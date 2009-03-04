Lolicon Otaku Invasion Forces Fresh Precure Board to Close
Children’s mahou shoujo anime Precure, aimed at primary school girls aged 4-6, has recently had its latest incarnation in the form of Fresh Pretty Cure; oddly, in addition to the target demographic, the anime has picked up a notable following of adult otaku, who lately have attracted attention to themselves with interminable debates over doujinshi and other weighty matters, conducted on the official boards.
As is evident from the nature of the discussion and the difficult language used (including one very strange individual referring to himself using the same language a monk or samurai would use), the debate participants are unlikely to be primary schoolers. In fact, the board shows no sign of any schoolgirl presence at all…
After being raised by Vippers (denizens of a famous board on 2ch) and then reported widely, it seems Toei’s discomfort finally reached critical levels, as now the board has been taken offline “temporarily”:
Recently, the BBS has strayed from being a place general users can utilize to one where “Prohibited conduct which discomforts other users” is becoming an issue. As a result, we must unfortunately suspend the board temporarily.
Thank you for using the board, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Have otaku have driven some poor little six-year-old girls to tears with the closure of their venue for discussing the anime?
One charmingly good natured, or some might say naive, interpretation from a Vipper is that “You guys are all overreacting, they are all just fathers who have been watching it together with their daughters, and have gotten into it, that’s all.” Hence the doujinshi discussion…
'Oh no, those panty shots WERE AIMED AT 4 YEAR OLD SCHOOLGIRLS YOU PERVERTED FUCKS'
Fuck off. I'm tired of companies pulling shit like this.
Gawd,if i know nothing about Precure, i would mistook the character in that OP pic as a shotatrap..
"You guys are all overreacting, they are all just fathers who have been watching it together with their daughters, and have gotten into it, that’s all."
Nice one anon~
4-6? Precure? What?
even though this is an old article i'll say something. I doubt that a six year old is even going to use a BBS. Where the hell did they even get that demographic from?
Did they think six year olds are going to use a forum, I doubt that? Now maybe if it was like an 8-10 year old I'd understand, but six-year-olds? Aren't they like in kindergarten/first year elementary school in japan?. I really don't see the point in even having the BBS up in the first place.
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2009/06/15/fresh-precure-tentacle-rape-for-6-year-old-girls/
Last image there is official [I think], it shows the target demographics are 4-9 year old girls and 19-30 year old adult men.
cardcaptor sakura had yaoi references with touya and yukito but nothing was wrong with it and it was aimed at primary school girls. I watched it when I was 5 and didn't have anything wrong with it. Also considering if they continue watching anime they'll see much worser things then a pervert in them.
Oh Rin...
Why would they do that to you. I love you as a heroine but you have very little femininity. You work best in cool and tomboyish poses.
sounds like a good time as any to make a precure gallery.
(I hope it'll have nagisa and honoka in it as well, they seem to be getting a lot less love these days :()
Looks like it's time to post this again:
http://pya.cc/pyaimg/pimg.php?imgid=6984
Amusing.
Care to share what it says?
The title of the entire text is "Selling points & marketing information"
The circled part says "Main target" and the colors are blue for males, pink for females. The numbers are ages. The darker color is their "core target" and the fainter color is their "sub-target."
@Artefact
First episode was pretty boring, but i have to say, if one panty shot exists i'm all in.
I can't blame them, this seems like a breeding ground for pedophiles.
This is why we can't have nice things...
Indeed!
Zat is true! The world needs a place where girls aged 4-6 can talk with men aged 30-50 about panchira and 18禁dounjinshi!
Needs screencaps for proof.
They have been overrun...WHERE ARE THE SIX YEAR OLD GIRLS TO GO NOW...those bastards
there wasn't any to start with. since we all know there's no females on the intarwebz.
oh noes! im pretty sure that it wasnt that bad though there was probally just a few perverts on there but i mean that happens no matter where you go its the friggin internet. i remember helping my neice sign up for some game and it told me i was too old lol
As they say "NO SUCH THING AS PERVERT!" I mean, everyone KNOWS that these things are not solely aimed at 'children 4-6'..... they are aimed at people of ALL ages if they are on the TV stations.
The sources disagree.
Shit, I didn't make it in time.
Why were they wasting their time there? The Precure Love BBS is where all the fun is =P
The target demographic is...
Well, screw them. The DS game is still mildly entertaining. I don't even think it's based on this specific Precure series anyway.
Where's "Predators" with Chris Hansen when we need it most? Or at least a Japanese equivalent.
