD
Very low technical quality of episode 23..........how they can do that near the end?
its seemed quite fine to me honestly i didnt notice it and even if i did it didnt matter.
they did a great job displaying all those hidden burst out emotions of taiga which is the highlight of this episode and how things are starting to get really interesting between takasu and taiga.
and about the "low-quality-near-the-end trouble" deal with it!
its not like your expecting a battle scene with tons of flashy fancy graphic effects!
its a drama so adding a lot of quality for that episode would just be exaggerating and a waste of money,paper,use of equipment etc...
just wait for the last eps or the OVA(if they have one and that parody episode they had doesnt count)
They mean that it was QUALITY literally every few seconds. It doesn't have to be amazing, but it should at least be functional.
i did a re-watch and still find the quality to be quite fine and quite functional by toradora standards..
i know what they meant i just added those up just to show that its not something to be hyped up about..
The show went downhill ever since they decided to extend it past 13 eps.
i rest my case
That's how I felt when watching it :<
Not just you guys.
I was dissapointed.
wow how can anyone notice small things like this? godly skill O_O
coz they watch every eps looking at her pants O_O
or they watch frame by frame...
Nicely said.
There is a sixth sense that otaku develop. The ability to notice stuff like this, even if they didn't see it right, so that they can rewing and watch it frame by frame.
oh oh~ gotta rewatch it!
But i think it just poorly edited...
There's no way the producer wants it to be like that...
or they?