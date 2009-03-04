Steve Plays Mario Land (in Engrish)
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 4, 2009 05:34 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Engrish, Gameboy, Mario, NicoNico Douga, Platformer, Retro, Video Gallery
A Japanese gamer, known only as Steve from Portugal, has put forth a gameplay video (Jikkyou in Japanese) of Mario Land for the Nintendo Gameboy.
Nostalgia aside, the high point of the video is the fact that Steve attempts to narrate the whole thing in English.
The results are somewhat broken but understandable and hilarious regardless.
Sounds like that alien, Travis, from ATHF
I RULE YOU! SUCK IT DRY!
Hoping he plays a horror game with Engrish commentary.
oh, noes why hyaku!, no fuckuuu pizza monstahhh, very easy its getting hardo WAOOO
I like how he totally ran out of vocabulary halfway through and just started singing vulgarities, epic.
Also wonder why he chose portugal, just a random pick, or some deep-seated hatred for the sailor's land?
lolololol very funny! hahaha has this guy got any other movies?
OH MY GAO...
This is hilarious...does he have any more? I don't know how to look at videos by the same person on Niconico...
The guy who does them did, but they're all in japanese (He's not really a guy named steve from portugal :P) click the video to go to the nico page, and up top in the description it says マイリス or some such with a hyperlink beside it, click the hyperlink to go to a list of his videos
WAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOO!
Today, I pray Marrio Land.
Dis game, favourite of japaneese. WOOO!
Let's go, WOOO!
Ric Flair fan?
"Wooooooooooooooooooo...."
The Nature Boy Ric Flair, anyone?
Oh noes he breaks house window and bites mother's pizza, that's one badass monster
WAOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I think he means Goomabas steal panties and bras :P
Oh god i never laughed that hard in my entire fucking life, i can't believe i didn't see this article before !!!
That dude is my master ! OMAGA DIS BERI BAD MONSTA WOOOOOOO ! OH FOK YOU UNFUCK YOU ! ROFLMAO
3:09
I don't think I've ever laughed so much in my life. ._.
Epic Steve.. Epic.
lol Steve ftw.
Did he have an orgasm while fighting the boss? Or was that a seizure?
that's what fucking wapanese must sound to them.
he is not portuguese...steve isn't a portuguese name...he doesn't have portuguese accent...but...one thing he is...a mother fucker funny son of a bitch...
"Hi, my lame is Stiff, Stiff..."
oh yes, a lot of us on Sankaku are stiff right now.
Haha that was awesome!
"A Japanese gamer, known only as Steve from Portugal"
LMAO, he doesn't even sound Portuguese. More like a mixed Japanese IMO. Either hes half-Japanese or just faking the "Steve from Portugal" thing. Either way, his engrish is quite good..... =P
Holy...!
That made me laugh a LOT! Steve is awesome.
wow. This video made my day. :)
Woooooo! ''OTL
The dude is about as Portuguese as a cheese burger...
Is it just me or is the videoplayer gone?
Nico is experiencing maintenance issues at the moment, so all our videos that are Nico embeds are currently down.
They should be back up in due time.
OH MY GAAAAAAAAAAA~!
the video gone out :(
FUCK YOU!!
Wao!!!!
wow this review is so funny and it doesnt even count as a review at all its all "oh yeah" and whoo! and wawaw! and omaga! and some more omaga!!
OMAGA!!!
OMAGA this verry hard!
It's not a review...
Might want to fix the article title Artefact. This is Super Mario Land 1, not 2.
Raiken...
And he kind of sucks at super mario...
Still don't understand how is he supposed to be from Portugal...
lulz ! XD
it's not a review, it's a Let's Play, there are many english ones on Youtube, some of them are ok, most suck so hard that their mouths have become singularities. Yes he sucks at mario, and so do almost all let's players. Watch Retsuprae videos on Youtube. they make fun of lets players and most of the lets players sound as stupid as this guy, though without this particular accent.
LOL really?!
make the retsupurae guys (slowbeef and diabetus, two of the best lets players out there) do this vid it'll rule
dude, im portuguese, and i can say this guy is NOT portuguese...
if he is, im ashamed of my country...
anywho, i think i still have this game around..
Ohh my gaaaaaaaa
omg I laughed hard. WAO!!!
first time in sankaku complex XD.....
Wooo! Wooo! It's monsta! I would say it's cute but well... xD
first ^^
oh u troll
y fale in life?
And yet still girls won't go out with you, and your parents want you out of the basement.
Do you feel good with your 'first' achievement?
Achievement Unlocked: Realization of Failure!
Achievement Unlocked: Third Milestone
Weapon: Failus Maximus
Damage -25
No Critical Hits
Upon First Post, lights up for 5 minutes
Replaces Melee Weapon RatFlail
I keep missing the FPers, then everyone piles onto their worthless comment and I am reluctant to delete them all...
delete them all! nothing of value will be lost.
dont listen to ona hole ^
Sounds like you're speaking from experience.
"Let’s make ourselves look like idiots and bash him to no end! ^_^"
I agree to the 'bash him to no end' part.
If someone posts the message "first ^^" and the date and time is exactly 2009-03-04 05:37:28, it is said (in ancient, ancient legend) that everyone who reads his message will die in seven days! >_:O
(/slash obvious sarcasm)
LOL you people are so stupid! XD YES, he made a post with the word "first". Let's make ourselves look like idiots and bash him to no end! ^_^
Only a kid under 10 post something stupid as "first", and I agree with Anonymous, girls won’t go out with loosers like him...