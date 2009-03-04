RSSChannel

Steve Plays Mario Land (in Engrish)

A Japanese gamer, known only as Steve from Portugal, has put forth a gameplay video (Jikkyou in Japanese) of Mario Land for the Nintendo Gameboy.

Nostalgia aside, the high point of the video is the fact that Steve attempts to narrate the whole thing in English.

The results are somewhat broken but understandable and hilarious regardless.



